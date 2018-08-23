Elon Musk Has 129 Days To Sort Out Tesla's Future

Without additional financing, I do not believe Tesla will have the resources to settle those notes in cash.

I believe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares remain wildly overvalued even as the shares tank as Musk's "funding secured" tweet fades into the market's rearview mirror. Not every Street analyst agrees, obviously, but sometimes the flawed logic of the bulls is obvious. One quote from a U.S. News and World Report article Monday morning caught my eye, as it shows a basic misperception about Tesla's financial health. Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster was quoted thusly:

The shorts are valuable as an enemy to want to defeat in that sense, but they cannot do anything meaningful to disrupt Tesla's operations long term"

He could not be more wrong. Tesla's share price is vitally important to the company's future for one key reason: Tesla has $920 million in face value of convertible notes due on March 1, 2019 (129 business days from Thursday), with a conversion factor of $359.87. If the shares remain where they are trading Monday and those notes have to be settled in cash, Tesla will be in serious danger of insolvency, based on my modeling.

Tesla had $2.236 billion of non-restricted cash as of June 30th. Every company has puts and takes on its cash balance, but I believe Tesla's cash balance is much lower now in mid-August.

The third quarter is a "payment quarter" for Tesla as semi-annual interest payments are due on its 5.3% senior notes and also on each of its three series of convertible notes issued by the former Tesla Motors (the two series of converts issued by SolarCity are paid in May and November.) Those payments plus regular interest on Tesla's credit agreement add to $82.3 million by my calculations. That figure is in line with CFO Deepak Ahuja's guidance for $170 million of interest expense in the third quarter, half in cash.

My model shows Tesla reporting breakeven EBITDA for the third quarter, although that figure could be aided by sale of ZEV credits. I believe those are purely discretionary and thus impossible to model.

Note that these are my estimates and differ from Tesla management's vague proclamation of "sustained quarterly profits, absent a severe force majeure or economic downturn." I have been analyzing auto stocks for 26 years and I believe that gives me the right to run my own numbers. Experience has taught me that merely parroting management predictions - especially in the case of Tesla, where management predictions have been so wrong so often - can be very expensive.

It is possible to model working capital, and Tesla's shift in marketing strategy in July will begin to burn cash. The old "reservation model", with $1,000 down per Model 3, gave Tesla a buffer for two years. As the company has switched to simply taking production orders for the Model 3 (for $2,500) that long-lived book of deposits will dwindle. Tesla's inventories were extraordinarily high at the end of the second quarter at $3.32 billion, virtually equal to 2Q automotive revenues of $3.35 billion. I believe Tesla's manufacturing efficiencies will continue to elevate inventory figures, and I don't expect a huge reversal in their third quarter. Payables will continue to outpace receivables, although I don't think the second quarter's ratio of 5.0x is sustainable and that will likely be a cash drain for Tesla in 3Q.

The final variable is capital expenditures, and in its 2Q 10-Q, Tesla disclosed a $2.5 billion projected rate for the next twelve months. So, I am assuming $625 million in auto capex for the third quarter, but that is not the whole story. Tesla also spent $70 million per quarter in the first half on "purchases of solar systems, leased and to be leased", and I am not sure why many analysts exclude that. Capital expenditures are capital expenditures.

Netting all those figures leave Tesla with about $1.5 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter. Sale of ZEV credits offer potential upside to the cash pile, and I believe continued high inventories are the biggest risk to the downside on cash level.

One-and-a-half billion dollars is not much of a cushion for a global automaker, and Tesla's funding needs only increase in the fourth quarter. November sees the maturity of $230 million of 2.75% converts. As these notes are old SolarCity paper, they carry a ridiculous conversion premium of $560.64. Musk's purported $420/share offer is well short of that, obviously, and it is all but certain that those notes will have to be settled in cash.

With fourth quarter cash flows otherwise similar to the third quarter's in my model, that puts Tesla at about $1 billion in cash at the end of the fourth quarter. With the first quarter also a "payment quarter" for Tesla's bonds, I just cannot see how Tesla would be able to pay off a $930 million convert two months into the first quarter.

The prospectus for the 2019 Notes explains the options for Tesla's payment options on the converts. In the event of a fundamental change, there is a make-whole provision that adds fractional shares to the conversion ratio, but those additions were based on staggered occurrence dates. After March 1, 2018, the make-whole conversion factor declined to 0.0 for any price above $325/share, so Musk's purported offer at $420/share would not impact the economics of the note and the conversion factor will remain at $359.87.

So, as mentioned in the prospectus on page S-24, the Notes will mature on March 1, 2019, if not earlier converted, and reaching maturity would require payment of the principal in cash.

So, unless Tesla shares are trading above $359.87 on March 1, 2019, Tesla will need to raise more cash to fund that convert. Tesla's stock price does impact its future cash flow statements, and by association, its liquidity and ultimately its solvency. Put simply, Tesla's stock price is supporting Tesla's stock price. That is not a strong foundation.

One can only speculate if that is why Musk launched his "funding secured" Hail Mary on August 7th, but whatever the motivation he must know that Tesla is running out of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.