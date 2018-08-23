Eros International PLC (EROS) CEO Kishore Lulla on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman and CEO

Rishika Lulla - CEO, Eros Digital

Prem Parameswaran - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

John Janedis - Jefferies

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Eros International PLC First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet and a replay of the call will be available on the company’s website.

This morning the company published its earnings press release on its website, erosplc.com. The company would like to remind everyone listening that during this call it will be making forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Federal Securities laws.

The company’s actual results may differ materially from those projected under the forward-looking statements. During the call, the company will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures in talking about its performance. You can find a reconciliation of these measures to the GAAP financial measures in this company's press release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman and CEO of Eros International PLC. Please go ahead sir.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining this earnings call today. It is a great pleasure to share with you a very strong set of results this quarter, cementing over 40 years of market leadership position, solid business fundamentals and continued growth in our digital platform Eros Now. As we continue to develop our digital platform and adapt to the dynamic global media landscape we operate in, I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on the journey we have made so far. At our core we are and always have been a content company delivering premium Indian film entertainment content to the masses with unparalleled distribution capacity.

Almost 20 years ago Eros developed the first vertically integrated studio model in India. We combined premium content production and acquisition abilities with the best in class global distribution reach. Over the last decade we witnessed many foreign majors making their entries into India is a testament to our leadership DNA that we have been able to maintain and grow our market share in this rapidly changing industry.

We’re also blessed with one of our deepest and richest Indian content libraries in the world. Over the last 10 years Eros has been responsible for over 35 of the top 110 highest grossing Indian language films at the box office. We must not forget that even in the digital age, premium content is still immensely valuable. We pioneered the first OTT and studio model in India over five years ago, backed by our rich library of fourth coming slate. Our industry relationship spanning over the 40 years, allows us to access the best talent across the nation. Our library is constantly evolving and replenished every year with the new and innovative content appeals to all consumers.

We are especially excited about our upcoming theatrical slates this year in addition to our upcoming stable Eros Now original releases. Our content partnership with Reliance, new venture with B. Vijendra Prasad, continued relationship with Anand Rai are all instrumental to our future slate and will be keys to our success.

Now I would like to invite Rishika Lulla on the call. Please Rishika.

Rishika Lulla

Thank you KL, it's an honor to be on the call with everyone here today. I’m really pleased to announce Eros Now 10.1 million paid subscriber base this quarter. Executing our strong distribution and content strategy we experienced growing consumer appetite for compelling content. We’re excited to have the largest base of paying and registered users, beating our own target of 2 million every quarter. We also announced a partnership with InMobi, which allows to start monetizing our 113 million registered user base while still primarily being focused on driving monthly subscription. Living up to our core philosophy of innovative and non-intrusive ad format, we will be experimenting with new concepts, such as allowing brands to engage seamlessly with high quality digital branded content.

We truly believe that Eros Now's extensive and diversified content continues to drive the insatiable appetite of our customers and audiences to further enhance our commitment to be the source of entertainment with penetration in India across 100 cities. This is a significant expansion and with the best of talent on board in our industry for movies and originals, we aim to capture an even larger audience with our upcoming star studded original slate with Side Hero the first ever Indian original comedy drama, featuring Kunal Roy Kapoor and directed by Rohan Sippy.

India is currently undergoing a digital revolution which is further fueled by the Reliance Giga venture and other telecos bringing consumers a seamless connectivity experience. Indian OTT players are leaving no stone unturned to lure viewers to sign up. Eros Now with its matchless proposition of 52 weeks and 52 premiers across genre and Indian languages is uniquely positioned to execute a wide distribution strategy with our library of over 11,000 films spread across over nine Indian languages.

Looking at our proprietary data, the longest content format is the most engaging where the best movies on Eros Now get viewed in less than two sessions and engage viewer returns at least three times a week spending a minimum of 40 minutes, making it safe to say that Eros Now is the most engaged platform in India today.

