It's Again Time To Consider Walgreens

Meanwhile, the share price (and consequently the valuation) has seen wild swings.

Illinois-based retail healthcare company Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has been one of my better investments in the past decade. It was actually just “Walgreens (WAG)” back then, but I purchased shares in 2012 around ~$30, collected ~$3 per share in dividends and later sold the stake in 2014 for ~$75 per share. My total gain was ~157%, or roughly ~49% per annum on a compounded basis.

I don’t bring this up to boast. Instead, there are some interesting investment insights that can be gleaned, especially when you think about the business and share price history on a comparative basis.

My thesis back in 2012 was simple: I felt Walgreens was a great business trading at a great price due to short-term concerns. At the time the company was in the midst of earning an adjusted ~$2.90 per share and paying out $1.10 in dividends (a number that had climbed steadily for decades) on an annual basis. With a starting share price near $30, those numbers equated to a security trading around 10 times earnings with a 3.7% yield (and payout ratio under 40%).

Fast forward to 2014 and the story changes. The underlying business was still there pumping out profits. Earnings of ~$2.90 per share turned into ~$3.30 two years later. And the dividend went from $0.275 per quarter up to $0.3375, $1.35 on an annual basis.

Yet here’s the thing: While the business metrics continued chugging along – growing in the 5% to 20% range over the two-year period – the share price exploded. Shares that could be had for ~$30 in mid-2012 traded hands at ~$75 by the end of 2014. There was a material mismatch between business results and shareholder returns. Indeed, you could see this develop as the dividend payout ratio remained around ~40%, but the earnings multiple ballooned to ~23 times trailing earnings and the dividend yield sunk to 1.8%.

The value proposition suddenly became much less compelling. So much so that I felt there were better opportunities. So I sold my stake, filed it away as a solid investment and I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought since that time.

Now, nearly four years later, it can be instructive to see what has transpired since then.

For starters, although my personal return was spectacular, it’s important to point out that this was far from the best possible outcome. After trading hands around ~$75 in 2014, Walgreens the business would grow earnings-per-share to ~$3.90 in fiscal year 2015 and the share price would jump all the way to ~$97. An additional ~30% return in the next half year.

Yet I take away two instructive points here. First, someone always will be getting richer, faster than you. That’s just the way the investment world works. However, that’s not the important part. The imperative thing to remember is that you’re not competing against everyone. Instead you’re investing to meet your own personal goals.

Second, just because a share price makes you look foolish in the short term (or doesn’t cooperate as you believe it ought to) this certainly does not mean that a poor long-term decision was made. Short-term price wiggles and long-term results are often two very different things.

Let’s see how this played out with Walgreens.

Moving on to fiscal year 2016 Walgreens grew per share earnings to ~$4.60, representing an 18% increase. Yet the share price went from $97 down to $81, a 16% decline.

Going to fiscal year 2017, Walgreens grew earnings per share to ~$5.10, an 11% increase. And yet the share price stayed basically flat.

Finally moving to this year, the expectation is for the firm to earn an adjusted $5.90 to $6.05 for 2018. Call it ~$6 for our purposes, indicating another 18% increase in per share results. Yet as we sit today, the share price is down another 15%.

Let’s recap. By a wide margin Walgreens the business is much better off in the middle of 2018 as compared to the middle of 2015. The expectation (which already has three quarters in the books) is for revenues to be ~28% higher, company-wide profits to be ~45% higher, per share earnings to ~55% higher and we know that the quarterly dividend is 30% greater than it was.

Yet despite all of this improvement, the share price has declined by about 28% during the last three years. This is what I mean when I suggest that short-term share price moves can vary widely from business results.

Interestingly, we now know that the past six years for Walgreens have provided a tale of two performances. From fiscal year 2012 to fiscal year 2018 earnings have compounded at roughly 13% per annum while the share price has marched along at approximately 15% per year. And this is not a great surprise: Over the longer term share price and earnings generally correlate.

However, in-between this nice, smooth (and robustly growing) business performance, the share price jumped ~220% in the first three years followed by negative ~28% during the last three years.

In a sentence: Regardless of how well a business performs, valuation matters.

Which brings us to today. As noted above, the expectation is for Walgreens to earn an adjusted ~$6 per share this fiscal year and the company is currently paying a $0.44 quarterly dividend. Based on a current share price of just under $70, these numbers equate to an earnings multiple around 12, a dividend yield of 2.5% and consequently a payout ratio of about 30%.

In other words, currently Walgreens looks a whole lot more like the Walgreens valuation of 2012 as compared to 2015.

Naturally there are concerns today, including things like acquisition / integration risk, uncertain pricing power and formidable competition. Of course it’s noteworthy to point out that these same risks existed back in 2012 as well. There will always be concerns.

From this point, due to a much lower valuation coupled with a still solid business, the “investment bar” has effectively been lowered. I’ll show you what I mean.

Over the past decade Walgreens has increased per share earnings by ~10% per year and shares have routinely traded hands north of 15 times earnings. If we cut that down to say 5% yearly earnings per share growth (analyst estimates are closer to 11% per annum, by the way) and a future earnings multiple of ~13, you’d be looking at a potential share price near $130 after a decade.

Even with a constant dividend (keep in mind Walgreens has boosted its payout for decades) this would add another ~$18 in nominal per share value, for a total near ~$148 after 10 years. On an annualized basis that comes out to ~8% per year - not spectacular, but remember that this cuts growth estimates in half and uses a below average multiple. (Alternatively, using those same numbers but a starting point of say 20 times earnings results in a return expectation of just 2% per year.)

The point is that Walgreens today at 11 or 12 times earnings is a much lower “investment bar” than Walgreens of three years ago at 20 or 25 times earnings. And this holds to a large degree even if the growth rate happens to be materially lower.

Walgreens doesn’t need double-digit growth to prove to be a reasonable investment. The valuation is set up such that reasonable business results allow for reasonable (or better) investment results. Said differently, investors of today stand a good chance at capturing their fair share of business performance over time.

Here’s the takeaway. Walgreens never stopped being a solid business. What has changed over the years is how much investors have been willing to pay for shares. Sometimes the collective group has been overly pessimistic and sometimes they have been overly enthusiastic. Today, it seems that the valuation has swung toward the pessimistic side, with a business that's still pumping out billions in profits. Walgreens hasn’t been on my radar for some time, but now it’s time to consider the security once again.

