CannaRoyalty's (CNNRF) CEO Marc Lustig on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jonathan Ross - Head, Investor Relations

Marc Lustig - Chairman and CEO

François Perrault - Chief Financial Officer

Afzal Hasan - President and General Counsel

Jason Zandberg - PI Financial

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord

Jeff Roberts - Ardsley

Adam Altberg - BMO Nesbitt Burns

Matthew Pallotta - AltaCorp Capital

This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

CannaRoyalty's second quarter results were released this morning. The press release, financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR, as well as our website, cannaroyalty.com.

Before I pass the call over to management, we'd like to remind listeners that portions of today's discussion include forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or the management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the Company's annual information form and other public filings that are made available on SEDAR, and we encourage listeners to read those statements in conjunction with today's call.

The forward-looking statements in this conference call are made as of the date of this call. CannaRoyalty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CannaRoyalty does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any Company mentioned herein. CannaRoyalty's financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars and the results discussed during this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I will now pass the call over to Marc Lustig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CannaRoyalty Corp.

Marc Lustig

Thanks Jon. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating on our Q2 call. I'm joined today by François Perrault, Chief Financial Officer; and Afzal Hasan, President and General Counsel.

Q2 was a record quarter for CannaRoyalty by all measures and the most exciting part is that we're just in the early part of executing our strategy. We told you that one of our key goals would be to rationalize non-core assets and less than a year later, we've delivered on this stated objective.

Recently we sold our stake in Anandia Labs, as well as our exclusive Canadian license to Wagner Dimas's pre-roll technology to Aurora Cannabis for a combined value of $26 million. These transactions represent a combined return of over 500% on our investments and will enable us to continue to execute our growth plans while repurchasing shares.

On August 9, we instituted a normal course issuer bid. We have raised what we needed to, to execute on our plans and we view our common shares as severely undervalued. As a result, we see the measured repurchase of our own stock as a very accretive use of capital.

As expected, Q2 represented an inflection point where the early investments we made in the legal U.S. cannabis markets met the distribution and brand strategy we initiated in Q3 of last year to drive revenue up 446% from Q1 and a bottom line of $0.18 per share. And this is only the beginning of a period of sustained revenue growth for CannaRoyalty.

We expect to see a parabolic step change in revenue growth moving into Q3, Q4 and beyond as we integrate FloraCal and River Distribution and continue to drive organic growth through our supporting distribution, manufacturing and value-added service platform. Both of these companies are performing above expectations.

At the end of 2017 we outlined the steps we would take to build the home of origin for the global cannabis brands of the future beginning with a focus on distribution. Our team is well ahead of plan on each of those steps. We've already achieved our objective of becoming a leading distribution platform in California. We service the majority of licensed dispensaries and distribute for many of the state's top independent brands in addition to our own in-house brands.

We intend to continue growing this business by adding dispensaries, brands and facilities across the state as required to ensure we are the absolute go to name [ph] in California Cannabis Distribution.

As Afzal will explain further, we are building out our infrastructure to further enable the growth of promising brands in our distribution system. This work will pave the way for us to selectively acquire brands with proven customer attraction and runway for profitable growth as we did with FloraCal.

I'll conclude by saying, I very much look forward to speaking with you on our Q3 and Q4 calls as our financial results continue to ramp.

I'll now pass the call over to François for some details on our financials.

François Perrault

Thanks Marc and good morning everyone.

Keeping in line with previous quarters, I’ll spend time on a few highlights and add color to the earnings release rather than rereading MD&A disclosures. Q2 was truly a landmark quarter for us. It’s the first quarter where shareholders can start to get a sense of what this business should begin to look like as it scales up.

In Q3 and Q4 as we integrate FloraCal and River into our financials, our revenue and growth should continue its transformational move to the upside and as Marc noted, we are barely getting started. Q2 was a record quarter for the company both from a revenue perspective, as well as net income perspective. We generated $3.5 million in revenue up from 960,000 in Q2 of last year and most significantly up from 640,000 in Q1, an increase of 446%.