Prem, I'd like to pass over to you.

Prem Parameswaran

Thank you, Rishika. Good morning everyone and thank you again for joining us today on our earnings call. Eros is off to an excellent start in fiscal 2019 and I would like to share some of the major financial and operating highlights. We will then take your questions.

This quarter we generated 60.2 million in topline revenue, compared to 60.8 million in fiscal 2018, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 19.2 million compared to 15.8 million last year, which represents an increase of 21.5%. Moreover, our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded more than 5% over the prior year period to almost 32%, reflecting our focus on balance, balancing our strategic investments, while at the same time managing our costs. It is clear that our investment in premium content and expansion of our distribution networks that have been made over the past two years are showing in our P&L, as evidenced by our improved margins across the board.

We ended this quarter with 86 million of cash on our balance sheet. On August 6th, Reliance Industries Limited one of the largest and most significant industrial companies in India and globally completed its acquisition of 5% equity stake in Eros at a price of $15 per share, raising 46.6 million in fresh capital adding further to our cash position. On a proforma 12 month trailing basis including the 46.6 million equity investment from RIL our net debt as of June 30, 2018 is 140.2 million and our net leverage ratio remains very conservative at 1.71 times. The majority of our debt as a long time maturity profile, which means we have no material amount of debt maturing over the next two years.

It is worth emphasizing that we see the strategic investment by Reliance as a validation of our business model supported by their belief in the growth potential of Eros Now and the Indian content opportunity. As we announced at the time of the investment, Reliance and Eros have also set up a jointly control content production and acquisition fund, which we will look to invest approximately 150 million. This will add important fuel to our content creation engine.

Now turning back to revenue. Our digital and ancillary business had a particularly strong quarter generating 26.6 million compared to 19.8 million in the fiscal first quarter 2018, which represents a growth rate of 34.3% and is the most revenue this division has ever generated in a single quarter. This was largely due to the contribution from our growing Eros Now platform. Our theatrical business generated 14.9 million in revenue this quarter based on 14 releases, compared to 23.6 million in Q1 '18. The revenue decline in our theatrical business was primarily the result of a shift in our theatrical release strategy in the quarter.

Eros released 14 films in the first quarter of 2019, one medium budget and 13 small budget films, as compared to five films in first quarter 2018. One budget, one medium budget and three small budget. Our approach is centered on concentrating on content driven films in many different languages and dialects in India rather than high budget star driven films. We see the shift and content as a compelling differentiator from our competitors -- and critical to driving subscriber growth at Eros Now to reach as many viewers as possible.

As of June 30, 2018 our Eros Now platform had over 113 million registered users and 10.1 million paying subscribers as Rishika mentioned. The acceleration of 4G subscriber growth across India and the continued consumer demand for compelling content in many different languages and dialects in the country provide strong tailwind for our business. We want to reiterate our guidance of doubling our paid subscriber base over the fiscal year and we are very confident of achieving our guidance of 16 million paying subscribers by fiscal year 2019 March. We’re very excited about the inflection point that our Eros Now business has now passed and very much focused on our execution strategy. We recognize this is a competitive marketplace, but we think in our deep knowledge of India and the Indian entertainment consumer, our partnership with a wide array of telecommunications distribution platforms and our approach to Bollywood entertainment content positions us well for success.

We remain committed to improving our working capital position and are targeting to bring down our DSO days to 200-250 level by the fiscal year end. Given the shorter collection cycle in the digital business as well as the revenue expected from the theatrical business the change in our revenue mix will go a long way towards achieving that end. As a closing comment, I would like to add the one pending appeal of our previously dismissed flat action lawsuit has been fully and conclusively dismissed earlier this week. The Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a summary order affirming the District Court's earlier dismissal with prejudice. This is now the second time that the courts have ruled conclusively in our favor. If there are any lingering questions, they have been completely and totally answered in court and in our favor. We have put this chapter behind us and want to thank all of our loyal shareholders and stakeholders for their support.

