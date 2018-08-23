Immediate Income: Eagle Point Credit Adds Diversity

The entire portfolio is a risk/reward proposition with little chance of recovery if mass default were to occur.

Investment Thesis

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is an externally managed closed-end management investment company. ECC provides a stable and covered monthly dividend that is ready to provide steady income for immediate income investors.

Defining Immediate Income Investing

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing I feel it necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Business Overview

ECC owns a bundle of CLO - collateralized loan obligations. These investments are derived from bundling a number of senior secured loans together into tranches, the higher the credit rating of the tranche, the lower its yield.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC as noted above focuses on the highest yielding section of a CLO, its bottom tiers, these also bear the greatest risk. However, ECC does not limit itself to simply holding CLO's, it also purchases other types of debt but does so in limited forms.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC's portfolio is overwhelmingly invested in the equity position of CLO's. These are the last to get paid and the first to suffer loss. ECC is exceptionally prudent in their investments however and currently their monthly dividend is covered by their cash flows.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

Over the quarter, ECC paid out 3 monthly dividends of $0.20 per share and well out earned this amount in their cash flows. ECC's management noted that this figure was negatively impacted by mid-quarter refinancing which means we can fully expect this per share amount to increase - further covering the dividend.

Risks

No investment is risk free, but as an immediate income focused investor risk is a necessary part of the equation. ECC positions its portfolio in the highest levels of CLO risk/reward. If the underlying loans become delinquent - ECC risks very little recovery. Furthermore, CLO's are not highly liquid investments, this makes determining their value hard, but also means off loading underperforming assets difficult as well.

To this regard ECC is quick to point out the rarity of CLOs to perform poorly:

Source: ECC Earning Slides

Management has elected to provide this slide to show that historically, leveraged loans have performed positively, meaning ECC expects the trend to continue.

Investors should also be sure to understand the underlying purpose of ECC, it is to provide immediate steady income. Management is not looking to rapid provide capital appreciation but to provide steady recurring payouts to its shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

ECC is an excellent monthly dividend payer for immediate income portfolios. CLOs have risks but management has navigated them wisely and successfully so far to achieve their purpose. ECC's 13% dividend is covered by cash flows from the bundle of CLOs owned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.