ION Geophysical Looks Set To Overcome Its Short-Term Challenges

ION Geophysical: An overview

ION Geophysical (IO) provides geoscience products, services, and solutions that allow upstream energy companies to obtain earth’s subsurface images. In 2018, so far, IO’s stock price has declined 16%, while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined 10% year to date. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. While there have been some factors affecting IO’s short-term outlook negatively, the company’s long-term potential is quite encouraging. ION Geophysical, over a medium-to-long-term, can be a good investment. Before we analyze IO’s story in depth, let us first understand its business.

ION Geophysical’s E&P Technology & Services segment enables the upstream energy companies, especially the National Oil Companies, maximize the value of their assets throughout the exploration & production lifecycle. IO’s E&P Operations Optimization provides software solutions. The segment also offers Marlin solutions, which optimizes offshore solutions like seismic data acquisition, E&P assets, supply vessel management, and offshore wind farm management. IO’s Ocean Bottom Seismic Services designs seismic image quality and related services.

IO’s short-term challenges

Lower demand for seismic data and services: The crude oil price downturn in 2015 and early 2016 led to decreased profit margins and an investment shake-out in the market. Hence, energy operators were forced to pull back on future exploration spending. These producers also restructured or delayed drilling rig contracts. In the recent past, oil companies shifted focus from exploration to production in order to minimize capital expenditures and maximize shareholders’ returns. This shift caused a contraction in seismic data and services for exploration activities.

Delays in license round: Delays in license round announcements have negatively affected IO’s new venture programs. In a new 2D multi-client program offshore Panama, the license round announcement was delayed to Q3 from Q2. Also, a 100,000 square kilometer Picanha 3D reimaging program offshore Brazil was suspended by the next couple of years. Such delays are due to IO’s clients now waiting to purchase data until the governments have made a formal public announcement. Due to these downside pressures, in Q2 2018, IO’s E&P Technology & Services segment revenues decreased 55% year-over-year, while the segment recorded $10.2 million loss from operations in Q2. A year earlier, IO recorded $6.3 million in income from operations in this segment.

Fall in operators’ capex: Moreover, there has been a significant decline in seismic spending by the exploration & production company customers. According to IO’s Q2 2018 10-Q, since early 2014, seismic contractors have taken approximately 37 seismic vessels, or about 31% of the fleet, out of the market. The continued fall has taken its toll on IO’s finances. As a result of the lower demand, IO’s Operations Optimization segment saw 21% lower revenues in Q2 2018, while income from operations declined by 59% during this period.

The why invest in ION Geophysical

Despite the industry slowdown and the resulting pressure on IO’s revenues and profits, there are a number of factors that have started to tailwind IO towards fast recovery. While some of the industry dynamics are due to change for better, IO has also positioned itself better in some areas where it can outperform the industry. Let us see what’s about to make IO attractive for investment.

IO’s positives lie in the mid-term business success

The macro factors: Upstream capex and US rig count are two key indicators for the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry’s performance. The exploration & production spending is expected to continue to rebound in 2018 over 2017. According to a report from Barclays, upstream budgets of the top 40 U.S. onshore producers can go up by 9% in 2018. Cowen & Co. said nearly 90% of the 65 exploration & production (or E&P) companies it tracks have indicated in guidance an 11% planned hike in overall capital spending. The improved outlook follows a 36% rise in crude oil price in the past year. US rig count has also increased around 12% in the past year. In fact, compared to the trough in May 2016, the July 2018 U.S. rig count is 161% up.

In order to ride the improving outlook and upstream companies’ renewed interest in reserve replacement and offshore exploration, positioning is the key to success for an OFS company like IO. Strategically, IO has increased its offerings directed at reservoirs management and invested on developing its 3D multi-client and advanced programs. This improves IO’s business outlook over the medium-to-long term.

Shift toward a full-service company: IO has continuously been shifting its traditional 2D programs into the 3D multi-client market. The transformation is aimed at positioning the company as a full-service technology company with an increasing proportion of revenues derived from E&P customers. During Q2 2018, IO received its fourth direct award for Full Waveform Imaging (or FWI). IO plans to routinely incorporate FWI imaging into its traditional 2D and 3D multi-client offerings. Use of such advanced technologies can improve imaging for a sizeable multi-client project, including the next bidding round in pre-salt energy blocks in Picanha in Brazil.

Transforming into a full-service company can also limit one of IO’s inherent weaknesses over some of its larger competitors like CGG (CGG) and Schlumberger (SLB). These companies are vertically integrated seismic contractor companies and, therefore, face less competition with the outside vendors for internal data processing. If IO can mold into a full-service technology company, it can compete with the giants on a better footing.

