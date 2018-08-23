Party City: Undercovered And Undervalued Despite Strong Growth

Bullet Points

Strong moat negates e-commerce threats that affect traditional brick and mortar retailers

Trading at a low multiple for a solid company with clear growth opportunities

Toy “R” Us bankruptcy creates lucrative opportunity to expand into the adjacent toy market

Overview

As its name suggests, Party City (NYSE: PRTY) is a retailer that has carved a lucrative niche for itself in the $10 billion party goods industry. From paper plates to Halloween costumes, its 948 Party City and roughly 300 temporary Halloween City stores have it all. Yet, these well-recognized storefronts are just the tip of the iceberg. Behind the scenes, Party City also has a massive manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution operation that it leverages to realize vertical integration savings and entrench itself as a preeminent wholesaler to party goods to other companies. (In fact, there’s a 60% chance that metallic “Happy Birthday” balloon you just bought for your child’s party was made by Party City). Coupled with a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, a well-developed and tested growth strategy, and a strong opportunity in the toy market, I believe that that Party City shares should appreciate it the coming months.

Entrenchment

It’s retail operations bring in the lion’s share of revenue (73.5% in 2017) while its third-party wholesale operations, which service 40,000 stores worldwide, pull in a still-respectable $625 million annually. What’s important to focus on is the massive synergies and cost savings the two divisions can generate. Without these manufacturing and sourcing operations, its stores would probably have a difficult time against e-commerce competitors (ahem Amazon). In other words, the in-house manufacturing and sourcing provided by its wholesale segment enables it to operate with what CFO Dan Sullivan calls “almost un-retail like economics.”

Exactly how much in savings does this vertical integration create? It’s difficult to say for sure. All we can say definitively is that while vertical integration is reducing costs on the current $631 million in retail sales of wholesale-sourced product, Party City has prioritized increasing the share-of-self from in-house manufacturing and sourcing operations (which currently stand at 30% and 80%, respectively). As such, the value of vertical integration is only slated to increase. Additionally, in its prospectus, the company explicitly stated vertical integration contributed to the short three-year payback period of each new store.

I would also argue that its end-to-end business model allows Party City to not just to maintain but thrive in its niche market. Standalone manufacturers and independent retailers such as Spirit Halloween, one of Party City’s biggest competitors, do not realize any vertical integration savings. Similarly, disruptive e-commerce companies like Amazon have elaborate distribution networks but they do not have the specialized in-house manufacturing capabilities, the 20-year relationships with vendors, or the global connections that enable Party City to excel in the party goods business. Put in the context of Porter’s Five Forces, it is clear that Party City has done a stellar job building itself a strong moat by negating potential threats.

Growth

In addition to its strong moat, Party City also has a variety of well-defined opportunities it is pursuing. Domestically, the company has been acquiring its franchisees at a rapid clip. The company bought 16 franchisees last quarter and has plans to acquire another 22 this quarter. To put that into perspective, that’s almost 20% of all franchised stores. These types of acquisitions are highly accretive because the company is able to realize incredible synergies from economies of scale and the aforementioned vertical integration while improving store-level operational efficiencies. One of these recent acquisitions was for a mere four times EBITDA after accounting for all the savings.

As it ekes out cost savings in the relatively saturated domestic market, Party City is in growth mode internationally. The company has wisely decided against making the large initial investments required to open corporate stores, instead opting to go the franchising route. It seems that rather than focusing microscopically on each individual store -- which would require too much unnecessary and overburdening oversight from management -- the company is pursuing a country-wide licensing model. It’s Mexico franchisee, Grupo Oprimax, has agreed to open 80 stores by 2024 while it’s UK and Australian partners have committed to store-in-store spaces in about 600 locations (sort of like the Starbucks stand you see in your local Safeway). Since these agreements generate 4-6% of net revenues in royalties and only incur small amounts of support cost, they represent a good way for the company to penetrate untapped markets without substantial investment.

Finally, the company continues to maintain its long history of well-executed wholesale and manufacturing acquisitions. Beginning with the Party City-Amscan merger in 2005 (which was followed by successive acquisitions of two large customers), these acquisitions continue to allow Party City to increase its vertical integration structure and solidify its grasp over the party goods industry. For example, in connection with its Mexico franchisee agreement, the company bought Granmark, a Mexican manufacturer. This has the effect of expanding its geographical footprint while providing strong supply chain support to Grupo Oprimax.

By far the biggest growth opportunity stems from the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us. Toys “R” Us made $11 billion in revenue off 800 stores with only 15% market share so it’s clear this represents a lucrative opportunity for Party City to expand into the adjacent toy market. Considering nearly 40% of Toys “R” Us sales came during the end-of-year holiday season, Party City’s test run of 50 “Toy City” pop-up stores could boost the top-line by some $275 million (average revenue per store * percent of revenue from end of year sales). That’s probably extremely optimistic for the first year. However, keep in mind Party City will be able to negotiate favorable lease terms for prime (but now vacant) Toys “R” Us locations and that the company has been utilizing this pop-up store model successfully for year with its Halloween City shops. And, if this year’s Toy City stores do well, expect to see many more than 50 Toy City stores in the coming years.