Thank you for listening. And we are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from the queue Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Tim Nollen

Two questions, please, about the fundamentals. Could you help us understand about the margin profiles amongst the theatrical, the TV and digital businesses? Behind the question is the assumption that your margin expansion can be faster on the digital side with the growth in Eros Now, but I just wondered if you could comment on that amongst those three lines, at least what should we expect for margin expansion among those. And then a second question actually -- you're referring to advertising on the platform which we haven't really heard very much of recently, there was a time when we used to model you in terms of B2C and advertising revenues, I wonder if you could give a bit more information on what you’re doing with that and if this is something that we should consider to be an actual revenue generator for you.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning Tim, hope you’re well. I think Rishika if can take the question on the advertising bit and on the margins if Faruk and Prem can you take that.

Rishika Lulla

Of course, hi Tim, so typically we haven’t opened up advertising previously on the platform because we wanted to start acclimatizing users to viewing content in this way, what we’re aiming to typically do is do nonintrusive brand kind of integration, so we can keep driving up time to spend an engagement on the platform. We haven’t initially signed up with any brands yet but we have had some initial conversations and the responses have been incredibly heartwarming and looking really positive. So we'd probably see something being rolled out within the next quarter and hopefully we will start seeing a bit more revenue recognition from that post one quarter.

Prem Parameswaran

Hi Tim, it's Prem, how are you? On the margin expansion as we noted on our fiscal year end call -- as we've seen a shift in the business to our digital platform Eros Now, obviously that is a higher margin business. So as we see the shift in our EBITDA margins going from -- call it over the last year or so from the 20s to now over 30%. We're going to continue to see that trend going forward and I think as we've talked to the market and guided the market before, we expect to achieve EBITDA margins north of 30% for the consolidated business, obviously being driven by our Eros Now platform their digital business, so expect that trend to continue.

Tim Nollen

Can I jump in with the follow-up on that? Prem, if you are developing a lot of original TV series for Eros Now and I gather some of that is with the help of Reliance, but still would that mean it's not necessarily free money, you don't just take your films and put on platform, you're developing originals for Eros Now so still there is some cost involved.

Kishore Lulla

So Tim on the cost, you see the 250 million CapEx is in between the movies and the originals that is remaining -- the CapEx is remaining the same, which we are allocating between the movies and the originals. So it doesn’t change the cost allocation but because the revenue from the Eros Now is growing up that is helping our margins to build. That doesn’t necessarily mean the cost, because of the movies maybe we will do two movies less and the allocation of that will go into the allocation of the originals.

Tim Nollen

Okay, so the mix shift between the film and the Eros Now content production is kind of a wash and then obviously you get the margin expansion on Eros. Okay, got it thank you.

Operator

And now we will take our next question from John Janedis from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

John Janedis

I had a couple on Eros Now. First can you just talk about ARPU and international meaning -- about the ARPU trends in line and on the sub front are the international subs tracking in line with your expectations and I guess in terms of the 16 million sub target, what is your confidence level or line of sight on achieving that?

Rishika Lulla

In terms of the 16 million, I'm incredibly confident in achieving that, so we are not worried at all on that front, as mentioned we have been beating our quarterly estimates every quarter as well. So completely on line on that front and please if you could let me know what your previous question was as well.

John Janedis

Can you speak maybe a little bit to ARPU and international? Well, I guess ARPU broadly speaking and then international subs are those tracking in line or is it skewing more towards your local market in terms of the sub numbers versus expectation?

Rishika Lulla

International is starting to track in line, we just started with some independent state campaigns in the U.S. and the UK over summer etcetera. So we are going to start seeing a lot more action from international and in terms of the ARPU, the guidance would remain the same as is previously for international as well and we hope to see that over the course of the year also increasing.

