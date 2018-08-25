Eni: A 5% Dividend Yield And A Dividend Hike Around The Corner

Eni is perceived as operating in riskier countries, but so are some of its competitors. It's all about risk management.

Introduction

When talking about European oil and gas producers, refiners and distributors, the first companies coming to mind will be Total (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and perhaps Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) (OTCQX:REPYF). However, Italy-based Eni (E) definitely belongs in the same category and unlike Repsol or Galp Energia, it actually has a full listing on an American exchange.

E data by YCharts

Eni is combining strong cash flows with a more than acceptable debt ratio and a 4.9% dividend that’s comfortably covered by its free cash flow. As Eni is an European company reporting its financials in Euro, the Euro will be used as base currency throughout this article. When discussing the "results per share," I refer to the primary listing in Italy. One US share consists of two common Italian shares.

The net income almost tripled in H1

Thanks to a strong Brent price of $70.55/barrel in the first half of the year (which is approximately 36% higher than the same period last year) and despite a stronger Euro (which reduced the impact of the higher oil price to just 22% when expressed in EUR-terms), Eni put in a great performance in the first semester thanks to a 5% production increase.

Source: press release

Very few people realize Eni is one of the largest producers in the world with an average production rate of 1.87 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day (up 5% compared to the same period in 2017).

Source: financial statements

This resulted in a total revenue of 36.9B EUR, up 7.6% compared to the first half of last year, and this almost doubled the operating profit to 5.04B EUR. There were no specific non-recurring events, as the total amount of impairment charges in H1 2017 were approximately 438M EUR, while Eni recorded 355M EUR in impairment charges in the first half of this year. So yes, there were lower charges, but this only explains less than 4% of the increase in the net operating income. So the entire profit increase could be attributed to a strong performance of Eni’s underlying operations.

Not only did Eni perform well, it's part of the profit of equity-accounted investments almost five-folded to 401M EUR, and this resulted in a pre-tax income of 4.89B EUR and a net income attributable to Eni’s shareholders of 2.2B EUR or 61 cents per share. More than twice the 27 cents per share it generated in the first half of 2017.

Eni’s cash flow overview confirms the strong performance. It reported an operating cash flow of 5.22B EUR, but this needs to be adjusted for changes in the working capital position (+676M EUR, mainly due to a higher level of trade receivables) as well as the difference between taxes paid (2.134B EUR) and taxes due (2.686B EUR) (-552M EUR). The 3M EUR dividend paid to non-controlling interests is negligible.

Source: financial statements

After applying these adjustments, the operating cash flow was approximately 5.34B EUR, which was more than sufficient to cover the 4.5B EUR in capital expenditures. What’s interesting here is the fact the company’s capex is approximately 25% higher than its depreciation rate, and that’s usually a good indication Eni is investing in further growth. Keep in mind that these capex results don’t just include the company’s drilling and exploration programs. Eni also included the acquisition cost of concessions in its capital expenditures and the purchase of the stakes in the concessions located in the UAE was approximately 723M EUR.

Including the purchase of a stake in the concessions, Eni’s free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately 830M EUR. Excluding the purchases, Eni’s free cash flow result would have been 1.5B EUR in the first half of this year.

That’s indeed substantially lower than the net income, but there’s a very straightforward explanation: The income statement contains a 401M EUR attributable profit from equity investments and a 418M EUR gain on the disposal of assets. Both were non-cash elements and had a positive impact on the net income, but no impact whatsoever on the cash flow result.

Source: Eni factbook 2017

Low debt, low debt ratios and a high dividend yield: What more do you want?

As of at the end of the first half of the year, Eni had a net debt of approximately 14B EUR, and considering the H1 EBITDA was roughly 9B EUR (including the reversal of impairment charges), the net debt/EBITDA ratio on a full-year basis will be just 0.7-0.8. On top of that, Eni’s balance sheet also contains in excess of 6B EUR of "other current financial assets" which could be as good as cash. Including these financial assets, the net debt/EBITDA ratio would be less than 0.5.

Eni is paying a dividend of 80 eurocents per share (divided in two semi-annual dividends of 40 eurocents), which are costing the company approximately 2.9B EUR per year. After removing the acquisition of new projects from the cash flow results, the adjusted annualized free cash flow of 3B EUR does cover the cost of the dividend, but the dividend coverage ratio is relatively low. That being said, I do remain convinced a part of the remaining 3.8B EUR also was spent on growth projects. Note: The dividend withholding tax rate in Italy is 26%, but there are dozens of taxation treaties in place with other countries to reduce this level. Talk to your broker or fiscal expert to see how the withholding tax rate could be reduced. Another important factor is Eni’s guidance to hike the dividend to 0.83 EUR/share for this year.

Source: company presentation

Granted, the company is operating in some riskier areas which could indeed warrant a higher discount compared to its peers, but Eni has been comfortable working in the more "difficult areas" like Libya. But despite this level of comfort, some of the regions Eni is operating in remain very volatile, and this should definitely be taken into account. The payoff could be positive though, as Eni continues to make discoveries in Egypt.

Source: ENI Factbook 2017

Investment thesis

Eni is currently trading at 16.32 EUR in Italy (Wednesday’s closing price), which gives the company a 4.9% dividend yield, which is fully covered by the incoming free cash flow (excluding acquisitions). Using the 0.83 EUR dividend guidance issued by Eni, the dividend yield would be almost 5.1%. While I agree an investment in Eni carries a risk level that’s higher than average due to some of the countries it’s operating in, the robust balance sheet does make up for a higher operational risk.

I currently don’t have a position in Eni, but the company is definitely on my personal watch list, as well as on the radar screen for the Nest Egg Portfolio as it’s doing a good job in balancing a fair dividend with investing in growth.

