Flanigan's Enterprise: Compelling Growth Stock Trading At A Discount

The company has a very strong balance sheet and has grown its dividend at a high pace over the last couple of years.

Shares are very inexpensive, there is a lot of upside to the valuation of its peers.

There are many well-known restaurant and retail companies. Wall Street's focus on companies with a medium to high market capitalization means that micro-cap companies such as Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL) can fly under the radar. This is why the restaurant/liquor store company is a relatively unknown company, despite the fact that Flanigan's Enterprises looks attractive to investors.

Investment Thesis

Flanigan's Enterprises is active in an attractive geographic market, the company has a strong growth track record and a solid growth outlook. Shares nevertheless trade at an inexpensive valuation and below fair value.

The company's management owns a huge stake in the company, insiders are therefore incentivized to grow shareholder value in the long run. This means that management will continue to grow the company with a long-term focus instead of trying to squeeze out short-term gains.

Company Overview

Flanigan's Enterprises is active in two different industries: It owns and operates restaurants with expansive bar areas, and it also operates a chain of liquor stores.

Most of Flanigan's Enterprises' restaurants (19) are operated under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill brand, additionally there is one The Whale's Rib restaurant.

Flanigan's Enterprises' 9 liquor stores are operated under the Big Daddy's Liquor brand. In addition, Flanigan's Enterprises owns one adult entertainment club, which is not operated by the company, though. In some cases, restaurants and liquor stores are operated in the same property. Source: Flanigan's Enterprises

The company is focused on the South-Eastern Coast region of Florida, with most of the properties being located between Palm Beach and Miami.

The ownership structure of the restaurants and liquor stores the company owns/operates is a bit complicated. There are 16 properties, including all liquor stores, that are owned and operated by Flanigan's Enterprises.

Additionally, there are 10 restaurants that are operated by Flanigan's Enterprises but owned by a franchise (1), an unrelated party (1), or a limited partnership (8). Flanigan's Enterprises is the general partner for all these LPs and is a unitholder in these LPs as well (owning 5%-49% of the units of each LP).

Additionally, there are 5 franchised restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill brand. More information on all of Flanigan's Enterprises' units can be found in the most recent 10-Q filing (page 14).

This structure is quite complicated, and there is no clear reason for why such a small company is operating in such a complicated manner. It is possible that this somewhat confusing structure is a reason not to invest into the stock for some investors, which would explain the low valuation.

Flanigan's Enterprises Operates In Attractive Markets

Flanigan's Enterprises generates ~80% of its revenues from its restaurants, 15% from its liquor stores, the rest is generated via management and franchise fees.

Of its restaurant sales, roughly three quarters are generated from food services, while bar sales make up the remainder. Flanigan's Enterprises therefore generates about 60% of company-wide revenues from its food sales at its restaurants.

Flanigan's Enterprises' focus on Florida will most likely be a positive over the coming years:

Source: restaurant.org

The state is forecasted to experience the second highest restaurant sector job growth through 2025, which can only mean that demand for restaurant services will grow considerably.

Florida was one of the most attractive markets for the restaurant industry in 2017:

Source: restaurant.org

The Floridian economy benefited from above-average employment growth, while Florida's population and the disposable income of the state's residents grew at an above-average pace as well.

The macro environment in the US is broadly positive in 2018 (and likely beyond), thanks to low unemployment and rising disposable income thanks to tax cuts. Since Florida's fundamentals are better than the already good ones of the US, this bodes well for Flanigan's Enterprises' results in the coming quarters.

The liquor store business is not unattractive either. Forecasts see a 3.6% annual sales growth rate in the US through 2021. Thanks to Florida's above-average population growth sales will likely grow faster in this state. With its liquor store business, Flanigan's Enterprises should be able to capitalize on this trend.

The solid sales growth outlook does not factor in any new restaurant openings yet, but even by only growing sales at its existing locations, Flanigan's Enterprises should be able to grow its profits at an attractive pace. Operating leverage will allow for outsized earnings growth, something we have seen repeatedly in the past.

Source: Flanigan's Enterprises most recent 10-Q filing

During the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (which starts in October), Flanigan's Enterprises has been able to grow its operating profits by 20%, despite generating sales growth of only 6.5%.

As costs for its properties, employees, etc., do not scale with higher revenues, the company will likely be able to grow its margins in the future as well. This results in an attractive earnings growth outlook for Flanigan's Enterprises. Management's focus on growing sales at existing locations while optimizing operations has been a successful strategy.

Shares Look Undervalued

Based on a share count of 1.86 million (unchanged over the last couple of years), Flanigan's Enterprises is currently valued at $52 million.

