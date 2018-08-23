Can Dividend ETFs Provide Investors With An Annually Increasing Stream Of Income?

The aim of this article is to compare several of the largest dividend-specific ETFs (by assets under management, or AUM) for their ability to generate an annually increasing stream of dividend income. Investing in ETFs rather than building a portfolio of individually picked stocks could potentially provide investors with a simple and diversified approach to dividend growth investing (DGI). This article would be of most interest to those investors looking for strategies to generate sources of annual income for retirement.

Background

A primary objective for many dividend growth investors is to generate a regularly increasing stream of current or future income by building a portfolio of high-quality equities that have a solid track record of paying and increasing their dividends on an annual basis. While there are many different approaches to DGI, a common characteristic is an investor focus on a company’s ability to comfortably grow its dividend over time. Some DGIs may focus on mature companies that have a proven record of increasing their annual dividend for 25 or more years (e.g., The Dividend Aristocrats), while others may focus on faster growing companies that have only recently begun paying a dividend. And still others may favor a blended approach and may also include REITS or other income vehicles as part of their dividend strategy.

For those DGIs that are approaching retirement or are currently retired, a reliable and annually increasing income stream from dividends is often a paramount consideration in choosing stocks or funds as part of their investment portfolio. Although there has been a recent proliferation of dividend-focused ETFs that appear to promise easy diversification in dividend-growth stocks, there has been very little analysis or comparison of these dividend ETF vehicles as potential investment options for dividend growth investors.

For this article, I identified seven of the top dividend-specific ETFs by AUM and looked at their record of paying out dividends from 2012 through 2017 to see if any these funds might be useful for providing investors with an annually increasing stream of dividend income. The seven largest ETFs are listed in the table below. I also included an additional, smaller ETF, the ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrat ETF (BATS:NOBL). In addition, the Vanguard Dividend Growth mutual fund (MUTF:VDIGX) as well as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) were also included for comparison.

A Note on Performance

Please note that for this article, I am not presenting any data on the relative fund or total return performance of any of the securities analyzed. Since many DGIs are interested in income growth, I do not want to add distraction or confusion by comparing capital gains or total return performance. This article is purely about these funds’ ability to return a growing dividend income stream to investors. However, in the second table below, I did provide Morningstar’s star rating for each fund, which is an indicator of past performance.

A Peculiarity of Dividend ETFs and Mutual Funds

One notable difference between investing in individual dividend stocks vs. dividend ETFs or mutual funds (MUTFs) is that the quarterly dividend will vary considerably from quarter to quarter within a calendar year as compared to a typical dividend stock whose dividend will remain consistent from one quarter to the next until that year’s dividend increase. This quarterly variability in ETF and MUTF dividend payments is explained by various factors, including the turnover of stocks within the fund as they are forced to adjust their holdings according to the index they track.

Thus, due to the inherent variability in quarterly dividends within and between funds, I have focused only on the annual dividend changes. While the stability of quarterly dividends may be important to some investors, it is really the ability to provide annual dividend increases that is of utmost importance to many dividend growth investors.

The Funds

The first table below lists the seven largest dividend-specific ETFs by AUMs, as well as the three comparison funds (SPY, VDIGX, and NOBL). The second table provides some recent information on each fund’s characteristics, including expense ratios, yields, number of stocks held, and the percentage of assets in each fund’s top 5 holdings.

Table Data Source: Morningstar and individual fund websites.

Table Data Source: Morningstar and individual fund websites.

Analysis

As noted above, quarter-to-quarter dividend payments can vary quite dramatically, and thus it did not make sense to try and compare these funds on a quarterly basis. In order to compare the funds’ historic annual dividend payments, I backtested a hypothetical investment of $10,000 into each of the 10 funds shown in the tables above. The initial “purchase” date was the fund’s closing value at year end 2011 (except NOBL, which has only been in existence since Oct, 2013). I then ran the backtest forward through the end of calendar year 2017. This provided six year’s worth of dividend payments from each fund for comparison (except for NOBL, which had four years of distributions).

Below are the annual dividends paid per share from 2012-2017 for each fund.

Table Data Source: Individual fund websites.

The next table below shows the initial hypothetical purchase price and the number of shares purchased with $10,000 for each fund. The trailing twelve-month dividend amount and initial yield at purchase are also shown. For holding years 2012-2017, annual dividend payments on the initial investment and total dividends paid across the holding period are shown. Note the dividend amounts for each year shown are based on the initial $10,000 investment in each fund without reinvestment of the dividends.

Table Data Source: Individual fund websites. Analysis by the author.

Results of the hypothetical investment and holding period showed that only six of the funds generated total dividend payouts (i.e., sum of years 2012-2017) that were greater than the S&P 500 index fund (SPY). Those funds were: DVY, HDV, IDV, SCHD, SDY and VYM. Both VIG and VDIGX had total dividend payouts that were less than SPY. NOBL also had a lower total payout, but its holding period was two year’s less and is thus not directly comparable.

