A Weaker Dollar Will Help The Dow

A pullback in the U.S. dollar index is providing some much needed relief for the beleaguered emerging markets, as well as giving a lift to U.S. equities. In today’s comments, we’ll examine the benefits of a weaker dollar while trying to discern how far the dollar index will decline. Today’s commentary will also focus on the industrial and commodity-related market segments, which should benefit the most from a weaker dollar.

After feeling the brunt of heavy selling pressure all summer, the emerging markets are finally getting some relief. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has rallied in the last five trading sessions and even managed to close above its 15-day moving average on Wednesday. Last week’s announcement that China and the U.S. would soon resume trade talks had an obvious and immediate positive impact on the global markets in that it assuaged investors’ fears over a trade war. The relief since last week can be seen the EEM graph below.

Source: BigCharts

The relief rally in the emerging markets (EM) has already had an immediate impact on improving the internal profile for the U.S. stock market. In the first three days of this week, the EM rebound has shrunk the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows. If this continues for a few more days it will confirm a major improvement in the market’s internal health and will pave the way for a potentially vibrant late summer rally. You may recall from my recent comments that the elevated number of new lows, especially on the Nasdaq, was a cause for concern for the short-term trend. Most of these new lows were directly related to this summer’s global market volatility and included many emerging market ADRs and ETFs. However, the latest rally in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has resulted in an immediate lifting of internal selling pressure on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. From this observation we can conclude that what bodes well for the EM is also of benefit to the U.S.

China has also clearly benefited from the latest trade talk news, as can be seen in the chart of the iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI). FXI has closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average, which is no small feat given the relentless selling pressure China ADRs have suffered in recent weeks. If the FXI can finish this week above its 15-day MA it will confirm that FXI has established an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

By far the biggest help to China and emerging market equities in the last few days has been the pullback in the U.S. dollar. A weaker dollar is allowing commodities to rally, which is of obvious benefit to the industrial economies of the world’s major developing nations. A weaker dollar eventually translates into stronger commodity prices, especially for the industrial metals like copper and steel. As copper is an extremely sensitive barometer for China’s economic condition, a strengthening copper price can only help the global markets.

Shown here is the U.S. dollar index (DXY) which has reversed its latest rally since last week and is now testing a widely watched technical benchmark. I’m referring of course to the 50-day moving average, which many institutional and individual participants alike incorporate into their trading strategies. A decisive close under DXY’s 50-day MA would send an undeniable message of short-term dollar weakness to these traders and could lead to a further decline for the dollar index. Incidentally, a decisive close under the 95.00 level in the DXY would also technically pave the way for a test of the 93.00 area that was established as a pivotal level for DXY on June 14 when the index rallied from 93.19 to 95.00. Additional dollar weakness would actually be a welcome development for the stock market, as I’ll explain further.

Source: BigCharts

Some of the biggest percentage moves in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in recent years have occurred when the dollar index was trending lower. One reason for this is that many of the companies listed in the Dow 30 are heavily reliant on foreign sales, and a weaker dollar can be beneficial to these companies. In the chart below you can see the Dow’s tendency to rally when the dollar index is declining in the last few years. It also shows the tendency of a sustained dollar rally to create headwinds for the Dow, sometimes even resulting in stock market pullbacks.

Source: BigCharts

Another consideration is the commodity-related stocks which comprise the Dow, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which directly benefit from a falling dollar. A weaker dollar puts upward pressure on crude oil prices, in turn boosting the profits of the energy sector stocks that have a big influence on the large cap major averages like the Dow. Thus a case could be made that any additional weakness in the dollar index from here should exert a positive impact on the large cap indices like the DJIA.

While I recommend that investors take advantage of the continued climate I anticipate in the coming months, please be advised there are inherent risks with equity investing. The primary risk to my long-term bullish thesis as I see it would be an unexpectedly sharp, sustained rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which in turn would create a significant headwind for stocks. Investors should therefore always use a conservative money management discipline when investing (such as stop losses on all long positions) and have an exit strategy before buying any individual stock or ETF.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the Nasdaq). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.