The company has earned $3.06 million during the first three quarters, which includes a $270,000 charge due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. When we adjust for that item and annualize the results for the first three quarters of FY2018, we get to a target of $4.4 million in annual net profits.

Shares of the company thus are currently trading at ~11.8 times annual net profits, which looks like a quite inexpensive valuation. Per csimarket.com the restaurant industry as a whole is trading at 21.2 times this year's profits right now.

This suggests an undervaluation of close to 45% for Flanigan's Enterprises' shares relative to its peers. This undervaluation is even more perplexing when we account for the fact that Flanigan's Enterprises' growth track record and fundamentals are better than those of its average peer.

A similar picture arises when we look at Flanigan's Enterprises' valuation based on the company's cash generation:

Source: Flanigan's Enterprises' 10-Q

During the first three quarters of 2018, the company produced free cash flows of $3.9 million, which means annualized free cash flows of $5.3 million. Shares of the company therefore offer a free cash flow yield of 10.1% right now.

Based on annualized operating cash flows of $10.0 million, Flanigan's Enterprises trades at just above 5 times annual cash flows. This is, again, a steep discount to the valuation of the restaurant industry as a whole, which trades at 12.4 times operating cash flows.

Despite a solid growth track record, above-average sales and earnings growth in recent quarters, and a positive outlook due to the markets it addresses, Flanigan's Enterprises trades at a massive discount compared to how its peers are valued.

The most likely explanation is that the small size of the company, and no coverage by analysts, means that most investors do not know the company exists. On top of that, the market capitalization of less than $100 million, and the fact that the stock is not a member of any index, mean demand from institutions is low. Many institutional investors are not allowed to invest in micro-cap stocks, and ETFs that replicate an index do not invest into non-index stocks like Flanigan's Enterprises, either.

This does, however, provide a chance for those investors that stumble over this small restaurant gem, as investors can deploy their money into a stock that combines a very inexpensive valuation with a compelling growth outlook.

Balance Sheet And Shareholder Returns

The restaurant industry as a whole holds considerable debt, as it is sporting a leverage ratio of 3.4. Flanigan's Enterprises, on the other hand, has a very strong balance sheet:

Source: Flanigan's Enterprises' 10-Q filing

With long-term debt totaling $15.3 million and cash totaling $13.9 million at the end of Q3, the company had a net debt position of just $1.4 million. This is equal to about one quarter's free cash flow.

Flanigan's Enterprises has reduced its net debt by $1.1 million over the last three quarters. At this pace, it will take about one more year for the company to become free of net debt.

The company's pristine balance sheet would theoretically allow the company to invest heavily for growth, to make acquisitions, or to return cash to its owners on a massive scale.

Returning cash to its owners via share repurchases would be highly beneficial due to the low valuation shares are trading at right now, but unfortunately, the company is not using this chance.

The company is paying a dividend that yields 0.9% right now, but management seems willing to grow the payout aggressively:

Source: nasdaq.com

Flanigan's Enterprises has hiked the dividend by 20%, 11%, and 25% during the last three years. Since the payout ratio is still very low at just 11% (based on total dividend payments of $470,000 during 2018), there is massive room to hike the dividend in the coming years.

Flanigan's Enterprises makes only one dividend payment a year, but for long-term holders, there is no meaningful difference between one larger or four smaller payments.

Management Is Heavily Invested Into The Company - And Earns A Lot

The company, which is headed by James G. Flanigan, is majority-owned by insiders and their relatives. Of the 1.86 million shares, the following family members and insiders own the following amounts:

Source: 2018 Proxy Statement

Combined, these four own about 54% of all shares, with other insiders owning additional shares. This is, generally, a positive, as it means that the company is operated with a long-term view, and management's interests are aligned with those of other shareholders.

The high insider ownership would make it very hard for another company to take over Flanigan's Enterprises, though. There is thus only a very slim chance of an acquisition (and for a takeover premium for shareholders).

The control the Flanigan family and J. D. Kastner have over the company also allows for a relatively high compensation for the company's management:

The 3 highest-paid executives received $2.92 million in compensation in 2017, an amount that is equal to about 65% of this year's estimated net earnings. That is a very high executive compensation ratio, and the $1.34 million payment the CEO receives looks quite high relative to how small the company is.

The fact that both James G. Flanigan as well as Jeffrey D. Kastner have a lot of control over executive compensation via their stock holdings while receiving a seemingly high compensation, leaves somewhat of a sour taste. This is something investors should definitely keep an eye on in future years.

Risks To Consider

Flanigan's Enterprises is only active in Florida, and mainly in the Miami region. There thus is not a lot of geographic diversification. Since Florida is an attractive market to be active in, this generally should not be a negative. If for some reason the economy in Florida took a hit, or if the region was struck by an especially large natural catastrophe (hurricanes come to mind), Flanery's Enterprises could be impacted severely.