John Janedis

And maybe one…

Kishore Lulla

One thing on the international I would like to add, we have seen a lot of B2C subscribers coming in, so in fact, I think that was a very overwhelming response on the B2C subscription coming from different sources and that's going up and that the where we are looking at. So the first model in India was B2B2C and B2C and we were targeting B2C later but B2C conversions are happening earlier.

John Janedis

Okay. And then maybe as a follow to your last comment Kishore, when you talk about the mix shift and I guess programming budget allocation, can you maybe talk a little bit about the percentage of going to TV versus film and maybe what there was a year ago and how it looks to you this year or next year.

Kishore Lulla

Perfect, so let’s assume we started 10 years ago in 2007, the first vertically integrated studio model and then all the competition came in and we were doing big tenfold movies. So what has happened in the last 10 years? The big tenfold movies, the cost have gone double and the box office of those movies are going down and thereby the other movies, the good script and the star cast which are not being paid more in fact they are performing well at the box office and hence you have seen increase in the margins for those movies and less CapEx and that’s the reason the less CapEx for those movies between that 250 million allocated, we could allocate the CapEx for the originals and accommodate the originals, so in that way you’re seeing the revenue from the Eros Now getting bigger and bigger and the original content which will come, so what will happen you have 11,000 movies then you have this Eros slate and we’re looking at targeting at premiering minimum one to two movies a month -- a week, so that means minimum 50 to 100 movies premiering on Eros Now platform and then you will have 18 to 20 flagship originals, which is one a month minimum, and then two in some months. And then also normal originals premiering on Eros Now so making it a big offering on Eros Now for the Indian content which will drive our revenue. So in the next three years let’s assume, we will spent about $750 million but if you look at our historic cash flow, so the cash flow from the catalog business and cash flow from the studio business and cash flow from the Eros Now business gives us that liberty to spend this kind of money and not go negative cash flow in the average of the three years.

Operator

Thank you. Now we will take our next question from Jason Bazinet from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jason Bazinet

Prem, you talked about record digital and ancillary revenue in the quarter. Can you just remind us other than Eros Now what else is in there and is there any reason to believe that the non-Eros Now revenues will materially change up or down as we're trying to model that sub segment?

Kishore Lulla

So, good morning, Jason. In that revenue basically we have the other ancillary revenues, whether it's from cable, whether it is from music, whether it's from air borne and all the ancillary rights we’re now exploiting worldwide, including dubbing rights. And what we’re seeing is expansion of different markets which are also opening up for the Indian content which are giving us that revenue and that’s we’ve seen the growth coming and also the digital of course is Eros Now, so its combination of that.

Jason Bazinet

And is there any reason to suggest those numbers will change versus whatever revenue you're generating historically?

Kishore Lulla

I think we will be on, see the forecast which we -- you have put or others have put, we’re quite comfortable with that. So I think it will be in region of that and there will be some markets which will open up that can spike up those revenues.

Jason Bazinet

And if I may just ask one follow up, do you have enough data. I’m sorry go ahead.

Prem Parmeswaran

I was just going to add, obviously we had a record quarter with our digital business right, the best quarter ever in that division. And so we expect as we're growing we expect that to continue that so as we're very focused on it as you know and Eros Now is kind of the really driving force of the growth engine of the company.

Jason Bazinet

And can I ask just one follow-up on the sub numbers the pending subs, do you have -- I don’t even know if this is a relevant question but do you have enough data to calculate churn or is churn sort of not as relevant given the B2C?

Kishore Lulla

Churn is non relevant, what is happening Jason at the moment in India -- see you have the telcos which have rolling out their 4G and the content, premium content is getting consumed by the consumers. So at the moment what they are doing, they are offering our content included in the price of the data and we are not seeing any churn in that way.

Operator

And that will conclude today's question and answer session. I would like to hand the call back to Mr. Kishore Lulla, for any additional or closing remarks.

Kishore Lulla

I would like to thank everyone, our shareholders, our stakeholders, and everyone who has believed in Eros and this continued journey. Thank you so much and have a nice week. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.