Even without considering the enormous move upward, we expect for Q3 and Q4 - Q2 results have already eclipsed the $3 million we generated in fiscal 2017 in a single quarter. This result was driven primarily by large increase in product sales due to the integration of our acquisitions of Kaya and Alta for a full quarter. These businesses have continued to perform above expectation.

We also generated net income of $9.3 million in the quarter or $0.18 per share. This was driven by the sale of Anandia, as well as improved gross margins and core operations. Gross margins improved on a product side due to more established distribution and manufacturing processes, as well as consistent sales flow of our fixed cost base and the disposal of some inventory in the quarter.

Product margins went from 3% in Q2 last year to 24% this year. We're still operating below full capacity and are targeting gross margin to trend upward over the next 12 months as we scale and take on higher margin products from FloraCal.

Gross margins were also impacted by the industry-wide discounting that took place in June as operators try to clear out product that would not conform to the new regulations that went into effect in California on July 1. This was a temporary market occurrence that we has since corrected itself.

We sold our share of Anandia Labs to Aurora Cannabis for approximately 2.2 million shares plus warrants which is reported on our June 30 financial statements. Since the quarter we also sold our exclusive Canadian Rights to Wagner Dimas's pre-roll technology to Aurora for approximately 750,000 shares. The combined return on these two investments was over 500%.

SG&A was up again in the quarter primarily related to our ongoing growth in California. We're well-capitalized between the cash and our balance sheet at the end of Q2 and convertible debenture we issued - we executed recently and the sale for our stakes in Anandia and Wagner Dimas.

We expect to exit 2018 at a significantly higher quarterly revenue run rate than CannaRoyalty's record rate of Q2. I would encourage shareholders to keep an eye on our upcoming Q3 and Q4 results to see the revenue generating power of this business moving into 2019.

With that said, I'd now like to turn it over to Afzal.

Afzal Hasan

Thanks François.

As Marc mentioned over the last year we've been busy building a business that we believe will be the home of origin for global cannabis brands of the future. That evolve claims [ph] and there a lot of cannabis companies talking about doing this with brands today.

Our approach is different than most and understanding it is important to being able to appreciate the true value we are building. One of our fundamental beliefs is that brands derive their power from the trust the consumer's place in them. The trust that their experience will be as imagined and as previously experienced each and every time. That's why our business model has centered around two concepts, trust and experiences.

Let's seek experiences first. Rather than trying to concoct these in a lab or boardroom, we've put our faith in the immense diversity across brand experiences that have been generated by the richly entrepreneurial cannabis industry in California. Our beg to you is that our competitors we're trying to push a handful of their own nascent or licensed brands will not offer meaningful competition to the immense number of SKUs we represent.

This is an important point so I'm going to repeat it. We don’t believe any public company brand competitor will stand a chance against the combined strength of our platform in the hundreds of brand and retail regional partners that support us. This brings us back to the other core tenant of our business model in trust.

We believe the trust - consumer trust that all brands are chasing can only reliably develop on the same level of trust that exist between the key constituents involved in the manufacture and delivery of branded products to the consumer.

And that's exactly why we positioned ourselves as a trusted partner of choice to brands and retailers in California. Our goal is to provide them with all the tools and resources that they need to be as competitive as possible, first locally in California and then eventually on a global scale.

Distribution is our backbone as it is one of the most capital and resource intensive horizontal in this industry. To build on that platform we've begun to offer additional support to our brands to help drive their revenues and in turn our own revenues. This presently includes services such a contract manufacturing and marketing and in the future you'll see us expanding those offerings by providing capital and other resources to our brand partners.

We put a lot of work into building this platform and this is not just idle talk about square feet and capacity. The proof is in the footing. These brands trust us as it evidenced by them having given us exclusive rights to sell their most valuable assets.

To close off this discussion, I should also make it clear that we haven't taken this approach only because we believe that it is going to be the home of origin for the global cannabis brands of the future. We've also built it this way because this model is massively scalable and we're operating in the largest regulated cannabis market in the world. It takes little variable cost out of promising brands or distribution platform and little variable extra cost to sell its product into dispensaries we currently serve across the state.

