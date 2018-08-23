Vereit: Why Not Buy This 6.8%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT For Your Income Portfolio?

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is an interesting commercial property REIT for income investors desiring high, recurring dividend income. The real estate investment trust has solid portfolio stats and covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. In addition, VEREIT has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. Despite the recovery in the last couple of weeks, VEREIT's shares are still far from being overvalued, and I maintain my $10 price target on the stock. An investment in VEREIT yields 6.9 percent.

VEREIT - Portfolio Overview

At the end of Q2 2018, VEREIT's real estate portfolio was comprised of 4,033 properties, representing 94.6 million square feet. The portfolio continues to produce ~$1.2 billion in annual rental income, and the REIT's occupancy rate hit 98.8 percent.

Source: VEREIT Investor Presentation

VEREIT is a hybrid commercial property REIT as the company invests into retail, restaurant, office and industrial properties. The majority of property investments fall into the retail category, with restaurant properties coming in second.

Source: VEREIT

As far as diversification is concerned, VEREIT is moderately diversified in terms of tenants and geography. Red Lobster is still VEREIT's largest tenant, consolidating 6.3 percent of annualized rental income. That being said, though, the importance of Red Lobster for VEREIT has decreased in the last several years as the company sold off restaurants. At the end of Q3-2017, for instance, Red Lobster accounted for 6.8 percent of the REIT's annualized rental income. The less concentration, the better.

Source: VEREIT

As far as lease expirations are affected, VEREIT has a staggered lease maturity schedule. The largest amount of leases expire in 2024 with 9.3 percent of all leases, based on annualized rental income, set to expire.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT's occupancy rate has consistently remained above 98 percent in the last seven quarters and is moving towards 99 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Capital Structure, Net Debt, And Debt Maturities

VEREIT has a diversified capital structure with common and preferred equity making up more than half (~58.4 percent) of the REIT's capitalization.

Here's a capital structure snapshot.

Source: VEREIT

As far as the company's balance sheet is concerned, VEREIT has a moderate amount of leverage. The REIT's net-debt-to-normalized-EBITDA-ratio, for instance, sat at 5.83x at the end of Q2-2018. There was no major change in leverage stats over the last four quarters.

Source: VEREIT

In fact, I think VEREIT's debt load is very manageable and not a concern for shareholders for the time being. VEREIT has a staggered maturity schedule with the majority of its debt maturing in 2024.

Source: VEREIT

Dividend Stats

VEREIT outearned its dividend in each of the last eleven quarters. The REIT pulled in an average of $0.189/share in adjusted funds from operations compared against a stable dividend rate of $0.1375/share. The AFFO-payout also is rather conservative: It averaged only ~73 percent on a quarterly basis, leaving heaps of room for dividend growth on the table. Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

VEREIT has guided for $0.70-0.72/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2018. Based on this guidance, shares currently sell for ~11.2x 2018e AFFO. Given the REIT's strong portfolio stats and conservative AFFO-payout ratio (implying a high margin of dividend safety), I continue to believe that VEREIT is considerably undervalued. I maintain my $10 price target of VEREIT's stock, which implies ~25 percent upside potential.

And here's how VEREIT compares against its direct peers Realty Income Corp. (O) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) in terms of P/AFFO-ratio. Both Realty Income and National Retail Properties demand higher P/AFFO multiples because they have stronger performance and dividend records than VEREIT.

Source: Achilles Research

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

I consider a U.S. recession to be the single biggest risk factor for investors. VEREIT's lease portfolio throws off lots of cash on a recurring basis, but a real estate downturn would probably lead to an increase in tenant defaults and potentially a higher vacancy rate. Worst case scenario: VEREIT's cash dividend could be cut, or even suspended.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT is in much better shape than a lot of investors want to believe. The real estate investment trust has very strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats, which translates into a high margin of dividend safety for income investors. Though the REIT is not growing its dividend payout, the $0.1375/share is attractive and sustainable. Further, VEREIT remains undervalued, in my opinion, and offers investors the chance to earn high risk-adjusted returns in addition to a juicy dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

