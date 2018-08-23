Adobe: Buy The Dip (Always)

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 17.47, which is 74.11% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) are down 4.29% since peaking on July 25, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of digital documents and content creation tools are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the SP100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018 the MGQ for the S&P100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for ADBE stands at 17.47, which implies a 74.11% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ADBE has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Adobe Systems Inc. was 37.70% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 51.90% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.70% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 5.10% per year (GuruFocus). What we see with ADBE is an acceleration of earnings growth over the last three years.

The operating margin % for ADBE came in at a 31.82% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 31.82 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and the company's operating margin was also higher than the average of 19.35% for its industry (specific group of firms engaged in similar business activities), and 20.74% for its sector (broad segment of the economy).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ADBE.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ADBE has a Forward P/E of 32.68 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ADBE is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ADBE stands at 21.46%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 21.46% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so ADBE has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.42x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ADBE turned bullish with a break above $250.00 on August 21. This signaled a bullish breakout from a bearish downtrend line which began on August 15 on the daily charts. The shares recently bounced off a longer uptrend line at $245.00 which should encourage investors to buy on the bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $275.00 level over the next three months.

Today I will buy the ADBE 19OCT18 245 Call Options, which will provide approximately 10x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $245.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 100% (10% share appreciation x 10x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $275.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe ADBE is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Ubiquitous Growth

It's difficult to find anything not to like in Adobe's most recent earnings report. For Q2 2018 the company reported the following Y/Y growth: revenue was up 24% and earnings increased 63%. Its Digital Media segment reported revenue growth of 28% Y/Y; its Creative Cloud segment reported revenue growth of 29%; Document Cloud revenue was up 22%; Digital Experience revenue increased 18%; and Adobe Stock (digital library of images) grew revenue 25%. Wow. And the company raised its guidance for Q3. Wow, again.

But the one number that really wowed me from the Q2 earnings call was the following:

and approximately 89% of our revenue in Q2 was from recurring sources.

Subscription revenues account for almost 90% of the company's revenues! And subscription revenues posted Y/Y revenue growth of 29.6%. The nice thing about subscription revenues is that they are predictable, and sticky (more on this below). Further, the profitability ratios for the company are outstanding, especially when compared to the competition:

Profitability Ratios

ADBE Industry Sector Gross Margin (TTM) 86.78 56.53 42.53 Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 85.53 54.94 38.13 Operating Margin (TTM) 31.97 19.35 20.74 Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 20.65 19.32 13.78 Net Profit Margin (TTM) 29.49 14.52 16.42

I like companies that have high profit margins compared to their competitors - this shows me that management is best of class in generating revenue and controlling costs in their industry.

As the chart above shows, Adobe has posted significantly higher profit margins than its competitors both on a TTM and 5-year average basis. I would take advantage of the recent dip in the stock price to take a position in this high growth company.

The Stickiness of the Product

The company offers its creative suite of products via their Creative Cloud. They have plans for individuals, businesses, students, and schools and universities. Customers can sign up for Single App plans or for their All Apps plan. Whatever plan you choose, the one common thread is that you have to pay a recurring monthly or annual subscription fee. From a business perspective I love this product structure, because once you're in its very difficult to leave - and the more you use the product, the more "sticky" it becomes - especially when your data and work is stored in the company's cloud.

In addition to Creative Cloud, the company also offers products via their Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud - all on a subscription basis. The fact that the company's subscription revenues increased by almost 30% Y/Y is proof that clients are satisfied with the product suites (if they weren't revenues would be falling as clients left) and that new clients are being acquired.

In its Investor Presentation from October 2017 Adobe estimated that by 2020 its total addressable market for its full suite of products would be around $82 billion:

Adobe Business Segment Estimated Market Size By 2020 Creative Cloud $24.20 billion Document Cloud $5.3 billion Experience Cloud $53.1 billion

Total revenue for Adobe in 2017 came in $7.29 billion - if the company is correct in its estimates about the future size of its addressable market, there is still plenty of market share that Adobe could gobble up in the coming years - and from what I see, they have the right product strategy in place to grab that market share.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ADBE is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