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) had the highest initial dividend yield and provided the largest total dividend returns across all six years. However, this fund also demonstrated the most volatility in terms of its annual dividend distributions, with years 2015 and 2016 having decreased dividend payments relative to the subsequent years. The fund’s dividend in 2017 was also lower than the dividend paid in years 2012-2014.

Interestingly, both the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX) had initial yields at purchase that were slightly higher than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) but ended up with lower total dividends paid out.

Overall, only four (SPY, DVY, SCHD, and VYM) of the ten funds in the table above demonstrated consistent annual increases in dividend payouts from 2012 through 2017. I was a bit surprised to see that NOBL was not one of the successful funds in terms of consistently increasing dividend payouts, as this fund is “the only ETF that focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown dividends for at least 25 consecutive years,” according to the fund’s website. But this is likely due to turnover of the fund’s holdings as it must buy and sell funds to match its tracking index, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

The chart below illustrates graphically each fund’s annual dividend payout based on results in the table above.

Chart Data Source: Individual fund websites. Analysis by the author.

The following table shows the annual percent change in dividend income from the prior year’s distribution amount. In addition to annual changes, the average annual dividend growth rate (AAGR), the compound annual dividend growth rate (CAGR), and the total percentage growth of annual payments was calculated.

Table Data Source: Individual fund websites. Analysis by the author.

Somewhat surprisingly, the S&P 500 ETF had the largest dividend growth rates for AAGR, CAGR, and total growth. However, because SPY’s initial yield at purchase was lower than most of the other funds, the actual income generated was less than most of the dividend funds. SCHD and NOBL were the only other funds that had double digit CAGRs, while the SPDR S&P Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) had a meager 1.92% CAGR. Note that although not all ETFs and funds were able to generate annually increasing dividend payouts, all but two of the funds (SDY and IDV) had CAGRs that were at least triple the current inflation rate of around 2%.

Interestingly, although IDV was the only international dividend ETF on the list and had the highest total income paid out over the years analyzed, its actual compound annual dividend growth rate was negative (-1.26%) as was its total percentage growth (-6.12%). This result with IDV nicely illustrates how reaching for yield can result in higher volatility and less future growth. However, the result also illustrates how it can prove difficult for lower-yielding equities and funds to overcome those with higher initial payouts.

The chart below illustrates graphically the annual percent changes in dividend distributions for each fund based on the table above. Note the extreme variability in IDV’s annual payout, which resulted in a negative CAGR, although its total dividend payout was the highest among all funds (due to high initial dividend yield).

Chart Data Source: Individual fund websites. Analysis by the author.

Conclusion

First, let me strongly reiterate once again that the purpose of this article was to compare several of the largest dividend-specific ETFs (based on AUM) for their track record of generating annually increasing dividend payouts. I chose to purposefully exclude other performance metrics, such as capital gains and total return performance, as such analyses would only cloud the purpose of this article. There was also no comparison or conclusions drawn about dividend-growth investing vs. any other investment strategy (growth, technology, momentum, etc.).

The results of my analysis did demonstrate, at least for the six years covered here, that selective investing in dividend-specific ETFs can potentially provide investors with an annually increasing dividend stream. However, only three of nine dividend-specific ETFs (DVY, SCHD, and VYM) were able to successfully increase their dividend on an annual basis. The S&P 500 index fund (SPY) also pays dividends and was successful in increasing its dividend payouts annually.

However, what the results also revealed were that even though some ETFs had variability in their annual dividend payouts, they could still generate strong averaged dividend income over time. For instance, IDV had the greatest variability in annual payouts (and a negative CAGR) but ended up generating the largest total dividend income over time (due to its higher initial yield at purchase). It is also notable that of all the funds that paid dividends across all years analyzed (2012-2017), all but two generated greater total dividend income than the S&P 500 fund (SPY). Only VIG and VDIGX had less total accumulated dividend income at the end of the six-year period.

Are Dividend ETFs Right for You?

Whether dividend ETFs are an appropriate investment for you depends entirely on what type of investor you are and how much time you have for researching, building and monitoring your investment portfolio. I personally have a combination of MUTFs, ETFs, and individual stocks in my overall portfolio (I own VYM and VDIGX). I also enjoy researching and monitoring my portfolio (as well as writing about my research on Seeking Alpha!).

I am sure that there are many DGIs on SA that have portfolios that are far more successful in generating annual dividend income as compared to any of the ETFs analyzed in this article. For those investors, dividend ETFs are not likely to be an appealing choice. Although these investors might want to consider ETFs for certain sectors of the market for which they may not know as much about or want instant diversification in a sector (e.g., REITS, BDCs, energy ETFs, etc.).

For investors who don’t like to buy individual stocks but want to invest in dividend-specific equities for income, hopefully this article provides you with some insights into which of the largest dividend-specific ETFs might fit with your investment style and goals, and which ETFs produce the most consistent annual dividend increases (as well as those funds with higher yields and higher volatility).

Finally, if there is sufficient interest from readers of this article, I would be happy to write another article comparing the total return performance of these same funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYM, VDIGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.