Concerns

While no single buyer contributes over 10% of Party City’s revenue, it is important to note that, by its nature as a party goods company, a lot of its revenue comes from holiday sales. The company derives nearly 25% of its revenue from Halloween sales alone. This inherent risk should not be understated, but I do not see holidays like Halloween fading from the American way of life anytime soon. I’m sure that the nation’s 75 million children would be up in arms at the mere thought of losing their Halloween candy.

Additionally, as a global company, fears surrounding the impact of the US-China trade war are well-founded. Fortunately, partly because of higher Chinese labor costs and partly because of management foresight, the company preemptively moved the majority of its operations outside China. Looking at the chart below, Party City’s single Chinese office in Hong Kong does not have a manufacturing arm. Granted, imports from Chinese vendors will probably be subject to the new tariffs, but I believe that the impact is minimal considering the fact that management is actively evaluating non-Chinese alternatives.

If anything, the tariffs might actually benefit Party City because the majority of its manufacturing is US-based. Take, for instance, paper cups and plates which will soon be subject to 25% tariffs. Since Party City manufacturers these goods domestically, wholesale sales will receive a boost as the tariffs make Party City tableware cheaper than those of its Chinese competitors. (Note that the tableware already generates $150 million in wholesale revenues without the tariff barrier).

Debt

Debt comprises roughly half of the company’s enterprise value so it’s important to take a look at that. The company’s current debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 4.19x and its interest coverage ratio is a strong 3.2x.

The $1.1 billion due in 2022 was drawn primarily from the company’s revolving line of credit (ABL facility). This means that it will be easier for the company to extend that if it needed to rollover notes or bonds. Additionally, lenders know that a relatively levered balance sheet is somewhat characteristic of retail companies so I don’t expect this to be a major problem. A quick SEC search reveals that the company has had a line of credit since at least 1998, suggesting a history of financial prudence.

It should also be noted that the company is cognizant of interest rates and taken steps to bring down its interest expenses. It’s most recent major drawdown of its ABL occurred in 2016 and was used to replace its outstanding term loans. This had the effect of lowering its interest rate by 25 basis points. The company met with creditors again early this year and was able to shave off a further 25 basis points. The net 50 basis point reduction saves the company about $50 million annually and lowers interest expenses about 40% compared to 2015.

Valuation

Here’s a quick snapshot of past financial performance. You’ll notice strong and consistent growth on all fronts.

Based on this historical data, I went ahead and put together a DCF that shows the company is quite undervalued. To make my projections, I either took analyst estimates (highlighted in dark gray) or averaged out previous years’ metrics. I chose to apply a 3% terminal growth rate, which is extremely conservative considering inflation currently stands at 2.9%. I also used a risk-free rate of 2.87% (10-year Treasury yield) as well as a 5.50% market risk premium (KPMG Research Report) in my weighted average cost of capital.

My DCF model shows that Party City is still undervalued by ~66%.

The current share price only reflects a 1% growth rate into perpetuity. I think that’s extremely bearish considering the plethora of aforementioned growth strategies and opportunities as well as Party City’s good historical performance.

I also conducted a comparables analysis that similarly shows Party City’s undervaluation. Since it does not have any public competitors, I chose as my comparables other two specialty retailers, Michael’s (NASDAQ: MIK) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), and threw in Target (NYSE: TGT) as a benchmark of sorts.



Consequently, both the DCF and the Comps analysis show that Party City is undervalued and has room to run. I think my findings are supported by the recently rejected offer from a Chinese competitor. I would be happy if Party City was able to reach a PT of $20.

Why Now?

Ever since its IPO in in 2015, Party City has not been on very many people’s radars. This has probably contributed to the ~25% decline from its IPO price and its underperformance of the broader market.

However, the current share price fails to account for several factors. For one, the company’s recent Q2 earnings beat both EPS and revenue estimates but was negated by a 10 million share sale from a large institutional shareholder. That’s about 10 times daily volume. (That shareholder, Thomas H. Lee Partners, still holds about 55 million shares.) For another, because it shuttered operations this past June, this will be the first year that the end-of-the-year holiday season is not dominated by Toys “R” Us. Finally, the ongoing trade war between China and the US has unfairly dampened the stock prices of companies with overseas operations (Party City included).

Combined with a strong moat in a niche market, a solid management team, and a tried-and-tested growth plan, I believe that the company’s catalysts will soon shine through the short-term headwinds depressing the share price today.

