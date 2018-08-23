Microsoft: What Are The Risks?

Specifically, a slowdown in Windows subscriptions as well as intensifying competition in cloud computing are two key risks for this company.

While I am long the stock, I expect that price growth might moderate from here.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has been seeing quite remarkable growth lately as a result of growth in its cloud computing segment, particularly concerning the company’s Azure offering.

That said, I made the caveat in a previous article that investors would want to see significant earnings growth continue for the stock to keep rising.

In the most recent earnings season, Microsoft reported diluted earnings per share growth of 11% with most of the revenue growth coming from Intelligent Cloud:

Source: Microsoft Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Since then, we have seen Microsoft trade in a rather stationary manner between $105-110:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, could the stock be hitting resistance for the time being?

Previously, I had stated that the higher Microsoft’s stock goes, the higher earnings need to continue growing to justify the high price. Specifically, I calculated that Microsoft would need to see average earnings growth of 25% per year to justify further upside to the $140 level.

While Azure growth has been a big boost to overall earnings growth, Microsoft is a company that has still seen relatively recent transformation. In this regard, Microsoft has had to counterbalance Azure growth with a decline in other areas.

For instance, while Windows 10 has been around for three years, it has yet to surpass Windows 7 in terms of number of users. That said, with Gartner reporting a rise in PC sales of 1.4 percent for the first time in six years, this could mean that we see Windows 10 demand rise from here, particularly given that this figure explicitly includes sales from regular Windows personal computers.

Moreover, overall growth in Windows OEM Pro as well as Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue has accelerated over the past year:

Source: Microsoft Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

That said, IDC reported a 2.7 percent growth in the PC market with IDC’s data specifically including Chromebooks and excluding Windows tablets. This means that Android is still posing a significant competitive threat to Windows and the temporary growth we have been seeing in the latter might prove to be temporary.

Additionally, while Azure has been responsible for powering much of Microsoft’s rise, the cloud computing industry is becoming more competitive.

As just one example, Teradata (TDC) has seen its subscription revenue up by 11 percent, with subscription-based transactions constituting 66 percent of new bookings. While the company’s subscription model has been responsible for much of the rise in revenue, the introduction of the Teradata Analytics Platform serves as a formidable competitor to Azure’s Machine Learning Studio.

For instance, while Microsoft has been making efforts to remain at the forefront of Big Data Technologies, Teradata has also been making similar efforts through release of the “4D Analytics” capability, which marks the first company in the industry with such a capability. From an Internet of Things perspective, 4D offers unparalleled opportunities to analyse data based on sensory data. Should this technology prove to be a game-changer, then Microsoft’s Azure might find itself at risk of becoming outdated before its time.

Moreover, the Big Data industry appears to be increasingly moving towards specialisation. Let’s take Microsoft’s Power BI as an example. While this platform has become popular as a generic offering for data visualization purposes, consumers are increasingly choosing Tableau (DATA) for such tasks, given the platform’s specialization in this area. In many ways, Microsoft has been leveraging cloud computing to complement its existing offerings. However, it is always possible that a lack of specialization across its Big Data products could see an eventual slowdown in revenue.

Microsoft is a company that has done very well over the past few years, and I continue to remain long the stock personally. While I don’t see much risk of significant downside, I do believe that the stock could “take a breather” at the current price range, and as we see competition across cloud providers intensify, this could be accompanied by more moderate growth going forward. Certainly, Microsoft may find it difficult to generate an average of 25% earnings growth per year should this materialize.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.