5-Year TIPS Gets Real Yield Of 0.724%, Highest In Nearly 9 Years

Reaction to the auction looks positive, with the TIP ETF getting a slight bump higher after the auction's close.

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 1.99%, slipping 13 basis points since the originating auction in April. This is a positive for investors.

Investors got this reopened TIPS at a discount, because the real yield was higher than the coupon rate of 0.625%.

The U.S. Treasury's auction of $14 billion in a reopened 5-year TIPS - CUSIP 9128284H0 - generated a real yield to maturity of 0.724%, the highest for any auction of this term since October 2009.

This Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a remaining term of 4 years, 8 months. It was originally created in an April 19 auction that set its coupon rate at 0.625%. That means today's investors got this TIPS at a discount, because the real yield came in higher than the coupon rate. The adjusted price was about $100.98 for about $101.44 of value, after accrued inflation is added in.

The resulting after-inflation yield of 0.724% was very close to where this TIPS was trading all morning on the secondary market. It is the highest real yield for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since October 2009, when 4-year, 6-month offering generated a real yield of 0.769%.

Here is how real yields have trended over the last nine years, dipping well below zero from 2011 through 2014 and again in 2015 and 2016:

So today's auction adds to a 2018 trend of rising real yields, especially true for shorter-term TIPS. It's a welcome development for TIPS investors.

Inflation breakeven rate

A 5-year nominal Treasury is trading today with a yield to maturity of 2.71%, meaning that this TIPS gets an inflation-breakeven rate of 1.99%, about 13 basis points lower than April's originating auction. The breakeven rate indicates that this TIPS will outperform a nominal 5-year Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.99% over the next 5 years (U.S. inflation is currently running at 2.9% as of July 2018).

A lower breakeven rate is also a positive for TIPS investors, because it indicates a TIPS is "cheaper" versus a nominal Treasury. Here is the 9-year trend in 5-year inflation breakeven rates, showing that today's rate has dipped in recent weeks, but is still solidly higher than the lows of 2016.

Reaction to the auction

The TIP ETF had been trading slightly higher all morning, which indicated slightly lower yields, but the trading range was very narrow. After the close of the auction at 1 p.m. EDT, the ETF got a boost, which usually indicates a positive reaction to the auction.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.78, up from 2.55 at originating auction in April. This is another indicator of good demand.

For small-scale investors seeking safety and inflation protection, the 5-year TIPS is a highly attractive investment in August 2018. A year ago, in August 2017, an auction with the same term generated a real yield of 0.117%, more than 60 basis points lower than today's result.

This auction went off as expected and buyers should be pleased.

