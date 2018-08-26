High-Yield Investing: 3 Strong Buys With Yields Up To 8.7%

The markets are reaching new highs every day, and yet from time to time, the market offers opportunities.

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is one of the most effective ways to generate wealth and income over time. With the markets continuing to reach all-time highs, it is not easy to find good quality businesses generating high yields and still trading at attractive valuations and offering upside potential. In this article, we share three of our strongest conviction picks to buy today. For income investors, this is an opportunity to add juice to your portfolio yield.

Pick #1: MIC, Yield 8.7% and Huge Insider Buying

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is a highly diversified company operating in the infrastructure segment. It owns and operates a group of businesses providing services ranging from energy storage terminals, aviation, renewable energy and utilities. The stock is currently seeing strong price momentum.

We wrote about MIC back in August 2017 when the stock saw a huge selloff related to a dividend reduction by 30%. The reason why management reduced the dividend was to increase cash so that they can internally finance new growth projects in such a way that would allow the company to benefit from the recent tax reforms and reduce debt.

Management also took a view that reducing the dividend would allow management to finance new projects without dilution to shareholders through large share issuance. Right after the dividend reduction, the stock overreacted and lost 40% of its value. We saw the opportunity and recommended to buy the stock.

We are happy that we made this call. Despite the fact that MIC shares returned 28.5% since, there are many reasons why we are still bullish on this stock, which offers a tremendous upside potential.

First, MIC reported some solid earnings in Q2 2018 and the stock remains very cheap:

Net income is up significantly by 39.4% year over year.

Net debt is actually down in the first six months of 2018 by more than $200 million. MIC expects its ratio of net debt to EBITDA to be less than 4.5 times at year end 2018, which is very positive. So it's clear that management is using the proceeds from the dividend reduction of last year to good use (as they promised).

MIC announced the sale of its Bayonne Energy Center for $900 million. This should permit a further reduction of debt.

The most important number is free cash flow, which is $257 million for the first six months of 2018. This would translate to an annual rate of $514 million or $6.05 per share . The above estimate is confirmed by MIC guidance, which is for adjusted EBITDA to range between $660 and $725 million for full-year 2018. With interest at roughly $125 million per year and maintenance capex at $40 million, this suggests a range for free cash flow of between $495 and $540 million - with the $514 right in the middle of the range.

. The above estimate is confirmed by MIC guidance, which is for adjusted EBITDA to range between $660 and $725 million for full-year 2018. With interest at roughly $125 million per year and maintenance capex at $40 million, this suggests a range for free cash flow of between $495 and $540 million - with the $514 right in the middle of the range. At a valuation based on the free cash flow per share of $6.05/share, that will put the dividend coverage at 151% .

. Also at FCF of $6.05/share, that would put the valuation at 7.6 times FCF making MIC very cheap given its size and stability.

making MIC given its size and stability. It would not be unreasonable for it to trade at 10 times FCF, which would be $60.50. That would provide an upside potential of 32%.

Another important reason we are bullish on MIC is that the stock is seeing huge insider buying that has been happening almost every week during the year 2018.

The insider buying has been enormous and amounting to more than $200 million in value. This list of insider buying is so long that we cannot list it here, but readers can view it by clicking here. The last insider buying occurred this month in August with about $3 million of new insider purchases.

The stock still has a lot of recovering to do since the last selloff.

MIC remains attractively priced, pays a hefty yield of 8.7% that's very well covered, and still offers plenty of upside potential. Note that MIC issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s), which has many advantages.

Pick #2: PEGI, Yield 8.4%, An Opportunistic Buy

Pattern Energy (PEGI) is a renewable energy stock, which generates electricity (mostly wind energy) sold into power grids. This company has a strong business model supported by long-term contracts. The projects that PEGI invests in are typically financed with non-recourse debt, which significantly limits the risks of each project to the company as a whole. The lenders generally insist on a very strong long-term power sales agreement as a condition of loaning money on a project.

Thus, PEGI generally has a guaranteed buyer (usually an electric utility) for the entire output of each project at a guaranteed rate, and sometimes before the project has even gone online. As of the end of 2017, 92% of the energy output from PEGI facilities was being sold under fixed price off-take contracts of this type. The weighted average remaining duration of these contracts was 14 years.

If you recall, PEGI sold off massively following rumors that the government of Ontario, Canada, might be renegotiating or canceling PEGI's contracts, and we explained in our last research report that this was a highly unlikely scenario.

