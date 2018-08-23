PTY: The High Yield Looks Safe For Now

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) could be an attractive investment option at its current market price, depending on one's investment goals. PTY has seen its share price roar higher in 2018, but lately the fund has stabilized, leaving the question of whether it can push higher from here. For income oriented investors, this question is not as important as whether or not the distribution is safe. With such high current income, PTY's ability to maintain it is always under scrutiny. Fortunately, PTY has seen marked income production improvement, telling me the income stream is safe, providing comfort to income-oriented investors. Furthermore, while PTY's premium to its net asset value (NAV) is high, the fund has a history of trading at a premium for an extended period, so this in and of itself is not a reason to avoid the fund. Finally, corporate debt remains in-demand, boosted by low levels of default across the sector.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, both short and long term, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $17.93/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.70%. My most recent review of PTY was back in May, when I felt the fund was simply to expensive to justify. Since that time, PTY's share price and premium has seen some ups and downs, but it stands now at almost exactly the same level as it was in May. Of course, the fund has consistently paid its distribution since then, so investors would have seen a return above 2% during that time period. While the fund's valuation is essentially the same as when I previously thought it was too expensive, there have been some positive developments since that time, leading me to believe PTY's current income stream looks safe. Therefore, investors who are primarily interested in high income, and are able to withstand a sudden potential loss to principle, may find PTY enticing, for the reasons I will outline below.

NAV and Premium Discussion

As the sixth most expensive Pimco CEF, in terms of premium to NAV, an understanding of PTY's valuation is especially important. Put simply, the fund is expensive, trading at a premium to NAV above 22%. This is well above my normal trading range for buying CEFs, even from Pimco, whose CEFs have a consistent record of commanding above-average premiums. With PTY, however, this premium is not entirely unjustified. While it may be too large for true value investors, it is important to consider that 22% is actually not extreme when looking at PTY in isolation. What I mean by that is, the fund has a history of trading at this level of premium and, in the short-term, at levels higher than that. The chart below summarizes a few important metrics, with respect to PTY's premium, to help gauge how expensive 22% really is:

Metric Current Premium 22.3% Highest Premium (in past 52 weeks) 29.3% Lowest Premium (in past 52 weeks) 8.1% Average 2018 Premium 17.2% Average 3-month Premium 22.5%

As you can see, PTY's current premium is sitting right around its three-month average, so it is not looking relatively more expensive in the short-term. Furthermore, it is down from its annual high, telling us that the fund does have the ability to push higher still. Of course, on a longer term basis, PTY looks expensive. It is sitting almost 30% higher than its average premium for the year, telling me there is a strong chance patient investors could get this fund at a cheaper price. However, quality commands a premium price, and PTY is a fund that is holding up well and delivering high income. In fact, its NAV over the past 52 weeks is only down about 1.2%. This is solid performance, considering we have seen multiple interest rate increases during this time, and PTY has delivered distributions yielding almost 9%. Therefore, while PTY does look pricey, there is a valid argument to be made that the price is worth it.

Income Production - Rising Steadily

Now, the good news. Pimco's latest undistributed net investment income (UNII) report shows a continued positive trend for PTY. In my prior review, I mentioned how PTY's UNII was improving, yet the figure itself was still negative (at -$.11/share), which indicated the fund had paid out more in distributions than it had earned in income. This is never a positive sign, and I recommended investors monitor this metric very closely. Fortunately, marked improvement has now pushed PTY in to positive territory, as the fund now sports positive UNII of $.04/share. While not an amazing metric on the surface, it shows substantial improvement based on where it stood not too long ago. The fund now has some income in the bank as a cushion, which is an important sign when analyzing a CEF's ability to pay future distributions.

While the UNII improvement is important, the larger point going forward is I expect this figure to keep getting better. This is because shorter term distribution coverage ratios for PTY keep rising, indicating income production is improving in the short-term. For example, back in May, PTY had a three month rolling distribution coverage ratio of 119% and a fiscal year to date coverage ratio of 91%. The picture looks even brighter today, with these figures coming in at 145% and 103%, respectively. Clearly, PTY's income production has improved, and that is helping support the share price gains. And the velocity of its short-term improvement tells me current income is not in danger of being cut.

The takeaway for me is this. The fund has some short-term improvement, and that is encouraging. With a solid track record of paying its distribution and improving income production, PTY's income level will remain high. Investors who are invested, or plan to be invested, in PTY predominately for the income stream should be able to sleep soundly. For total return investors, one will have to weigh the attractiveness of this yield against the potential for capital depreciation if the share price reverts back to 2018 averages. I know where I stand in this debate, but more risk tolerant investors may decide this high income stream, which I believe is reliable, is worth the risk.

Corporate Debt - Riskier, But Performing

An important trend emerging out of the recession has been increasing investor demand for higher yields. This has led many investors in to the corporate debt space, as this sector offers yields above treasury bonds, given the increased risk. Furthermore, the prolonged low rate environment intensified the high yield search, pushing many investors in to below investment grade debt, which represents a much larger share of Pimco CEF portfolios than investment grade debt. For example, PTY has approximately four times as much below investment grade debt than investment grade in its portfolio, as illustrated in the chart below:

While risky, this has been a strategy that has paid off, as corporate balance sheets have become flush with cash on the backdrop of economic growth and tax cuts. And investors in PTY have reaped the rewards.

Of course, trends can always reverse, so it is important to consider the corporate debt landscape to gauge the risks on the horizon. Of note, the number of leveraged loan “Weakest Links” has risen since the end of 2017. This is a metric containing at-risk debt issuers, which are viewed as potential default candidates. Fortunately, the trend, while upward, has not been too dramatic in the short-term, as illustrated by the chart below:

The takeaway here is that below investment grade corporate debt is getting riskier, so this is something for investors to be well aware of. Fortunately, this has not yet translated in to actual defaults, as the current U.S. loan default rate is roughly 2%, according to data compiled by S&P Global. This compares to a historical average of about 3%, putting current figures below the long-term mean. I am not saying this indicates "all is well" in the corporate debt space, but it does tell me underlying performance is strong. Until this changes, investors may very well decide the risk is worth the reward.

And the reward is noticeable. This trend is directly impacting PTY's performance. So far in 2018, PTY has out-performed, on a total return basis, other Pimco CEFs with similar objectives, as illustrated by the graph below:

As you can see, PTY has seen a double digit total return thus far in 2018, and is handily beating alternative funds. Given that we remain in a low-rate environment, and corporate debt is performing well, I imagine this trend will continue for the rest of the year.

Bottom-line

PTY has seen a fairly volatile year, but its returns are proving that investors who stay the course will be rewarded. While PTY does look expensive on the surface, its underlying trends are strong, indicating why many investors are not letting the high premium deter them from initiating new positions or staying long. My takeaway at these levels is that investors need to understand why they are entering in to this trade. If your sole objective is high yield, and you can stomach short-term volatility, PTY may be the bet for you. The fund has one of the best track records of paying consistent distributions in the Pimco family, and its recent uptick in income production tells me this income stream is safe. However, if you are more concerned about capital preservation, PTY may not be for you. While the fund may provide you with high current income, there is a very real chance of a substantial correction in the fund's share price. Whether or not an investor can handle such a drop is for them to decide. For me, I am comfortable missing out on PTY's potential gains to buy a more reasonably priced fund. But, again, for those with a stronger stomach, PTY's portfolio of in-demand debt and high distributions could very well be a profitable play as we move closer to the end of the year.

