Can Investors Wrestle More Profits From WWE?

It could be time for WWE to force viewers to decide if they want WWE Network or not.

I’ll admit it, I’m one of those guys. I watch World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). If I bring this up in a conversation, I either get a “really?”, or I find out the person is a fan like me. I’m not saying I watch the shows once a year, or once in a while. I’ve been watching wrestling since the era of Ricky the Dragon Steamboat, Ric Flair, and The Ultimate Warrior. I watch WWE shows weekly, and I can tell you some of the storylines before they happen. I only make this clear up front, because if content is what drives WWE, I believe I can offer a unique perspective. With WWE shares up massively in the last year or so, is there still room left to run?... Yes! Yes! Yes!

Original content = a massive cost advantage

Putting the superfan persona aside, there is a big advantage that WWE carries over some of its competition. Who are WWE’s competitors? Years ago, WWE was known for its live events like Wrestlemania and Summerslam. Today, WWE Network and the company’s weekly televised shows drive earnings. In fact, almost 72% of revenue comes from WWE Media.

If Media is the workhorse of the company, and WWE Network seems to be the future, this makes television and streaming media companies direct competition. Two companies whose fortunes will be directly affected by the success of WWE Network are Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

Some analysts would have investors believe that customers will pay for and use multiple streaming services. While it’s true that customers may use a few services simultaneously, at some point paying $8 to $10 per services means making a choice. Netflix has 130 million worldwide members, so clearly the company’s subscribers find value in the service. Hulu will be majority controlled by Disney, assuming its deal for Fox goes through. Though Hulu has been pulled in different directions by three owners, the service still reported 20 million subscribers recently.

Of course, WWE Network lags far behind its larger competition with 1.8 million subscribers. However, there is a significant difference between these three services… original programming. Netflix is expecting to spend about $8 billion this year on content, with 85% of its new spending going toward original shows. Hulu has developed many original shows including The Handmaid’s Tale. This show won the first Emmy from a streaming service, and is a driving force behind Hulu’s recent growth.

What neither Netflix or Hulu can claim is 100% original content, which is what WWE Network brings to the table. Every week, WWE produces multiple shows with original content. Hulu sees value in multiple WWE shows, as the company licenses Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live, and others.

The cost advantage to WWE with original content can’t be overstated. Netflix is spending billions to create content. Hulu’s CEO Randy Freer recently said Hulu has access to, “$20 billion to $30 billion worth of content.” WWE’s whole business is original content. Netflix is burning cash to the tune of hundreds of millions as of last quarter. Hulu lost over $350 million in the last three months for its owners. By comparison, WWE is free cash flow positive.

Time to go it alone?

There has been a lot of press about how Disney stands to control 60% of Hulu assuming its deal with Fox is finalized. Disney is also expected to launch its own streaming service from its vast content library. There isn’t a firm word on pricing for Disney’s new service, except that it originally will be cheaper than Netflix because it will initially have less content.

The question facing WWE is, at what point do you try and go it alone? Hulu offers more subscribers access to WWE programming, but is this preventing WWE Network from growing the way it could? Hulu Plus at $7.99 seems to give the common WWE fan a better value. Viewers can watch Raw, Smackdown, and other WWE shows, plus they get day-after showings of several other networks. WWE Network gives the fan the same WWE programs, plus all the pay-per-views, but for $9.99 per month. Unless the fan must have the pay-per-view content, this seems like a tough value proposition.

However, this situation would change if WWE decided to only make its content available through WWE Network. First, Hulu could directly suffer, if fans decided they didn’t need Hulu if they could get everything from WWE Network. Second, WWE’s reach within Hulu goes beyond traditional in-ring wrestling and there are millions of viewers at stake.

One of the first spin-offs WWE created was Total Divas, covering the background of what is happening with multiple female wrestlers. Two of the anchor characters of Total Divas, are the twins Nikki and Brie Bella. These two landed their own show Total Bellas. Total Divas was just renewed for seasons eight and nine. Total Bellas was just renewed for season four.

A more recent spin-off is Miz & Mrs, which follows Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and his wife Maryse. Even though the first season is only a few episodes in, it has already been renewed for another season. Between these three shows, WWE is getting 1.7 million average viewers from Miz & Mrs, about 884,000 viewers from Total Divas, and nearly one million viewers from Total Bellas.

WWE also gets between 2.4 million to more than 4.5 million viewers of RAW weekly. In addition, Smackdown has been running between 2 million and almost 3 million a week. Between these two main shows and the spin-offs, we have a total of 8 million to 11 million people watching either in-ring competition or shows about competitors lives outside of the ring.

With 1.8 million subscribed to WWE Network, the opportunity looms large. Moving everything for day-after showings to the Network would force viewers to choose. They either watch live, or they subscribe to the WWE Network or both. Given the improving growth at the Network, the pressure to provide everything in one place may to great to ignore.

WWE Network turning a corner?

One of the key measurements for Netflix is subscriber growth. Though revenue growth at the service jumped over 40%, and earnings per share jumped significantly, investors chose to focus on subscribers. Netflix stock got crushed, losing about 14%, after investors realized the company “only” added 5.2 million new subscribers, which was lower than the 6.2 million projection.

Hulu’s membership has been getting a significant boost from the hit original The Handmaid’s Tale. By September last year, Hulu reported, “average daily sign-ups are up 98% over March.” By January 2018, Hulu’s membership had grown to over 17 million. Just a few months later, Hulu’s subscribers exceeded 20 million.

With Netflix still growing, just at a slower rate, and Hulu seeing strong growth, how is WWE Network doing?

(Source: WWE 10-Q reports)

Understanding WWE Network’s growth requires a bit of perspective about WWE pay-per-view events. The service normally witnesses a seasonal pop in growth. The biggest events of the year are Wrestlemania in April, and Summerslam in August. Since WWE Network offers the first month free for new subscribers, we would expect a pop in subscribers around these big events.

However, December and June’s annual subscriber growth was stronger than any of the other quarters. More importantly, this year’s subscriber growth rate was almost double last year. If new subscribers were just signing up for Wrestlemania in April, their 30-day free trial would have ended by May 8. The fact that by June 30, huge subscriber growth had been maintained is impressive. The fact that this growth outpaced each of the last four quarters, seems to suggest WWE Network’s growth may have turned the corner.

It’s gonna be awesome

The Miz’s key catchphrase is, “I’m the Miz, and I’m awesome.” WWE’s stock performance has been awesome indeed. However, if WWE Network’s subscriber growth continues at its current pace, this run should continue.

The company is growing its business for users who want in-ring action. The new TV deals for Raw and Smackdown as estimated to increase the value of, “U.S. distribution to 3.6 times that of the prior deal.” These new deals begin in 2019 and are expected to add hundreds of millions in revenue over the next few years.

As WWE grows its outside of the ring shows like Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs, the company has revenue streams that may attract viewers who otherwise wouldn’t watch in-ring action. With a forward P/E of 62, the stock is by no means cheap, yet analysts are calling for huge growth in earnings of more than 60% next year. Over the next five years, analysts are calling for 20% annual EPS growth as well.

Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, WWE is better positioned for consistent growth than it has ever been. The transition from a live-event dominated business, to year-round streaming, has already happened. The company’s creation of spin-offs so fans can learn more about some of their favorite characters is working, and there is opportunity for more of these deals in the future. With the guarantee of significant revenue growth from new television deals, and WWE Network’s growth accelerating, there is nothing fake about the investment opportunity. Long-term investors should lock up with WWE stock and watch as it punches higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.