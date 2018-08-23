Is ICU Medical A Better Bet Than ABIOMED?

We look at many similar stocks

And we see some interesting Reward~Risk trade-offs. Here are examples:

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. Several of those are contained in the Figure 2 row of data for ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD).

Figure 2

This is NOT a typical "technical analysis chart" of past price experiences. The vertical lines here show the ranges of price being forecast for ABMD each day of the past 6 months by an analysis of how MMs protect their capital which must be put at risk as they fulfill their essential role in facilitating volume "block" transactions.

Those vertical line forecasts are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot market price at the trading day's close on the date the forecast was made. The current forecast extremes are indicated in the left-most items of the row of data between the two blue pictures.

As may be seen by the varying position of market quotes relative to forecast extremes, the potential for price change are not just some statistically-defined symmetrical array. The Range Index [RI] tells what proportion (now 26%) of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current price.

The small "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows what the distribution of RIs have been over the course of the past 5 years' 1261 market days. There have been 147 of them, a sample quite ample statistically to use to infer some historical norms for this stock. Today's value of 26 is near the median of the array.

Other things told by this history is that the 147 prior RI forecasts have been followed by hypothetical "long" positions, of which 88% turned out to be profitable when managed under a standard Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline [TERMD] of Active Portfolio Management.

TERMD is simple. Positions postulated by a specified RI are acquired at the cost of the end-of-next-market-day's close and are held only until a closing price reaches or exceeds the top price of the forecast range. If that hasn't happened by the 63rd market day (3x 21-day months) following the forecast, the position is closed regardless of gain or loss and the liquidated capital is reinvested the next day in its entirety in the best available equity alternative at that time.

The intent of TERMD is to use the investment of time efficiently, and to minimize the opportunity for human emotion to interrupt a disciplined plan of opportunity captures. When both of those objectives are met the resulting portfolio CAGR is typically multiples of, not merely additions to market average wealth-building performance.

Comparing stocks' essential strengths

That row of data in Figure 2 is repeated in Figure 3 for many of the stocks surveyed in Figure 1.

Figure 3

Looking at the data in Figure 3, key items are the Win Odds [H], the Days Held [J], and the Cred.Ratio [N].

That Cred.ability Ratio compares the actually-achieved net Payoffs [ I ] of both the wins and losses (for ABMD) of +10.0% with the forecast extreme upside [E] of +16.4%. That ratio of 0.61 is not as good as we would like to see. Cred. Ratios below 0.7 maybe a cause for some concern unless other factors are strongly positive, like the relatively brief holding period (39) of ABMD's experiences from its 147 prior RI forecasts like today's.

We rank the forecast population's 2736 securities by the Odds for rewards (Payoffs) and against risk (Drawdown) [F], using Win Odds [H] and its complement, here 88% and 12%. So for ABMD 0.88*10.0 and 0.12*-6.7 gives an attractive positive net figure of +8.0%.

The same process for ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) of 0.98 * 9.6 and 0.02 * -2.9 yields an odds-weighted net gain of +9.4. ICUI's profitability in 79 of its prior 80 forecasts with today's RI of 39 makes the difference.

In addition, the larger in your favor are the win odds, the shorter will be the average holding periods because there will be fewer full 63 market days for losing positions. Shorter holding time investments raise the CAGR results markedly because time is the only element in the calculation of CAGR that is a power (^) function. All the rest have "linear" (+,-,x,/) functions.

When the odds-weighted net return for ABMD is divided by its 39 day average holding period a wealth-building "speed" of 20.5 basis points per day results, with a CAGR of +86%. The advantage of ICUI over ABMD is furthered by its shorter 30-day typical holding period, generating a CAGR of 117%

Today's parallel calculation for SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is -0.2 bp/d due to a larger prior risk experience (-4.3%) than its realized payoffs of +1.7%. Not an attractive "market index" outlook.

But there are some cheerier situations. The top20 securities on our MM Intelligence Lists average 29.6 bp/d and a CAGR of 112%.

The Medical Supply stocks in Figure 3 are ranked by their odds-weighted net basis points per day held in column [R]. The most attractive on that basis is ICUI, and its bp/day of 31.2 is competitive with the forecast population's top 20 average.

The Odds & Payoffs Comparison

Stepping back one pace from all the numerical complexities, one additional perspective may be of use in thinking about choices between Medical Supply stock investments now. Figure 4 pits the prospective payoffs suggested by prior forecasts like today's against the odds of such an experience being profitable.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner, if any, also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

The best promises are offered by ICUI at [7] and ABMD at [4]. The pathetic posture of the market index of SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) is at [5].

A pictorial parallel to ABMD's Figure 2 is offered here in Figure 5 for ICUI.

Figure 5

Conclusion

Several advantages by ICUI favor it over ABMD in a which-best choice at today's market price and knowledgeable forecasts of coming price, when an Active Investing strategy is in mind by the investor intent on building their portfolio's capital wealth.