But when we take on distribution for a brand doing 10 or 20 million in top line revenues, our revenue run rate jumps by that amount immediately. And as we speak, we are actively negotiating distribution relationships with many of California's most successful brands. So this aspect of our model layered off the tremendous organic growth in the California market is going to power outsize revenue results to the course of this year, and things will get even more interesting as we start to take the our brand partners into other jurisdictions.

We generated record results in the second quarter of 2018 and they are really just getting started and if it hasn’t become clear to this discussions, our aim is to be the revenue run rate leader in the cannabis industry for public companies. Based on our track record to date and the opportunities ahead of us, we believe that is going to happen as soon as than anyone might expect.

At this point, I'd like to ask the operator to open the lines for questions.

Jason Zandberg of PI Financial. Please go ahead.

Jason Zandberg

Just wanted to ask a little bit - get some more specifics on the number of dispensaries that Alta is dealing with. You mentioned in - MD&A has the majority of dispensaries, just wanted to find out if you could provide a number for that.

François Perrault

Between River and Alta, we're north of 400 dispensaries that we're touching in the state.

Jason Zandberg

And just can you break out just what Alta asks, I believe the River distribution hasn't closed yet. Just wondering if you can get a sense.

François Perrault

At the moment we're actually running several of Alta's products through River, as well we’re already accessing that entire distribution network. So the number is reflective of both.

Jason Zandberg

So little difficult to break it apart, okay, that's fine. And then in terms of your manufacturing facility in Ontario [ph], Kaya, wanted to find out during Q2 what was produced in that facility, what's the capacity, or any sort of color you could provide on that would be great.

Marc Lustig

Absolutely, we have information on MD&A, but the financial results capacity for a facility of that nature is a pretty open discussion. It's immensely scalable because of the nature of what we do over there, which is, chocolate production and vaporizer production.

So, we're able to add on a lot more - maybe another way to put it is that we're probably using three quarters of the space at this moment just to do the work that we're doing, have a lot of room to continue to expand and scale. We've also locked down, as you might have seen in our public disclosures, space in Cotati, which is located in the Santa Rosa area, which is going to be a part of our future plans for the expansion of our manufacturing footprint.

Jason Zandberg

And finally maybe just kind of an over or a repeat question about the M&A environment in California. Can you talk about - I mean, I'm sure there's a huge amount of opportunities. Just want to get an idea of what the expectations have been on the seller - whether it's great fluid market, if you could give some - just general comments on the M&A environment.

Marc Lustig

Yes, absolutely. I mean, it's a very interesting and active area. There is definitely a need for capital over there, which attracts a lot of interest. At the same time, it's been a pretty challenging environment, I think for most companies, because they try and value themselves against public company competitors. And that creates very difficult environment.

So, what you'll see with us is that we haven't been trying to chase after NPV [ph] accretive acquisitions. What we've been chasing after is actually the building blocks of our platform. So, if you're out there trying to find good value for your money as an investor, you might have a very difficult time in that market but there is no shortage of opportunities over there.

Matt Bottomley of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Matt Bottomley

Maybe just to start, wondering if you have any takeaways or commentary on how the California markets track versus your expectation based on some of the tax revenues that were disclosed, and also your expectation of where River is going to fit within that broader spectrum. So do you think that it's met or exceeded your expectations since you know what the acquisition with respect to its penetration into the market so far?

François Perrault

The expectation that we had were significantly more conservative than what you see publicly disclosed for other entities, because we do need to take that approach in finding our business. We've been doing far above our own expectations, that isn't necessarily reflective of where the California market is gone as a whole, although the growth has been tremendous.

But the major takeaway for us is that it just represents a lot more potential. We know what the size and scale this market is because it's been operating for 20 plus years. We know that eventually the black market will transition unto the legal. So it really is a matter of time. This being slower than expected is just the reality. I mean if you take a look at places like Massachusetts where they were going to announce that - where they announced their Reg will start on July 1 and they still don’t have any products going through.

You just start to see what can happen and Ontario is another example of where those expectations are way behind what people thought that they might originally be. For us I mean it’s slower than what might have been out worthy projected but still an immense opportunity and again our results have been doing phenomenal so that’s what we’ve been focused on ourselves.

