YayYo IPO: Car Sharing At Very Expensive 109x Forward Sales

With a very innovative business idea, YayYo (YAYO) seems to have seduced several investors in Wall Street prior to this IPO. The business model seems promising, but a quick look at the financial statements shows large amounts of debt, which investors will not appreciate. In addition, the company does not generate enough revenues to justify $8 per share. The EV/Forward Revenues equals 109x, which seems expensive as compared to other companies operating in the car rental industry.

Source: S-1/A

Business: Two Business Units, Rideshare And Fleet Management

Operating an online peer-to-peer booking platform to service the ridesharing economy and maintaining a fleet of 185 passenger vehicles, YayYo, Inc. comes across as an interesting business idea. With Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) still being privately-held companies, many investors will be seduced by smaller competitor YayYo, which may become public soon.

Source: Ridesharerental.com

Created on October 31, 2017, the Rideshare platform is a proprietary transportation network enabling Rideshare drivers to rent vehicles from the company’s fleet management business unit as well as from other corporations and individuals. This division seems to be the most innovative part of YayYo. There are not many public companies doing the same business in the United States, which should be beneficial for the shareholders.

Additionally, YayYo manages a fleet of 185 vehicles to be subsequently rented directly to the drivers in the ridesharing economy. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: S-1/A

The Financials Are A Bit Worrying: Debt of $7.4 Million In June 2018

With that said about the innovative business model of YayYo, investors will not feel so good about the financial situation. The assets/liabilities ratio is under 1. In addition, investors will also find 5%, 6% and 8% notes payable and finance lease obligations, which are not ideal. As of December 31, 2017, financial obligations and notes were more than $1.7 million, with total assets equal to $2.3 million. The image below provides further information in this regard:

Source: S-1/A

With that, the company seems to have increased the amount of debt in 2018. Check the following lines for further details:

Source: S-1/A

Given the large amount of debt outstanding, the next obvious question is when will it be payable. According to the following table, most payments will be made in 2019 and 2020. The company has not noted that proceeds from the IPO will be used for repayment of debt. However, investors should be aware of these necessary payments in about two years.

Source: S-1/A

The lines below provide information about the use of proceeds as shown in the prospectus:

Source: S-1/A

With that, regarding the financial obligations of YayYo, the company also signed several contracts with advertising agencies. It seems necessary that investors get to know these contracts, in particular, the agreement with an individual who will receive $20,000 per month in equity and $5,000 per month in cash for marketing services. Read the following lines for further information on this matter:

Source: S-1/A

Income Statement: Revenues, But No Cash Flow Generation

It is beneficial that YayYo reported revenues of $0.23 million in 2017. The bottom line looks a bit different. With $6.43 million in total operating expenses, the net loss was equal to -$6.5 million. General and administrative expenses of $3.2 million and impairment of leased assets worth $2.8 million were responsible for the bad results.

Source: S-1/A

The cash flow from operations is slightly better than the net income. After adding the impairment of leased assets and $1.6 million in stock option expenses, the CFO equals $1.8 million. With these figures in mind, if the company reduces the amount of money paid in stock options, YayYo could be close to becoming CFO positive. Have a look at the image below for more details:

Source: S-1/A

What are these leased assets? These assets are the vehicles used by YayYo. In 2017, the company decided to take large impairment charge of $2.8 million, which seems a bit unusual. Bear in mind that the total amount of net leased assets equals $2 million. With that said, investors should understand that there is a large impairment risk on YayYo, which could lead to decreases in the amount of assets and share price depreciations.

Source: S-1/A

Financial Situation After The IPO: Long Term Debt Will Be Equal To $8.2 million

In the prospectus, YayYo provided the expected financial situation after the IPO. With $4.7 million in cash, the most worrying is the total long term debt equal to $8.2 million. Taking into account the income statement in 2017, the company may have issues to repay the debt. The table below provides further details in this regard.

Source: S-1/A

With $4.7 million in cash, no preferred stock, $8.2 million in debt and 26.9 million shares outstanding, at $8, the market capitalization will be $215 million, and the enterprise value will be equal to $218 million. The company generated revenues of $1 million in a period of six months ended June 30, 2018 after Uber and Lyft commenced to use the company’s cars. The lines below provide more information in this regard:

Source: S-1/A

Assuming $2 million in revenues in 2019, the EV/Forward Revenues equals 109x, which seems too expensive. It is a pity that competitors Uber and Lyft are private companies. They don’t provide figures to compare them with YayYo.

Source: S-1/A

With that, I believe that the company can be compared with other companies that provide car rental services in the United States like Hertz Global (HTZ), or Avis Budget Group (CAR). They are larger than YayYo, but their financial figures will provide good information about the auto industry. These two companies trade at 1.95x-1.93x sales with gross margin of more than 16%.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Source: seekingalpha.com

Shareholders: Terren Peizer

The list of shareholders shows that YayYo has been successful in convincing investors prior to the IPO. It is interesting that Mr. Peizer has decided to invest in YayYo. This Wall Street player with expertise in large firms like Goldman Sachs (GS) owns 6.29% stake in the company. The images below provides further information on this executive:

Source: linkedin.com

Source: en.wikipedia.org

It is also remarkable to note that the CEO will hold 58.6% stake in YayYo after the IPO. This means that he will control the Board of Directors, which may not be appreciated by investors. Please note that X, LLC, a shareholder of YayYo, is also controlled by the CEO:

Source: S-1/A

Taking into account that YayYo is a controlled company, investors should get to know that the Board of Directors is composed of a majority of independent directors. With that, the shareholders should verify the independence of the Board in the future. A non-independent Board of Directors could take decisions to benefit the controlling shareholders going against the interests of the minority shareholders.

Source: S-1/A

Warrants To Acquire Shares At $4

Among the shareholders, there is Bellridge Capital, which owns a stake equal to 7.73% in the company. Shareholders should get to know the deal signed by this investor and YayYo in March 2018. Bellridge lended debt of $6 million due on March 8, 2023 and also acquired 150,000 shares and warrants to acquire shares at $4. With this in mind, the shareholders need to know that the warrants could increase stock dilution on this name. Check the following lines from the prospectus for further information:

Source: S-1/A

Conclusion

With a considerable amount of debt and shares being sold at 109x forward sales, YayYo does not seem a bargain at $8. Investors are invited to perform further due diligence on the management as well as the business model since anything can happen. However, with the information as of today, the revenue growth and gross margins don’t justify such a high valuation. The share price could go to $10, $12 or $15, but investors should know that these prices are not at all justified by the financial results of YayYo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.