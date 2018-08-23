Oversold Adamis May Rise, Lifting Spirits Of Patients And Investors Alike

Source: PXHere

Investors who are ready to pounce on Adamis (ADMP) shares at current prices may very well be rewarded handsomely in the weeks and months to come. There are multiple signs of a technical bottom and headline risk has now fully materialized with the recent approval of Teva Pharmaceutical's (TEVA) generic EpiPen.

With the initial great promise and subsequent monumental let down following the company's June 2017 approval of a rival to Mylan's (MYL) blockbuster EpiPen, ADMP investors must feel like the punching bag of small biotech investors. ADMP investors are a pummeled lot and far from basking in their misery, I am rather heralding what I feel is a new era for ADMP investors that starts today.

Adamis is oversold on a technical basis

There is good reason why shares of Adamis have fallen precipitously from their post-approval 52 week high of $5.85 per share; not least of which is the awful commercial name of their Epinephrine pre-filled syringe dubbed "Symjepi". Who thought up that name anyway? It sounds more like a hastily conjured up name for a fringe character in the latest Aladdin sequel from Disney. Forget trying to spell it, I had to look it up three times just for this article, even though I've been following the company since the pre-approval days.

The company's effort to find a marketing partner for Symjepi has fallen woefully short. In their 8-K announcing the approval, it was clear the company was seeking commercialization partnerships for the product. Finally, on July 2nd of this year, the company announces a commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NVS). The company wasted little time killing the post-announcement rally (high of $5.10 on July 2nd) by notifying investors of a new $150MM shelf registration. A spot secondary was completed on August 2nd for $35MM at $3.00 per share.

The stock hit a new 52 week low today at $2.20 per share and luckily for new investors, I believe this represents an unusual opportunity to scoop up shares that have been oversold. Shares haven't been in this territory since the February 2018 commercialization plan announcement that trounced the stock as the CEO reminded investors that they still didn't have a marketing plan 8 months post-approval. As can be seen by the 3-year chart below the current price is solidly in the multi-year major support level for the stock. Each time the stock bottomed at these levels, the stock bounced back within a two month time frame.

Looking at some technical indicators on a 1 year chart, there are clear signs of the stock being in oversold territory. Each time the stock penetrated the lower bollinger band, the stock snapped back 20% or more within days or weeks. I think we have a similar situation today, further supported by the multi-year major support line.

Fundamental value may be multiple times current price

Fundamentally, what's not to like? The company has a viable, approved product in a significant world-wide market, a market-savvy pharma giant as a partner in Sandoz/NVS, multiple high potential products in the pipeline and sufficient cash resources to handle needs in the foreseeable future. Sure, up until the NVS partnership, there was justifiable hand-wringing by investors wondering whether any significant amount of product would ever be sold. Rest assured NVS would not enter into such a commercial partnership lightly; they are a top-tier pharma company with global reach.

The company is just two weeks away from the expected September 3rd, 2018 FDA labeling proposal for the low dose version of Symjepi and if necessary any post marketing requirements/commitment requests. The low-dose version will open up the pediatric market for patients 33-65 pounds. This announcement alone can boost shares significantly short-term.

The company's pipeline is looking fairly robust and maturing nicely.

The APC-6000 Naloxone injection in the treatment of opioid overdose is using the same injection technology as Symjepi and is likely a slam-dunk from a regulatory perspective. More risky, but more likely to provide a substantial lift to shares is progression to NDA of the company's ED sublingual disintegrating tablet APC-8000. Both of these pipeline product are expected to have an NDA filing this year.

With a recent quarterly cash burn of about $5MM prospectively, the $37.6MM secondary issued earlier this month should provide substantial cushion moving forward. Proceeds from the NVS U.S. Symjepi marketing efforts will likely yield a growing source of cash for the company in the current and future quarters as well.

I expect a conservative world-wide pre-tax to ADMP from the NVS partnership from Symjepi (both dose levels) alone is worth $30-$35MM per year. The company is selling at a market cap of barely 3X that figure.

Spirit will likely lift as the pipeline progresses and market strategy solidifies

On a risk adjusted basis, one might argue that the company may be undervalued, but not by much if you disregard the pipeline. I might not disagree with that assessment as the injectable epinephrine market is certainly in a state of flux with multiple participants including Teva's foray in to the mix. However, the company's strategy moving forward appears well thought out and is leveraging existing technology in multiple products and now has a solid global partner that is a game-changer for company and investor prospects moving forward. With multiple significant near term catalysts spirits will likely rise along with the stock price in the coming weeks.

Price War?

One of the biggest risks in the injectable epinephrine market is the average selling price. MYL has taken advantage of its market position to steadily increase prices over the years. This will not last. In fact, MYL itself has marketed a generic version of its EpiPen since 2016 at about half the list price of the branded version; in addition, they've also doubled the available coupon on branded EpiPen to $300 from the prior $150 in response to consumer and political outrage over the strong price increases. With Teva now in the market as well, further price pressure can eliminate profits altogether in a worst-case price war scenario. While I believe there will be further pricing pressure, including perhaps some aggressive discounting, ultimately this is big pharma controlling a substantial market and ultimately robust market-average profits will return in time.

Conclusion

ADMP has a solid, proven, growing and maturing pipeline and with the price reflecting extreme pessimism, I believe now is the time to take a speculative position in the stock. Short-term there are enough catalysts that can move that stock significantly upward and with the NVS partnership bearing fruit in the U.S. and, if granted by ADMP, world-wide, Symjepi sales may be the fuel to launch the stock price across the $5 mark in the next 9-12 months for a double for new investors in the name. Pricing issues with the growing competitive landscape can upset the apple cart, of course, and the the three phase 3 drugs may not ultimately get approved resulting in a very dire situation for the company itself. In such a situation, I would imagine a fire-sale of the company's assets is likely and investors may get somewhere close to the current market value for their shares.