The company could be negatively impacted by rising labor expenses in the future. In the past, including during recent quarters, Flanigan's Enterprises has been able to grow sales faster than expenses, which allowed for rising margins. It is not guaranteed that this will be possible in the future, too. Companies are increasingly raising compensation levels to find labor, Flanigan's Enterprises could be forced to do the same. Minimum wage changes could also lead to higher expenses in the future.

There are no giant competitors for the restaurant/bar concept that Flanigan's Enterprises operates. If one of its much larger competitors decided to enter the market, this could pressure Flanigan's Enterprises severely, as the small company would likely not have the financial means to compete with a much larger player effectively.

The control insiders and family members have over the company and its board of directors could theoretically become a headwind for minority shareholders. Management might make decisions that are not in the best interest of other shareholders in the future.

Overall this stock does, I believe, not look overly risky, and the very low valuation means that downside is most likely limited. Investors should nevertheless keep an eye on a couple of items. Flanigan's Enterprises should, I believe, only be held in a diversified portfolio.

Technicals, Liquidity, Correlation

Source: finviz.com

Shares have been moving up over the last couple of months, rising close to 40% from the 52-week low. Right now, shares trade marginally above the 50-day moving average, which repeatedly has been a support zone in May and June. Shares look like they are at the bottom of an upwards trend canal, which could mean that right now is a good time to enter a position.

In the above chart, we already see that trading is not very smooth. Due to its small size, and no interest from Wall Street, trading activity is very low. Liquidity thus is a concern if investors want to enter or exit a big position in a short period of time. Only 2,700 shares are traded daily, on average (~$75,000).

Flanigan's Enterprises is not correlated to the broad market's movements a lot. Its beta is just 0.50, which is unusually low. This means that Flanigan's Enterprises would likely be relatively stable during a broad market downturn, an investment in this company can help make one's portfolio less volatile.

Shrinking The Discount To Fair Value

Flanigan's Enterprises is trading at a 45% discount to the restaurant industry when we look at earnings, the discount based on cash generation is even bigger. In theory, this means that shares of Flanigan's Enterprises have massive upside potential - about 80% if its P/E ratio expanded towards the average of the industry. This upside potential does not yet factor in any organic earnings growth over the coming years.

Management has done a great job growing revenues and earnings while also improving the balance sheet. Shrinking the discount to fair value is not so easy, though. Since funds and ETFs do not invest into shares of this very small company, the demand for Flanigan's Enterprises' shares has to come from somewhere else.

One way for management to attract new buyers would be to make the company more well-known among retail investors. Since most of those do not know about the existence of the company, getting the word out could attract more private investors. These could then buy up shares as long as the discount is substantial, which would increase share prices over the long run.

Another approach is for Flanigan's Enterprises to repurchase its own shares. Since the company is almost free of net debt, piling on more cash is not overly beneficial. By clearly communicating that the company will buy back its own shares up to a certain valuation, share prices could see a massive push.

If, for example, Flanigan's Enterprises announces that it will use all of its future cash flows to buy back shares as long as they trade below 17 times earnings (80% of the industry average), arbitrageurs would likely scoop up shares, thereby driving up share prices. At the same time, the additional demand from the company itself (through buybacks) would positively impact the share price as well.

A fitting case study for this strategy is RCI Hospitality (RICK), which had been trading at a low valuation for a long time. RICK is a very small bar/nightclub company that was battling with some of the same issues Flanigan's Enterprises faces, such as low demand from institutions.

Management had grown the company's underlying earnings and cash flows for years, but the share price did not move much. Management then started communicating to its owners that it wanted to change its strategy, putting a focus on buybacks as long as shares were trading at a very inexpensive valuation.

RICK data by YCharts

This has given the stock the boost it needed, and RICK's share price rose by ~200% over the last two years. I believe that the same strategy would be viable for Flanigan's Enterprises as well. Thanks to Flanigan's Enterprises' stronger balance sheet, it could possibly even embark on a bigger buyback spree than RICK.

Final Thoughts

Flanigan's Enterprises is an uncovered, relatively unknown restaurant company, which combines solid growth rates and a very inexpensive valuation.

The company has strong fundamentals and an excellent balance sheet and yet trades at a massive discount compared to its peers.

For long-term-oriented investors looking for a capital appreciation play, Flanigan's Enterprises looks interesting.

There are, however, some issues investors should keep in mind, such as low liquidity and high executive compensation.

For more information on the company, you can check the most recent 10-Q, the annual report, or the company's investor relations website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BDL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

