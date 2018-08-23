Urban Outfitters: Addressing The Sell-Off

Urban Outfitters (URBN) stock has nearly tripled since we told you to "calm down" a year ago. While the rally has been stronger than we could have imagined, it does not matter where a stock has been, but where it is going. Right now, shares are down significantly after hitting new 52-week highs today following the just reported earnings. In this column, we discuss why the stock has rallied so hard, but also why we think this selloff is a bit overdone.

Good quarter but shares pricey

First, want to caution you not to get too excited about the quarter. No doubt it was strong. In fact, it was a record quarter. But shares were priced for the company to deliver a strong performance at 38 times trailing earnings. Let us put this into perspective for you. The rally is impressive, with shares up 180% since we last covered the name, though they are now falling as the Street has digested the news here. The valuation metrics relative to peers is concerning:

Source: Data from Morningstar, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

On a multiple valuation the stock is higher than its 5-year average and the index. Same goes for a price to cash flow and price to book basis. While this does not mean shares are 'overvalued' it does suggest they are pricey relatively speaking. It also suggests growth needs to be there.

We think shares are falling because as good as the quarter is, the Street questions whether the growth in this specialty retailer can continue. What you must understand is this retailer's stock cratered, only to shoot back up, and not is finding some equilibrium. While the retailer did beat estimates, the question of whether performance can be sustained is being asked, especially with the issues of malls 'dying' and Amazon crushing everyone. The earnings did beat, but the future is murky.

Retail is not dead

We do want to address the whole online shopping is killing everyone rumor. Yes, online continues to see increased activity, but URBN has had a strong digital presence. The present report tells us that retail certainly is not dead, as have the last few earnings reports from the company. What we do know is that the company is transitioning. Let us discuss this performance in a little more detail, as the name outperformed expectations significantly.

Performance

While much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a strong quarter following other competitors' reports, and based on the trajectory of the company over the last few quarters. We believe expectations have now begun to catch up with performance, and so the outperformance displayed by the name in recent quarters will be tough to continue. So, what were we looking at?

In Q2 2018, the company reported net income of $93 million ($0.84 per share). This compares to net income the company of $50 million or $0.44 last year. Definitely eye-popping increases in profitability. However, the Street was looking for less. Therefore, the company surpassed consensus estimates by a wide $0.07 margin. This came on the back of strong sales across the board.

Sales came in at $992 and beat estimates by $12 million. Still, these sales were up 13.7% from last year. But that is not the best news, rising from $873 million last year. What is most impressive is how the company managed to do this. Same-store sales and a smart online strategy is what is driving sales higher. While the Street questions whether this can continue, so far it looks like it will.

Retail segment net sales, which include the direct-to-consumer sales methods, jumped by a marked 13.0%. It is worth noting that net sales increased 17% at the Free People brand, rose 11% at the Anthropologie Group and jumped 15% at Urban Outfitters. The increase stemmed from better traffic in retail spaces, less markdowns (suggesting inventory is well managed and turning), as well as online sales which continued to rise. Even wholesale segment net sales increased 9%.

Overall, we were pleased to see the headline numbers impress on the back of improving fundamental performance company wide. So why are shares falling? It looks like good ole fashioned profit taking. We do not have a better explanation. The balance sheet shows cash on hand grew, while capex as a % of sales has fallen. Perhaps the street was concerned with projected fiscal year 2019 capex:

Source: URBN Q2 earnings call slides

This could be considered a risk, but only if the Street expected sales pressure. Balance sheet wise inventory increased by 3% to $376 million which was primarily driven by a 3% increase in retail segment comp inventory. But the company ended the quarter with $649 million in cash and marketable securities and have zero drawn down on its asset-backed line of credit facility.

Capital expenditures were $31 million for the quarter and the company is planning approximately $110 million in total capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019. This will be driven by new, relocated and expanded stores followed by investments in home office space and technology. Perhaps the Street was looking for more investment in digital channels and less in physical? This is just speculation on our part. This is because physical stores had a very impressive quarter with total comparable sales outpacing positive store traffic. Sales results were positive across all regions with top line improvements in both average transaction value and conversion. As such, we find the action peculiar, and it suggests investors were locking in profit, or questioning whether the growth can continue.

Take home

There is now question that shares are expensive versus historical norms. That said, we need to be mindful that growth is well above norms. The company is emerging as a retail darling. It has delivered the right mix of growth in comps at physical locations, in wholesale, and in online sales. The selloff seems to be profit taking, or fear for the future. As we cannot find a real reason for the latter, we are inclined to believe it is the former. As such, if this selloff persists, given the growth of the name, shares under $40 would be a bargain.

