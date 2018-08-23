Why Vital Therapies Is One Of My 2 Favorite Shorts

In the post-hoc patient subset, however, the control group's survival rate is lower than the overall population's! This is unlikely to replicate prospectively, hence the probability of success is low.

The guiding principle behind selection criteria for VTL-308 is that for the ELAD system to be beneficial, patients have to be healthier than the median VTI-208 patient.

Background

I have written about Vital Therapies (VTL) twice before here at SA, once naming it my favorite short of 2016 (a trade that worked out very well) and again at the end of 2017, a position that I’m still in. The crux of the short argument is that VTL is a single product company, whose single product — the ELAD system — has been in testing since the early 1990s (through Hepatix) yet still has no approvals while simultaneously having a number of failed FDA trials as strikes against it. Moreover, as I’ll discuss below, there’s reason to doubt the success of the company’s ongoing Phase 3 VTL-308 trial, which is based on post-hoc analysis of the failed VTI-208 trial.

For background, I refer readers not only to my two articles but also to work by author Phase Five Research and a long technical discussion from Martin Shkreli et al., which is still very enlightening years after it was first published.

With that said, let’s focus on some newer aspects to the short case against VTL.

VTL-308 Trial

When the already narrowed-down patient population tested in VTI-208 showed no difference in the outcomes of patients on ELAD treatment vs. standard of care, as shown in the Kaplan-Meier curve below, VTL began combing through the data to see if some patient subsets performed better than others. Let’s look at the subset they eventually arrived at, considering the steps used to get there (graphs taken from May 24, 2018 Analyst R&D Day presentation).

The graph above shows the full data set from VTI-208, which included 203 patients, randomized with 96 in the ELAD arm and 107 in the control arm. Note that the graphs are very similar, with ELAD showing a slightly worse drop-off rate in the early days of the study (ELAD was administered for the first 5 days of treatment). Note also that both curves level out at a survival rate of about 50%.

In rationalizing the new sub-group to be tested in VTL-308, VTL makes the very plausible argument that very sick patients weren’t able to withstand the relatively intrusive ELAD treatment and hence were responsible for the failed trial. This slide summarizes that point:

As a result, VTL analyzed the data for lower MELD score patients (where MELD is an acronym for “Model for End stage Liver Disease,” and where lower scores are associated with higher survival rates), and found that they performed better than the average patient, and better than the control group.

Here the ELAD group has a terminal survival probability of about 70% versus the control group’s 55%, but the data isn’t statistically significant (p=0.077).

VTL also stratified the group's by age, with younger patients (presumably generally healthier) faring better than older patients:

In this case, the terminal survival rates level off at about 55%. Again, this subgroup alone doesn’t reach statistical significance, nor does the combination of the two sub-groups:

In particular, note that with the healthier sub group (lower MELD score and less than median age), the control group’s terminal survival rate increases to about 67%, which one would expect since these patients are generally healthier than the study’s overall patient population.

Given that these two subgroups still don’t yield statistical significance (perhaps given the smaller sample size), VTL further narrows the field by adding criteria for bilirubin, INR and creatinine levels. In the process, they winnow the original patient count from 203 to only 31!

The result is a statistically significant (in post-hoc terms) data set. Note however, that while every category has been selected for healthier patients, the final data set ends up with a control group whose terminal survival rate (about 45%) is lower than the full data set’s rate of about 50%. My take at least, is that this speaks to randomness not causality! So good luck trying to replicate this data in a non post hoc setting.

VTL-308 is expected to read out top line results in September. For the reasons above, I think it unlikely that the results are positive (i.e. statistically significant). But the reason that VTL is one of my two favorite shorts is because — even if VTL-308 somehow happens to be successful — the company has so many more risks, that I don’t think it will ever deserve its current market cap. Surprisingly, the company’s SEC filings give a very good outline of most of the important risks, so in my discussion below, I will often quote from the latest 10-Q (with all emphasis mine).

