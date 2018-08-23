A.O. Smith Has A Problem Child Named China

In my previous article on A.O. Smith (AOS), I explained why I saw the company as a suitable investment given that they passed all my initial screens. With strong earnings growth the past decade, a product line with great economics, and a growing dividend, they meet my criteria nicely. However, I saw the valuation as a bit too lofty for my taste and indicated that I would wait for ~$54 stock price before buying.

The second step of my due diligence process has been to comb through SEC filings, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts to refine my investment thesis and adjust my buy price up or down as necessary. My intent today is to explain what I found during my deeper dive, and how that has shifted my thinking on when to buy.

Margins

A primary driving of earnings the past decade has been margin improvement. I absolutely applaud management for this achievement. It is not easy to improve efficiencies as drastically as they have since 2008. They have taken gross margins from 21.6 to 41.3, and operating margin has gone from 6.1 to 17.5. However, the consistent problem child has been the "Rest of World" segment, which includes operations in China, India, and Europe (but mostly China). The following table shows how severely margins in the Rest of World segment has lagged North America:

Operating Margins 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 North America 11.9 14 13.9 14.7 20 22.1 22.5 Rest of World 9.4 11 13.2 13.9 13 13.4 13.4

Every single conference call going back to 2014 (and probably back further), Rest of World margins come up as a concern in the Q&A session. And every single conference call, management continues to provide close to zero specifics about their plans to improve those margins. They throw around optimistic words and blame external factors, and that's about it. The most recent full year conference call is a case and point:

David MacGregor I guess I had a couple of questions on sort of the longer term considerations in the business. And for starters, you talked about the rest of world margins being up maybe 30 to 40 basis points in 2018 and I realize there's a lot of moving parts in there. I guess I want to just tap you for your latest thoughts on where this ultimately could get to by 2020 or some point further down the road on a sort of a raw materials normalized basis. John Kita Well I would tell you and we’ve talked about this in the past and Kevin, Agita and I have talked about it, we need to raise rest of world margins. And that’s the objective and quite frankly, the India improvement from 7.5 million (loss) to 0 by 2020 improves margin by 60 to 70 basis points, right there. But in addition, China obviously is the largest component there. The objective is to raise margins there. We hope to do it this year, but again, we have that implant tailwind, et cetera, but we hope to do it this year. So I mean I would hope that that 13.75 that we're forecasting this year is conservative, but we'll see. But long term, the objective is definitely to increase rest of world margins.

Hope. That is what management's game plan is. Margin improvement has eluded them on several occasions. As I have perused other full year conference calls, they have consistently been off the mark with margin expectations, sometimes in a good way and sometimes in a bad way. They were "hoping" for 14% operating margin in 2016 but it only came in at 13.4%.

In 2015, they forecast 13.5%-14% but actual operating margin came in at 13%. Every 10 bps worth of operating margin in these years was worth almost a million dollars of pre-tax earnings. The Rest of World segment has been a consistent drag. The effects of this are exacerbated by the fact that every year, the Rest of World segment makes up a bigger portion of total sales. Check out the trend:

% of sales by segment: 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 North America 75.4 73.8 70.6 68.8 67.1 64.9 63.6 Rest of World 26.6 28 31 32.6 34.1 36 37.3

With a much lower margin segment increasingly becoming a bigger part of the overall picture, margins can go nowhere but down. Unless, of course, management can figure out the key to driving efficiencies outside of North America. But that has been one heck of a nut to crack. Lest I sound too pessimistic, I realize that even if margins slide, revenue has been and is expected to continue to grow nicely, which will result in more earnings.

But if the global economy ever gets squeezed and that revenue growth is nowhere to be found, earnings are going to take a hard dive, perhaps more so than it should given the mostly non-discretionary nature of the product line. Margins are a big concern of mine. They are a big concern of the analysts that tune into the conference calls. Based on other comments in the most recent conference call, management is forecasting a margin hit in Q3 with things getting back on track in Q4. I think that a better buying opportunity will present itself after earnings are reported for Q3.

Inventory

The other matter to keep under consideration is the elevated channel inventory levels in China that were mentioned on the Q2 conference call. Here are some snapshots of what was discussed:

Sales are expected to be negatively impacted in the second half of the year by high channel inventory levels, which we believe to be the result of recently significant declines in the growth rate housing sales in China.

Keeping track of inventory is a powerful indicator of what may happen in the future. The fact that channel inventory remains high portends poorly for the near future. To be clear, channel inventory is merchandise that is sitting in retailer showrooms. AOS has already sold and recognized revenue for it. Why then does it matter if someone else's inventory is high? If it is off AOS books, why would that come up as a concern in the conference call? Well, if these retailers who AOS has a wholesale relationship with have too much inventory, they will not issue any new orders to get more AOS stuff.