Matt Bottomley

And then maybe just also some general commentary if you wanted to jump in on pretty significant news so last week with Constellation jumping into the space. So do you think that that's something that trickle-down the U.S. operators like yourself, whether there is that federal overhang just wondering if you think that the environment is warming up for other strategic or maybe jump into the U.S. market?

Marc Lustig

I wouldn't use the word trickle-down into the U.S. I read the press release to mean that $5 billion was ultimately going to be allocated into other jurisdictions other than Canada and primarily the U.S. And so when we look at our positioning as the market leader in California which is a real market and open market dynamic and one that you're seeing our results start to ramp from I think we’re in an exceptional position as capital starts being deployed more aggressively into states like California.

Matt Bottomley

And just last question on - more some housekeeping as we’re expecting slightly more prepared swap. We’re expecting the integration over Q3 and Q4 two of your acquisitions in FloraCal and River. How do we look in terms of the quantum of maybe some integration expenses here. Obviously we have an estimate of what the operating margins might be for those two entities, but just to keep our expectations reasonable with respect to how these assets are going to roll on or plug-and-play or is there excess integration costs for those two acquisitions?

François Perrault

There are some integration costs and I would tell you that some of those costs are already in our Q2 results that we released today the G&A. We’re not capitalizing anything and it's not necessarily significant to the point that you're suggesting. I won’t say its plug-and-play either so it's somewhere in between.

Jeff Roberts of Ardsley. Please go ahead.

Jeff Roberts

Thanks for the granularity in the MD&A the presentation and disclosure is great, and I appreciate the detail. Two questions first for Afzal or François. I mean it’s great to see product sales gross margin increase so dramatically quarter-on-quarter. Can you give us a high level sense for the gross margin profile of both the distribution business and the branded product sales business today? And then also maybe 12 to 18 months in the future when those businesses are more mature and scaled.

And the second question for Marc, on the first quarter call you mentioned that it was your team sort of objective to exit this year at CAD$100 million run rate. I believe that was a combination of the acquisition announcements to-date, as well as a certain level of organic growth.

My question would be given 2Q and year-to-date progress both internally at CannaRoyalty but also within sort of the broader California market. You still view that $100 million run rate objective as attainable and if so maybe you could comment on the second half our revenue bridge in 2018? Thanks guys.

Afzal Hasan

On your question for the margins, we - for the distribution business generally we’re taking a look at margins anywhere from 15% to 30% depending on the product cost and category. We are seeing margins actually start to trend up especially after July 1 as compliances really start to take an effect on the actual cost for other brands that are trying to self distribute its increased our ability. It’s actually charged the rates that we’re looking for.

On the product manufacturing side anywhere from 15% to 30% plus. What is interesting obviously is that now that we have added FloraCal to the mix, you’re going to start to see products that have extremely high margin coming out of our business. So, as you might have seen from some of the previous disclosures they were north of 60% EBITDA last year based on their operations. And we are working with them on other higher value products that take their products and increase our margin further.

So it's a pretty diverse set of margins that you are going to see in our business that power our bottom line, but the general trend that you will see is an increase in margin over time from a variety of factors. And one thing that I would remind you of to as I mentioned that during our discussion, we are offering more support services to brands and what happens when we take on contract manufacturing for example for brand that we already distribute for is that our margin increases further. So, a lot of positive directionality on those figures. Now I will turn to Marc.

Marc Lustig

Yes, great questions Jeff. So to your second question I am probably even more so confident about the statement that I made on Q1. I don't think it was unclear from our narrative today our confidence level going into the second half. We also dropped a couple of bread crumbs out there on the release regarding River and FloraCal for July.

And so as you start to put those numbers together for Q3 and then you make some assumptions about just continued expansion of the business in California maybe as Afzal mentioned a couple of branded product related acquisitions yes, I'd be super comfortable in backing up what I stated earlier.

If I overlay that onto our actual valuation we’re talking about a company that has been very methodical and considerate about its share capital base. So we have somewhere around 53 million common shares outstanding and we traded about $5 or so.