New programs indicate growth: According to IO’s management, the new venture program activity is the key indicator of its business over the long term. In a new venture, multi-client surveys are designed, acquired or processed. At the end of Q1 2018, IO had 13 programs in progress. During Q2 2018, it sanctioned two new programs and completed two programs. In comparison, in Q2 2017, IO was working on 11 such programs.

Increase in license rounds: Although there have been some setbacks in the license rounds process, the licensing round in May 2018 in Brazil was the largest signature bonuses in concession bidding rounds ever, according to Brazil’s oil and gas regulator ANP. In aggregate, IO’s management expects 111 active announced or anticipated license rounds during 2018 and 2019. More than 80 rounds are active or scheduled to launch in 2018. IO’s data offering is relevant to 71% of the license rounds opening in 2H18 versus 26% in 1H18. So, IO is much better positioned to reap the benefits of increased license rounds in the remaining part of 2018 and going into 2019.

It may be noteworthy to talk about the bidding rounds for exploration and production in energy reserves in Brazil in detail. Brazil has attracted $5.5 billion in signature bonuses since October 2017. IO’s regional 3D multi-client reimaging program in the pre-salt basin, Picanha, can draw a significant business in this region when the programs start rolling. The story does not stop here. Brazil's next license round of the pre-salt round is slated to open in October, and additional rounds are planned for May, July, and October 2019, 2020, and 2021. So, IO has a lot of leverage from Brazil in the next three years.

Marlin is a dark-horse for IO: When customers start using a product on a long-term basis, it can open up multiple opportunities to increase cash flow from it. The efficiency in IO’s Marlin offshore optimization has pushed IO’s customers from using Marlin as a one-off project to using it as an enterprise-wide solution. This can significantly increase IO’s revenues from this product. In the first six months of 2018, IO’s revenue from Marlin was just $0.5 million. However, this can all change after IO won a tender for a year-long software and services project that added $2 million in backlog.

IO has growth expectation from the Ocean Bottom business: In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, IO’s management expected 21% increase in the Ocean Bottom business out of the customers’ total offshore seismic spend. In 2019, IO expects to see additional crews in this business, which is an indicator of activity growth. However, the seismic data business is not out of the woods yet, as we have already discussed in this article.

What do IO’s relative valuation multiples suggest?

ION Geophysical is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.8x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.7x, according to sell-side analysts’ estimates. All data is in the chart above is taken from Thomson Reuters. The lower forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies higher adjusted EBITDA in the next twelve months. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes non-recurring charges, including changes in the loss contingency reserve related to legal proceedings and stock appreciation rights expense. An improvement in the upstream industry dynamics, the addition of value-added advanced imaging products, and new ventures are likely to augment IO’s margin in the next year.

According to Thomson Reuters, estimated revenues in the next four quarters will be $268 million, or a 51% rise over the LTM revenues. Analysts' adjusted EBITDA estimate for the next four quarters is $91 million, or a 121% increase over LTM adjusted EBITDA. So, the analysts expect EBITDA margin to expand to 34% in the next four quarters from 23% in Q2 2018.

Between 2010 and 2017, IO’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So, IO is currently trading at a premium to its past eight-year average.

IO’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than its industry peers’ average, as noted in the table above. This is because the sell-side analysts expect IO’s adjusted EBITDA to increase higher than the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, IO’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower than its peers’ (SPU, CGG, and SLB) average of 6.3x. So, IO can be relatively under-valued at this level.

Does litigation concern justify IO’s valuation discount?

IO’s valuation multiple discount could be founded in investors’ fear in the lawsuit it is engaged with the OFS industry giant Schlumberger. Since 2009, there has been litigation between Schlumberger and IO regarding a patent infringement regarding marine seismic streamer steering devices. On June 22, 2018, IO announced that the US Supreme Court reversed a Federal Circuit Court's determination that lost profits WesternGeco sought against IO were not available. However, the Supreme Court did not reinstate the $93 million jury verdict against IO that the Federal Circuit had overturned. The matter is pending to be resolved between the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. Although an unfavorable verdict on the matter can reduce IO’s margin, the long-standing matter is likely to have been priced into IO’s stock. WesternGeco is a business unit of Schlumberger.

What’s the take?

Year over year, IO’s revenues and earnings declined in Q2 2018 due to the various industry and business concerns as we have discussed above. However, its long-term positive outlook outweighs the downside. IO’s balance sheet has improved in Q2, with lower net debt and lower net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (or indebtedness). Lower indebtedness typically indicates a higher ability to pay off debt.

IO’s debt declined in 2018 because it redeemed $28.5 million debt in March 2018 from the proceeds of a $47.2 million public equity offering made in February. The company does not have any immediate debt maturity. Despite the redemption, IO had $44.4 million in cash & cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018. This also lowers any liquidity concerns.

According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, all the three sell-side analysts tracking IO recommended a “buy”. Weighing the short-term speed-breakers and the long-term boosters, and looking at the valuation multiple, I consider IO to be a long-term buy.