That will lead to inventory backing up at AOS, unless AOS sees the problem and scales back production. But that still introduces inefficiencies as the same number of assets and employees are used to make fewer goods. Any way you shake it, high channel inventory is bad news. Furthermore, it sounds like AOS has inventory problems of their own. This too was discussed in the conference call:

"Water heater offline had a good first quarter, a good first half. But quite frankly, we're not expecting that in the second half as we work down the inventory... we think it's important to reduce those inventory levels."

To be clear, I believe this elevated inventory relates mostly to China. I ran the days sales in inventory numbers myself for the entire company and things actually look okay by way of inventory, having come down from elevated levels last year:

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 DSI 52.8 57.2 59.6 59.8 57.1 53.2

In the absence of data in SEC filings that breaks down China inventory standing alone, I have to assume the references to high inventory in conference calls relates to China, as it is mostly spoken of in those contexts. As it was talked about, analysts inquired as to how management intends to work through that volume. They threw around several possibilities, but regardless of how they do it and in spite of their optimism otherwise, it is going to squeeze margins.

Either they initiate promotional protocol to unload that inventory or they slow production down to wait for it to clear, thus creating inefficiencies mentioned earlier. Margins will suffer, and this from a segment that has historically struggled with margins anyway.

CEO Succession

AOS announced on July 11 that Ajita Rajendra., who has been at the helm since 2005, will step down to be replaced by current COO Kevin Wheeler. This is always a situation that brings with it plenty of question marks. Can the new guy do better or at least as well as the outgoing person? What if he ruins things entirely? More than one business has been brought to their knees because executive leadership changed and ruined company culture and performance (just going mention the name Fiorina to the folks at HP).

For me, I view this transition as a huge positive. If you go read any of the conference calls during Ajita's tenure, you will find that he tends to be very vague. Very positive, but very vague. That situation isn't helped at all by the CFO John Kita, who routinely sounds uncertain about virtually everything. Between the two of them, the phrase "I think...." was used 23 times in the Q&A session last conference call. "I/we don't know" was used eight times. That doesn't exactly instill confidence. However, on the rare occasion that Kevin Wheeler chimes in, he is both pithy and precise. In speaking of elevated inventory and how to work through it, he said:

Well, there has certainly been quite a bit of promotional activity by various competitors. We talked about that during the air purification. Our approach is we certainly have many programs to move our inventory and we'll do some promotions, some bundling. We'll do it in a systematic way. We'll also do it looking at where our inventories are at, what categories do we have higher inventories, and we'll continue to move that forward. But our approach will be not – it will be, again, a thoughtful, a systematic approach to reducing inventories over time. And we're going to be looking to reduce our inventory somewhere in the neighborhood about 30 days by the end of the year.

He lays out things briefly but specifically. He sounds like he is competent, has a plan, and will execute. He goes deeper than "we are optimistic." He has been in charge of the operations in North America and things have absolutely been booming on this side of the world under his leadership. I believe he can take that success and apply it to China/India. I am excited about this transition, and believe it to be a great leap in the right direction.

Conclusion

I believe that Q3 will show AOS missing expectations. I expect margins to contract and China revenue to be less than expected. If there is high channel inventory, then AOS has no one to sell product to as showroom floors are already full. Couple this with the general slowdown in the Chinese economy that has been well reported, and there will be fewer families and businesses looking to buy AOS products to clear up the inventory. At worse, AOS won't be able to collect on their receivables in case of credit extension.

These factors, contracting margins and low revenue, will open up a brief window as traders sell. I wouldn't be surprised if shares went down to the low/mid $50 range. That DOES NOT mean I am going to short or recommend shorting. Not with a great company like AOS, notwithstanding my bet that Q3 won't be pretty. Previously, I marked $54 as my buy point. Though tempted to lower that due to the above-spoken issues, the long thesis is still intact as this is a great company with a great product that is about to have a new, driven leader take the helm.

I believe that Kevin Wheeler is going to be able to improve the situation in China and put the needed ingredients into India, bringing the Rest of World segment closer in line to the success the company is having in North America. I think the company is trading around fair value right now at ~$59. Lest I risk missing out on the opportunity to buy a great company at a good price because I sit on my hands waiting for a better price, I may open a small position. Then, if I am wrong about a "bad" Q3, I will at least enjoy some profits. If I am right and things go south, I will double down into a full position. Thanks for reading.