And so when I look at the valuation of our company compared to the rest of the sector and we’re doing those kind of numbers which will be in my opinion in excess of some of the largest if not the largest Canadian license producers, I would say that we feel very comfortable about where our valuation is in comparison to the market and that was the essence of why we initiated a buyback.

Adam Altberg of BMO Nesbitt Burns. Please go ahead.

Adam Altberg

Good morning, gentlemen, and congrats on the quarter fantastic reporting guys. I have a number of questions that I'd like to pose to you as I have been digging through MD&A and obviously the earnings report. So I may a take a little bit of timeout that's okay.

I want to talk about the share buyback, I know that a bunch of people have touched on, it is unique. And obviously for a growth stage company, but what I wanted to know I understand the rationale behind it now. But what I want to know are there any updates in terms of purchases done so far under the NCIB?

Marc Lustig

There haven't been we commenced the buyback last week, but we've been in blackout because of this today's release of financials and I think it’s two or three more days before we can come off that blackout.

Adam Altberg

So I guess you guys have slated to start shortly in other words?

Marc Lustig

That’s correct.

Adam Altberg

Big congrats on recent sales and closings of some of your Canadian assets. Obviously like the Wagner and the Anandia. How should an investor be thinking about your Canadian strategy moving forward? Are you looking to continue to sell assets that are on the books to realize those profits or are you're looking to build off of the basically the lessons learned will call them in California and bring them into Canada and license those out to Canadian LPs. What is the strategy?

Marc Lustig

Well, you kind of nailed it, there two different pathways so, on non-core asset rationalization there will be more transactions in the near-term regarding the sale of some of those types of assets, so that’s that strategy. But probably the more exciting aspect is what we think the value that we’re currently spitting on and directing towards Canada is, and that really is around two things, it's branded products and know-how around manufacturing and distribution of branded products, and now obviously we're a Canadian license producers talking about branded products and we sit here knowing how to do it in a real market where we've been tested and we've dealt with all of the different compliance things and testing things.

So we feel like we're in a very good position to offer a lot of value to the Canadian market with respect to branded products. But there is another investment that we actually made that I think is really going to start hitting people's radar screens especially with what went on in Ontario in the last week, which is our investment into 180 Smoke, which is the largest retailer of vaporizer products in Canada at the moment. And between those two things that I just mentioned, branded products, know-how and distribution plus, our retail exposure through 180 Smoke, we feel like that's a very attractive package in the Canadian context.

Adam Altberg

Everyone has noticed that there's been a lot of - or at least the last two major monetizations have been with Aurora, are there ongoing discussions in that realm, just as you touched upon with Aurora and or other Canadian LPs?

Marc Lustig

Always, Aurora has been the recipient of two of the assets in Anandia and the license for Canada on the pre-roll side, so they're naturally a group that we're very comfortable with. But as you can imagine, as Canadian legalization is less than three months away and groups are really trying to position themselves around branded products, that, it's a very active point of discussion at the moment.

Adam Altberg

Marc, you mentioned the ongoing acquiring brands and dispensaries. Just to clarify, are you exploring adding your own physical dispensaries or were you referring simply to rolling more dispensaries under the Alta and River distribution model as they come online via licensing?

Marc Lustig

Yes, thanks for clarifying that. We would never acquire a dispensary. So that comment was really just to be plugging in more dispensaries on to the distribution platform.

Adam Altberg

The go-forward views, obviously everyone is very interested in that. And I think, I forget his name, but I think Jason from PI was on the call with a question earlier, and I noticed that he just came out recently with a research report where he has projected fiscal year 2013 Canadian dollar revenue exit to be at about CAD41.3 million, but fiscal year 2019 exit revenue to be at CAD100 million, yet you guys are discussing exiting fiscal year 2018 at CAD100 million. So is Jason potentially a year behind in his numbers here or - I'm just trying to get some clarification to match up with your guidance.

François Perrault

Well, I won't comment on Jason's assumptions. To be more clear about my comment, it was an exit rate in Q4 that has a $100 million exit run rate. So that's how I would comment on that. I think we've also been clear about where the numbers are headed for the second half and next year, but we haven't given any formal quantitative guidance on 2019.

Adam Altberg

How much longer do you anticipate until officially closing the River acquisition?

