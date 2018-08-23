Rakuten Invests In Blackfish Technology For Next-Gen Service Approach

RKUNY has been actively investing in startups at all stages of development, within its core focus, as it seeks to stay on top of new trends.

Blackfish is a rapidly growing startup operating at the intersection of mobile, finance, ecommerce; it markets to Millennials and Gen Z demographics.

Quick Take

Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) has made an investment in Blackfish Technology’s recent Series A+ funding round.

Blackfish has created a membership-based consumer finance shopping platform aimed at Millennials and Gen Z demographics.

RKUNY has an active strategic investment approach as it seeks to stay abreast of current user trends and foster partnerships with the next generation of high growth trajectory startups.

Investee Company and Market

Shanghai-based Blackfish was founded in November 2017 to develop an online finance system to provide consumers with various forms of credit and wealth management functionalities.

Management is headed by co-founder and president Conor Yang, who was previously CFO at Tuniu, an online travel website.

The goal of Blackfish is to be a mobile-first service that combines ecommerce and finance with travel.

According to a report by the Financial Times on China’s mobile payments market, the service was $5.5 trillion in 2016.

The two major players have been Alipay and TenPay, as the chart below shows:

Against these two giants, Blackfish aims to create a membership-based approach that better connects users, turns them into ‘members and fans,’ and enables a more social shopping experience for Millennials and Gen Z demographics.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Rakuten, other investors in the current round included Lightspeed Venture Partners, China Growth Capital, Axpfund and previous investors Lightspeed China, Morningside Venture Capital, JAFCO Asia, Gobi Partners and Fullshare Holdings.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Blackfish is believed to have raised $195 million in investment in the less than 12 months since inception. (Crunchbase)

Rakuten invested in Blackfish for its group purchasing capabilities, membership revenue model, and focus on Millennials and Gen Z users.

As Blackfish president Yang stated in the deal announcement,

The new round of financing will provide strong support for Blackfish Technology to continue leading the field of "Membership-based Consumer Service Platform", and will give constant energy for Blackfish Technology to develop its new products, new members' rights and new technologies. In the future, Blackfish Technology will establish a new consumption system for its members' community, which will have a lot to do with optimizing the distribution of membership privileges and will make the whole process smoother.

Rakuten has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 35 company financings since the beginning of 2015.

The graphic below shows its recent investment history by various metrics:

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Rakuten has focused its investments most often in the industries of Transportation, Fintech, and Internet.

Rakuten appears to have no clear preference for the investment stage as the firm actively invests across all stages of startup development.

By geographic location, California- and New York-based startups were the most frequent recipients followed by Spain’s ride-sharing firm Cabify, which received a number of investments from Rakuten.

Rakuten is frequently called Japan’s ‘Amazon’ (NASDAQ:AMZN) or ‘Alibaba’ (NYSE:BABA). The firm has certainly been actively pursuing relationships with startups that can advance its ecommerce market penetration within Japan.

It also runs a large financial services operation, so its investment in Blackfish, which represents a combination of mobile, finance and ecommerce, would appear to be well within its core focus.

By strategically investing in relevant startups, Rakuten can develop partnerships as well as learn new innovations and ways to market to the next generations of users.

With a rapidly changing financial services and technology environment amid a continued shift to mobile-first experiences, I expect to see a continued brisk investment pace from Rakuten as management seeks to nimbly respond to current trends.

