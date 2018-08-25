Bpost Confirms The 10% Dividend And I'm Increasing My Position

I'm adding to my position on this dip. I don't think we'll see the 28 EUR back anytime soon, but Bpost is undervalued at 13.3 EUR.

I'm not sure that's the best solution. At the current share price levels a share buyback would create more (long-term) value than a fat dividend cheque.

Although Bpost will barely be able to cover the dividend, it will keep it "at least stable.'

Introduction

It has been annus horribilis so far for Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) as the company’s share price has fallen from 28 EUR in March to just over 12 EUR per share earlier this summer. The reason? An expensive acquisition in the US that didn’t turn out to be as good a deal as the Bpost management expected. This pushed the dividend yield to a high single-digit percentage, and in May I already was wondering if the 8% dividend yield was sustainable. Fast forward to today, three months later, and the dividend yield has now increased to just below 10%. Too good to be true? Or a real opportunity?

Source: finanzen.net

Liquidity is important as you don’t want to be caught in a stock where the volume dries up. That’s why I would recommend to ignore Bpost’s OTC listing and go straight to the company’s primary exchange: Euronext Brussels. It’s listed in Brussels with BPOST as its ticker symbol (pretty easy to remember!), with an average trading volume of 750,000 shares per day. This represents 10.5M EUR or $12M per day in trading volume.

The financial results were much better than expected

In the article that was published in May, I argued the dividend of 1.31 EUR per share appeared to be fully covered by the company’s cash flows, which remained relatively strong. Although most companies base their dividend payments on the EPS, you still need the cash to effectively cover your dividend plans.

The income statement of Bpost was indeed not as good as one would expect it to be. The EBITDA actually decreased by approximately 10% to 129.6M EUR (if you’d add the non-recurring items back to the equation, the EBITDA would have been 140.4M EUR, but this would still be a 12% decrease compared to Q2 2017.

Source: press release

On a consolidated basis, the Q2 EBIT was approximately 100.3M EUR in Q2 2018, which brought the H1 EBIT to 205M EUR. After deducting the financial expenses (9.6M EUR) and taxes (68.8M EUR), Bpost’s bottom line showed a net attributable income of 129.3M EUR, which is 65 cents per share.

Source: financial results

And yes, while I fully acknowledge that based on the EPS the current dividend of 1.31 EUR per share will be tough to achieve, I’d like to point out the company’s cash flows are much stronger (and were especially in Q2 much stronger than expected!) and do support the dividend. Let’s have a look:

In the second quarter of this year, Bpost reported an operating cash flow of 79.9M EUR before changes in the working capital position, but there are two important remarks to be made here. First of all, Bpost paid 64.1M EUR in taxes (rather than the 33M EUR it was due based on the Q2 performance). The explanation is simple, as there seems to have been a delayed tax payment and no taxes were deferred (unlike the previous years). Secondly, it’s also important to note there was no dividend from Bpost bank "upstreamed" to Bpost as a consolidating entity. In Q2 last year, this dividend was approximately 5.8M EUR, so it’s not really something to sneeze at.

Source: financial results

So, after adding back the 31M EUR in taxes that were paid but not due, the adjusted operating cash flow in Q2 was approximately 111M EUR. After deducting the 25M EUR in capital expenditures, the adjusted FCF in Q2 was 86M EUR (43 cents per share).

Running the numbers and making the same adjustments for the entire first half of the year, I end up with an adjusted operating cash flow of 216M EUR, a capex of exactly 40M EUR and a free cash flow result of 176M EUR (or 88 cents per share). This definitely indicates the 1.31 EUR dividend (which will cost the company approximately 260-265M EUR) appears to be covered, but there’s one caveat.

Bpost has maintained a full-year capex guidance of 140M EUR, which means the second semester will be capex heavy. But if I’d multiply the OpCF by a factor of two (432M EUR) and deduct the 140M EUR in full-year capex, the adjusted free cash flow result would still be comfortably higher than the level required to fund the dividend.

The new bond confirms the bond market is very confident in Bpost’s future

And I’m not the only one who’s confident in Bpost’s future. In the first week of July, Bpost issued an eight-year EUR-denominated bond with an interest rate of just 1.25%. Ultra-cheap long-term funding, indeed.

The cheap bond issue also has an additional positive impact on Bpost. Its bridge financing for the acquisition of Radial carried very likely had an average cost of 3.5-4% (that’s my own estimate based on the current 3M LIBOR interest rate plus a small mark-up). By converting a large part of that debt into other, cheaper long-term funding at an average cost of 1.25%, Bpost, will essentially save 10-12M EUR per year in interest expenses (it paid 13.5M EUR in interest expenses on a gross debt position of 764M EUR in H1 alone). After deducting the corporate tax rate of 29.58% that will be due on these savings, the net benefit of 7.75M EUR (or 0.04 EUR per share) could be exactly what Bpost needs to continue to cover the dividend, even when you’d calculate the coverage ratio based on the net income rather than the cash flows.

The dividend? Confirmed and almost covered

I have just built a case to show why the dividend remains fully covered by the cash flows (it’s barely covered, but covered), and Bpost implicitly confirmed it will pay a 1.31 EUR dividend this year:

Source: press release

I’m not saying the dividend will be guaranteed in the next few years as well as 2019-2020 could be a bit tougher due to the continuing decline of regular mail volumes, and the longer than expected period needed for Radial to make a meaningful contribution to Bpost’s results.

And even if there would be a 25% dividend cut, the dividend yield would still be in excess of 7%.

Investment thesis

After seeing Bpost’s Q1 results I was fairly certain the dividend could remain stable. And now, after the Q2 results have been published (with Bpost explicitly confirming its 1.31 EUR dividend for FY 2018), I’m pretty sure the market has been overreacting. I'm expecting Bpost to generate a free cash flow result of 255-280M EUR, which represents a FCF/share of 1.28-1.40 EUR.

I’m not denying the next few years will be quite bumpy until Radial starts contributing to the consolidated result, but the company should be able to pull it off. And any potential future dividend cut would be quite benign.

I'm adding to my personal position by writing put options, and I'm planning to increase the position in the Nest Egg Portfolio as well. Stay tuned for an update on the InstaBlog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPOSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Bpost and have written in-the-money put options at various expiration dates.