In the last earnings report, PEGI confirmed that in fact, none of its projects in Ontario is at risk, simply because these are long-term contracts that the government is unable to re-negotiate.

PEGI reported some stellar earnings for the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year:

Gigawatt hours sold at 2,263 GWh, up 7%

Revenue of $139.9 million, up 30%

Adjusted EBITDA of $108.4 million, up 18%

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") of $58.7 million, up 19%

Dividend coverage was very high at 140% for the quarter.

Japan investment profits should kick in sometime in 2019 and future expansion there looks very promising.

PEGI said that none of Ontario's projects were considered for renegotiation.

Most importantly, PEGI is on track to meet full year 2018 guidance.

These are stellar earnings and present a great outlook, to say the least. The stock saw a little reaction since the earnings report and the share price still looks very attractive and has a lot of catching up to do.

PEGI has a fat dividend that's well covered and a stock price that has been hammered down for no good reason. This company has a highly experienced management and is operating in an attractive sector that has a very bright future and a growth trend that cannot be stopped.

PEGI is still oversold, a strong buy, and a unique opportunity for our income investors who do not have a position or would like to buy more. The 8.4% yield is unlikely to last for long. Note that PEGI also issues 1099 tax forms, so no K-1 hassle here either.

Pick #3: EPR, Solid REIT with a Monthly Pay, 6.1% Yield

EPR Properties (EPR) is an entertainment-focused Property REIT, which owns theaters, education and recreation type of properties. It has a great business model as it is focused on where others are not. EPR has been able to build a high-quality portfolio and deliver consistent results with a strong potential for continued growth.

Also this REIT is one of the most reliable dividend payers, with an added advantage that this dividend is paid on a monthly basis. In fact EPR has been able to grow its funds from operations per share at an average of 7%/year in the last five years. This is a dividend growth machine and it has hiked its annual dividends by an average of 7% per year since 2010.

The stock has seen some weakness in the past year, the reason being mainly the perceived risks due to its exposure to movie theaters. One of the key benefits of investing in “value” REITs is that they are usually affected by overly negative perception and expectations, and result in cheap valuations and this creates opportunities.

We have reiterated several times that EPR is a prime example of a blue-chip real estate company, and yet it continues to suffer from a negative market perception because of its high exposure to movie theaters. As we explain in our most recent report:

EPR still generates up to 38% of its NOI from megaplex theaters with important tenants including AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK), and as such, any weakness in box office numbers often leads to a sell off in shares of EPR. We believe such sell offs to be largely overblown given that US box office numbers actually continue to show resilience, with even growth in the recent years.”

Note that entertainment properties are not negatively affected by e-commerce. Moreover, they commonly sell at above-average cap rates, allowing EPR to earn sizable spreads over its "weighted average cost of capital." This has historically resulted in superior external growth, which combined with 2%-3% internal growth rate is what has made this REIT a winner in the past.

EPR recently announced its second quarter earnings report and beating analysts' estimates three times in a row. In its latest earnings report, we can see the evidence. EPR is not just “surviving” in today’s environment, it is thriving with record cash flow and a large beat this quarter.

The assets are performing so well that the management is boosting its guidance for the full year. And we are not talking about a 1 or 2 cent increase but a full 20 cents from $5.83 to $6.02 midpoint FFO, representing another 3.2% hike. The company also raised its guidance for property dispositions, which is curious given the expected increase in FFO. The management notes that the capital recycling efforts continue to be successful – allowing EPR to earn attractive prepayment fees and reinvest the proceeds in accretive opportunities.

Lastly, to wrap up this quarter, EPR successfully completed a $400 million bond offering – strengthening its balance sheet, positioning it for further growth. Combined with the dispositions, we expect EPR to soon sit on plenty of capital to get back on its aggressive acquisition streak, which will result in an even stronger portfolio over time.

EPR remains a strong long-term buy on solid fundamentals and an opportunistic valuation trading at just about 11x FFO. Blue chips deserve premium valuations, and we expect EPR to eventually return closer to 15x FFO – unlocking significant upside to shareholders and we are set to profit. In the meantime, the 6.1% (and growing) dividend yield remains solid and has plenty of room to grow with a conservative 72% payout ratio (or a dividend coverage of 138%).

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2% to 3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks (such as the ones in this article: MIC, PEGI and EPR), and 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs), which are products that hold a large basket of stocks or bonds.