Other Risks and Negatives

R1. Additional Trials

VTL’s historical record of failed trials likely won’t be forgotten by the FDA even if the VTL-308 trial is positive. In such a case, it’s quite possible that the FDA will require additional confirmatory trials, which will cost extra time and money and are far from being guaranteed of success. This point is amplified by the fact that VTL-308 is an open label study (see next point below). Here’s how VTL describes this risk in its 10-Q:

The design of and the assumptions underlying our VTL-308 clinical trial, including the inclusion and exclusion criteria, may prove to be incorrect or may not ultimately demonstrate statistical significance in overall survival over a control group. Further, even if statistical significance in overall survival is achieved, the results may not be accepted without a confirmatory study as the basis for the submission of a biologics license application, or BLA, to the FDA or for a similar filing with any other regulatory authority. For example, even if the VTL-308 clinical trial were to meet its primary endpoint, the FDA or other regulatory authorities may still require an additional pivotal trial before granting market approval, which would require substantial additional time and funds in order to complete clinical development. If we are unsuccessful in our clinical development program, we will need to undertake a review of potential business alternatives, which may include, but are not limited to, a merger or sale of the company or ceasing operations and winding down the business.

Note that even prior to the failed VTI-208 trial, the FDA was already pessimistic about the ELAD device, a sentiment that was probably reinforced by the trial’s failure. Here’s how VTL describes this in its 10-Q:

We require regulatory approval for each indication we are seeking before we can market and sell the ELAD System in a particular jurisdiction for such indication. To date, we have not applied for or received the regulatory approvals required for the commercial sale of the ELAD System for any indication in the United States or the EU. Our ability to obtain regulatory approval of the ELAD System depends on, among other things, successful completion of phase 3 clinical trials, and demonstrating efficacy with statistical significance and acceptable safety in humans. The results of our VTL-308 clinical trial or future clinical trials may not meet the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory agencies’ requirements to approve the ELAD System for marketing under any specific indication, and these regulatory agencies may also determine that our manufacturing processes or facilities are insufficient to support approval. For example, the FDA had previously noted its view that preliminary clinical evidence available prior to our VTI-208 clinical trial did not indicate that the ELAD System may demonstrate a substantial improvement over standard of care. Additionally, the negative results of VTI-208 may bias the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities against the ELAD System. As such, we may need to conduct more clinical trials than we currently anticipate and upgrade our manufacturing processes and facilities, which may require significant additional time and expense and which could delay or prevent approval. Furthermore, the timing of final FDA review and action varies greatly, but can take years in some cases and may involve the input of an FDA advisory committee of outside experts. Sales of the ELAD System in the United States may commence only when our BLA is approved. In addition, a BLA filing may take longer and may be more expensive than we currently expect. If we fail to obtain such regulatory approval in a timely manner, our commercialization of the ELAD System would be further delayed and our business would be harmed.

R2. Open-Label (and ICU)

By its nature, the ELAD system has to be tested in open-label trials, but this is problematic as it can cause bias in the application of standards and the interpretation of data. VTL notes that this is an issue for the FDA (see quotes below) but the point is most strongly made by SA Author Wunderkind Research who notes in one graphic: “The trial was open-label. Additionally, all ELAD patients were treated in the ICU, while control patients could be treated on the ward. Patients treated with ELAD could have received better care in the ICU and after discharge, since they had been sent on a different ‘patient pathway’.”

VTL’s risk disclosure also includes these points, thought they’re not spelled out as clearly as in Wunderkind Research’s article:

We are not conducting any of our clinical trials with a sham control extracorporeal circuit that includes empty cartridges. This is due to the potential harm that the extracorporeal circuit can cause to control subjects without the potential for any benefit, which makes it unethical to subject the controls to a sham. Although regulatory agencies agree that, due to the nature of the ELAD System therapy, it is not possible to conduct a blinded study, they have expressed concern that the open-label nature of the study may introduce significant bias in the treatment of the ELAD System or control subjects, since the study subject, physicians and caregivers know who has and has not received the ELAD System therapy. We have developed a protocol that attempts to minimize this bias to the extent possible, including defining a protocol-specific standard of care, specifying steroid treatment, standardizing the discharge criteria for both the ELAD System and control subjects, requiring that follow-up visits are conducted by a blinded reviewer, ensuring home healthcare nurses and other clinical personnel are unaware of treatment assignment, educating subjects not to reveal treatment assignment to their caregivers and monitoring concomitant medications, alcohol recidivism and interaction with the healthcare system to provide evidence that there is no meaningful difference between the groups that could significantly confound the trial data. However, there is no guarantee that bias will not enter into the trial, affect the results or cause regulatory agencies to refuse marketing approval of the ELAD System.