Afzal Hasan

We're actually, as I mentioned during the call, we're running a lot of our products through Rivers already, and at the point where we'd expect an accounting trigger to actually occur on revenue recognition. So, stay tuned for more on that front, but the operational integration is already well underway. The things that we're looking at right now are the parts that really take a longer tail end for closing, like chasing around consensus et cetera.

So, what you should start to - what you will see in the very near future is a very solid confirmation that we have operationally consolidated and started to recognize revenue.

Adam Altberg

Someone else asked about, I think the wording was, the number of dispensaries currently being serviced in California being at 400 plus I think.

Afzal Hasan

Yes, that’s right.

Adam Altberg

Do you know how many dispensaries are currently licensed in total?

Afzal Hasan

Our best estimate ranges just south of 500 it does fluctuate day-by-day but you’re also going to see as well is the number of dispensaries potentially having their temporary licenses expire. At the same time, we are expecting in the very near future a number of dispensaries to be coming online in the South around the LA area. So should be pretty active changes in those numbers in the near future.

Adam Altberg

So, is it safe to say that currently you are servicing at least 80% of all license dispensaries?

Afzal Hasan

It’s in that vicinity.

Adam Altberg

That’s fantastic. And then finally - last question, are you looking at other states to transfer the business model or to open up in some of the larger more projected stronger states such as Nevada, Florida, New York et cetera?

Marc Lustig

Now, if you take a look at our history you’ll see that we’ve planted flags all over the U.S. and one part of that exercise was actually to trying to figure out where we wanted to operate as home base side of - a big part of what we saw when we went through most of the other states were economies and businesses and infrastructure that wasn't yet ready for the type of business that we’re operating. So places where you have vertical monopolies and constrained supply, constrained licenses et cetera. They're not ready for a real economy and brands and cannabis products that we expect to see in most mature jurisdiction.

So we are planning and actually working on a variety different ventures but the key part for us is that we’re not planning to go into a state until it's actually ready for us, because we’re reluctant to actually have the experience of feeling expectation as you might see with a lot of folks that are in states where it's more constrained.

Matthew Pallotta of AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Matthew Pallotta

I just had a question about - there's a lot of talk about the issues with dispensaries and other operators being licensed in the state. So I just wondering by the end of this fiscal year where do you see the total number of dispensaries sitting in the state of California. And also what do you think you guys will be serving by the end of year, if you have 400,000 hope, that could double by end of year just share your thoughts on that?

Marc Lustig

Yes, we certainly hope it will double by the end of the year and there's definitely room for that to happen in this market. Last year, we estimated there were some around 3,000 dispensaries operational about half of them legal and licensed. So that's reflective of what you might see in more of a mature state, but also just a copy of that its probably a baseline for what the long-term number looks like.

So the question of how it ramps up is out of the control - and virtually anybody over here even the state is trying really hard to have that happen, but where it gets tied up is at the local level. As I mentioned one of the responses of previous questions so we are hearing about a lot of positive momentum down the South about licenses being opened up an issued. So we're expecting to see a fair amount of ramp up through the end of the year and into the next.

Matthew Pallotta

And then just a build on the last question about entering other states obviously understanding that California is the whole base and this is the best place to develop your brands and infrastructure. Down the road do you see yourselves when these other states developed going in where and potentially acquiring manufacturing and distribution assets in those states as well or do you see more as something where you guys will license your existing branches operators that are already in those states?

Marc Lustig

It depends on what is there in accessible in the state. If there is a partner there that has built up the infrastructure that we need and there is a reasonable deal to be hard, that's definitely going to be economically prudent for us. At the same time, we haven't seen that infrastructure yet anywhere and we are looking for it.

Another factor to consider is that valuations have been trending down in a variety of these states actually for these assets. And so what we’re seeing a lot of opportunities come up for assets that are half the price that they used to be a year ago and we expect that trend to continue. The same trend that you're seeing in Canada as well as in a lot of other jurisdictions as these market face challenges the asset valuations become more attractive.

And for us the value that we’re creating is independent of those types of physical assets. And so as those prices go down, our economics tend to go up in other states.

