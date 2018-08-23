Coffee - Consumers Rejoice As Producers Suffer

Grains and industrial commodities prices have been suffering under the weight of trade issues, rising interest rates, and a strong dollar. Meanwhile, sugar and coffee prices are two soft commodities that are not in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. However, the stronger dollar and high levels of production in the sugar and coffee markets has sent prices to the lowest levels in years. This week, the price of sugar fell briefly below the ten cents per pound level for the first time since June 2008.

Meanwhile, the price of nearby coffee futures also declined below a significant level as the soft commodity fell below $1 per pound. Coffee had been above $1 for longer than sugar had been above the 10 cents per pound level. Coffee and sugar are soft commodities that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange futures market. In the coffee market, each year is a new adventure when it comes to production. Coffee futures are not active in long-term dates as the beans tend to have a short shelf life. Over time, coffee beans lose their potency, taste, and the fragrant aroma that consumers demand. The price of coffee futures has been dropping since 2016. At below $1 per pound, the bear market in the soft commodity could begin to impact future production which could turn the current surplus into a deficit in the months and years ahead. Coffee is at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

The steady decline

The decline that began in November 2016 in the coffee futures market continues to take the price of the soft commodity to new and lower lows.

As the weekly chart highlights, coffee peaked in November 2016 at $1.76 per pound and has done little but make lower highs and lower lows over the past twenty months. This week, the price fell to a new low on the nearby ICE futures contract at 95.45 cents per pound. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market is close to a record high, but over the past week it has declined a bit as trend-following shorts are likely taking some profits as the soft commodity has dropped to yet another new now below the $1 per pound level. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are in deeply oversold territory on the weekly chart, and historical volatility at 17.65% is at a very low level for the commodity that typically displays wide price variance.

The lowest price in a dozen years

The monthly chart displays similar technical characteristics as there is an oversold condition in the coffee futures market on the longer-term chart. Additionally, monthly historical volatility at 15.60% is at an atypically low level.

The monthly pictorial shows that longer-term critical technical support for the price of coffee had stood at the $1.0095 level, the November 2013 bottom that occurred before the soft commodity rallied to $2.255 per pound in October 2014 and a lower high at $1.76 on November 2016. This week, on August 22, the price of nearby coffee futures fell through support and to a low of 95.45 cents per pound. The price of the now active month December futures contract fell to low of 99.35 cents, which was below the November 2013 bottom. The last time that coffee futures traded at below the $1 per pound level was in September 2006, and the last time it touched the 95.45 level was during July 2006, more than one dozen years ago.

Big supplies and a weak real

While the price direction of coffee is a year-to-year affair because of the limited shelf life of the commodity, huge supplies have weighed on the price of the soft commodity and sent it below $1 per pound. At the same time, it is likely that trend-following speculators on the short side of the market have exacerbated the move to the downside over recent sessions.

A large crop in Brazil has eroded the price of coffee along with the decline in the value of the Brazilian currency, the real

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and as the weekly chart shows, the decline in the Brazilian currency in 2018 has contributed to weakness in the coffee market. The real declined from 0.32005 against the dollar in January to its current level at 0.244, a drop of over 23.8% since early this year. In January, nearby coffee futures were trading at $1.3135 per pound, at the 95.45 cents level, coffee is down over 27.3%. However, the drop in the value of the real has caused production costs for coffee in Brazil to decline almost as much as the dollar price of the soft commodity. Therefore, for Brazilian producers, the local price has only dropped by around 3.5% since the beginning of this year.

The recent economic problems in Turkey caused many emerging market currencies to experience selling pressure which added to the real's woes. However, the Brazilian currency had been moving lower throughout the year as economic and political issues in the South American nation putting additional pressure on the price of coffee beans.

Demographics limit the downside

Supplies of coffee are more than adequate to meet global demand this year. Growth in population and wealth around the world, as well as an increasing addressable market for coffee consumption in Asia, has created an ever-increasing demand for the beverage. While the impact of demographics on the price of commodities like coffee move to the background during periods of oversupply, when deficits occur, the demand side of the fundamental equation is likely to take prices appreciably higher.

Coffee is at the bottom end of its pricing cycle in 2018 and the lowest price in a dozen years likely means that the downside prospects are becoming a lot less probable than the upside potential for the price of the beans.

As the forward curve for Arabica coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange shows, the market is at a steep contango because of the glut in the market. December futures closed at $1.0180 on August 21, in December 2019 the price is at the $1.1590 level, and in December 2020 it is at $1.2755 per pound. Unfortunately for consumers, liquidity in the far-dated futures is extremely limited because of the uncertainty of future crops. At the same time, the current low level of coffee futures is likely to increase demand for the beans and cause producers to cut back on output. While the move in the Brazilian real has absorbed much of the losses in the coffee market so far in 2018, there is no guaranty that this will continue into the future. Demographics and the low level of the Brazilian real likely limit the downside for the price of coffee, but that provide little solace to those holding long positions in the coffee futures market or derivative products these days.

Pain for the longs in the coffee market

It is challenging to buy deferred futures or call options on coffee on the ICE exchange as liquidity past the nearest three contracts is always problematic. Therefore, a long position in coffee can become an expensive proposition during a bear market because of two reasons. The continuation of lower lows is causing losses for longs, and the cost of rolling from one active month to the next is expensive. As of August 23, rolling a long position from December 2018 to March 2019 costs around 4.75 cents or 4.9%, and as the price drops most longs have thrown in the towel. When it comes to the most actively traded ETN product, BJO, the ETN also reflects the cost of rolling coffee futures which can make the product that trades on the stock market deteriorate along with the price of the soft commodity.

A long position in coffee has been more than painful, but at the current price, which is the lowest level in a dozen years, the upside prospects are a lot more interesting than the downside potential for the market. Coffee consumers are rejoicing these days as producers suffer, but with coffee at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle, the odds of a significant recovery are rising. I have been buying coffee and stopping out for small losses over past months, and the losses are adding up. However, I have traded in the coffee futures market for decades, and my experience has been that catching the inevitable upside correction in this volatile market is likely to make up for all of those losses and more. When the price of coffee moves higher, it tends to explode like a rocket ship. Therefore, I am happy to continue to take small losses in the futures market, with out of the money call options on futures, or in the BJO ETN product so that I can enjoy the bullish ride when it finally arrives.