And:

For example, the FDA had expressed concern that the VTI-208 study may not have been adequately designed to provide convincing evidence of efficacy if there were significant differences in how the ELAD System subjects and controls were treated during the treatment period and after hospital discharge. VTL-308 will bear the same risk. Variations in length of hospital stay, rates of hospital re-admission, alcohol recidivism rates, nutritional support, and concomitant medications, all of which are not within our control, could significantly confound the study results and call into question whether any difference in survival is due to the ELAD System or these factors.

R3. Even if Approved, Commercialization Will Be Very Difficult

If somehow the ELAD system manages to wend its way through the BLA process and gains approval, VTL intends to sell the system on its own in the US and Europe. This is a path fraught with danger, as even much more prominent companies have seen their market caps decrease substantially once they get to the commercialization stage. Noted biotech commentator “Andy Biotech” summarized the general point in a recent tweet (see also comments):

But for VTL it is more difficult than average as it has no experience in commercializing a product, no salesforce, etc. Moreover the company has a cash burn rate of about $11M a quarter and about $26M in current net assets. Hence, it doesn’t even have enough cash to get through the BLA process, much less fund a national (and international) sales and marketing team.

(Source)

Finally, the pricing environment may be difficult as insurers will likely also consider failed trials in setting potential reimbursement rates. One possible comparative data point comes from studies (1, 2) of an older system, known as MARS, which reference 2 describes as follows:

The molecular adsorbent recirculating system (MARS) device is an extracorporeal albumin dialysis apparatus which can be used to treat liver failure patients. MARS removes both albumin-bound and water-soluble toxins from the patient’s blood, enabling native liver regeneration and allowing time to locate a suitable organ for liver transplantation. Numerous studies have documented the favorable effects of MARS treatment on clinical and laboratory parameters and survival. However, only a few small non-randomized studies have focused on the cost-utility of MARS treatment in patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure.

The first reference indicates that the cost of MARS treatment was 14,600 Euros in 2006. Assuming high medical inflation of 10% annually over the interim period, and converting Euros to US dollars, gives us a benchmark treatment price of about $53K in today’s dollars. This is probably why VTL gives strong caveats about earlier numbers it had presented regarding treatment pricing:

Therapies such as the ELAD System are paid for primarily by private and government insurance, although in some markets payment may be made by private individuals and their families. Reimbursement policies and decisions for medical products is a highly bureaucratic, politicized and regulated process that includes consideration of factors such as cost effectiveness and meaningful patient benefit. Government and third-party payors are under great pressure to reduce costs. Furthermore, there are no therapies approved to restore liver function and the lack of an established reimbursement structure introduces additional uncertainty with regard to reimbursement for the ELAD System. Although we commissioned a report in 2013 from pricing study and reimbursement specialists that concluded we should target a commercial price between $150,000 and $275,000 for ELAD therapy in the U.S., we do not know whether this price is achievable or sustainable. Further, this report was prepared prior to the failure of the VTI-208 clinical trial, the discontinuation of our VTI-210 and VTI-212 clinical trials and prior to the commencement of our VTL-308 phase 3 trial, all of which may result in a lower target commercial price if the report was recreated based on the additional information known to us. Although we do not expect to determine a target commercial price for ELAD therapy either within or outside of the U.S. until after completion of a successful clinical trial, we believe it may be difficult to sustain a commercial price outside of the U.S. at or above the commercial price in the U.S. In addition, we will have no control over the reimbursement or conditions that may be set by the government or private insurers, if any, assuming we are able to secure marketing approval for the ELAD System. In markets where payment will be made by private individuals and their families, such private payors may not be prepared to pay an acceptable price.

A Final Caveat

I believe that the evidence overwhelmingly supports a short position in VTL, but would note that the one counter-indication is that a seemingly very successful and well-informed insider, Muneer Satter, was buying stock through the end of 2017 (though at much lower prices than today’s stock price). Nonetheless, this underscores the risk in the trade and suggests using manageable position sizes should the trade go wrong.

Market Cap And Potential Dilution

For all of the reasons provided above, I believe that VTL will never successfully commercialize its ELAD system and hence the long-term value of the company is close to zero. Currently, the market cap is on the order of $380M with another 8M shares of potential dilution from options outstanding:

(Source)

Conclusion

VTL is one of my two favorite shorts because I believe that the likelihood of statistical success for its current Phase 3 study is very low, and even if it should prove successful, there are numerous other risks and obstacles to VTL successfully commercializing the ELAD system. As a result, I am short the stock via shares and options.

