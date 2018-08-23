Nexans: Solid Growth Opportunity

Nexans has also been under pressure since Italian cable group Prysmian bought US rival General Cable in December last year in a deal valued at about $3bn including debt.

The shares fell BY 18% after the company said that primarily due to an “abrupt deterioration of the high voltage project activities forecast for the second quarter."

Nexans SA is a France-based company engaged in the cable industry. It provides copper and fiber-optic cables and cabling systems to the energy infrastructure, telecom and data, building and Local Area Network (LAN) markets. It operates under four segments: Building & Territories, which comprises solutions for the building market, energy operators, local authorities and rural communities; High Voltage & Projects, which includes submarine inter connector projects, offshore wind farms, offshore oil and gas projects and land based high voltage projects; Industry & Solutions, which supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industrial infrastructure projects in customizing their electrification, digitalization and encompasses aeronautics, railways, renewable energy, among others, and Telecom & Data, which enables customers to deploy copper and optical fiber infrastructure, as well as connectivity solutions for transoceanic cables, urban fiber and optic networks.

Latest corporate news

Beginning of July, Nexans has appointed internal candidate Christopher Guérin as its new chief executive following the surprise resignation of Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge in March.

“I know Nexans. I know its strengths, its customers and its markets of tomorrow. I especially know the men and women who make up our group. And it is for these reasons that I have confidence we will develop Nexans’ performance while guiding the teams towards a profitable future,” said Mr Guérin, who has been at the company since 1997.

Mr Poupart-Lafarge, who has said he is leaving the company for personal reasons, will serve as adviser to Mr Guerin until the end of September. The cable-maker has seen its share price drop 40 per cent so far this year, hit first by the resignation of Mr Poupart-Lafarge and more recently after a profit warning spooked investors.

Nexans profit warning was surprising in many respects and stock price reaction suggests that there are not many takers for management’s 2022 plan, which was once again reiterated. While there was greater focus on backlogged project delays, the shortfall in this year sales and profits was also caused by delays in new project awards. This suggests that Nexans submarine, unlike Prysmian, is not fully covered with new orders required to fill the gaps in 2018 production. The other highlight was the lack of earnings growth in businesses outside the Projects segment despite the strong macro environment, which suggests reaching 2022 targets would be a stretch. We cut our 18E/19E/20E Adj EBITDA by 14%/10%/8% with our 2022E Adj EBITDA now standing at €510mn vs. €600mn target. We lower our target price to €40 from €48. With 31% potential upside to our new target price, we maintain an OW rating, but highlight that the stock may not perform near term as the market may want to wait for the appointment and initial message from a new CEO, as well as more visibility on the Energy Projects business. The stock trades on EV/sales of 32% vs a historical range of 20-50% in the last 10 years.

Investment thesis

- 2022 strategy looks ambitious but significant scope to improve performance: We are encouraged by the progress the company made in 2015-2017 on the operating margin (despite a tougher environment) and by the cash generation.

- As part of its 2022 strategy, Nexans aims to almost increase its Adj EBITDA by 50% to €600mn by 2022. While the profit warning on 18/06 makes the medium term plan ambitious, we see there insignificant opportunity to grow the business.

- Nexans will also see benefit from an HV (high voltage cables) order rebound, improved outlook for other businesses: Nexans is among the three European HV cable makers that will benefit from a strong rebound in HV order intake expected in the next couple of years. Investments into new HV factories should help it capture growth in the region given the desire for local suppliers for such big infrastructure projects. At the same time we see an improved outlook in other markets such as Buildings (CPR in Europe and bottoming out performance in LatAm), and in resources industries.

- Despite modest improvement in performance in the next two years valuation looks attractive:After almost doubling the underlying operating profit in 2017 from 2014 levels, the rate of improvement should be lower in the next couple of years. Following the CMD the stock has under performed the market by >35% and therefore we believe the relative valuation looks very attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.