For Annaly Bigger Is Better

How Annaly is a good addition to a portfolio because of how it performs in a recession.

The benefit of Annaly being a big mREIT and how it stacks up against its competitors.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) purchased MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) on August 20th, 2018. Shareholders of MTGE can get $19.65 in cash, 1.9 of Annaly shares, or a little of both. The purchase of $19.65 in April was around a 12% premium of the 60-day average market price. The price Annaly paid for MTGE was a slight discount to book.

Annaly currently has 11.19% dividend yield and is trading barely over book value at 1.04. Does the purchase of MTGE change anything? Should shareholders of MTGE choose the Annaly share option? Annaly has made three acquisitions since 2013 and has maintained its dividend since that date. Annaly has been growing by purchasing companies and that strategy is working for the mREIT. Who would've thought economies of scale would apply to a mREIT?

Quick Summary of Annaly:

Annaly is a mREIT that mainly holds agency MBS that it finances with repurchase agreements tied to LIBOR. It also has hedges consisting of some non-agency MBS, commercial real estate, middle-market lending, and a large variety of derivatives.

Source: Annaly Website

Quick Summary of MTGE:

MTGE is very similar to Annaly with the majority of its assets in agency MBS.

Source: MTGE website

As you can see MTGE and Annaly have very similar portfolios. The only difference is that MTGE has healthcare real estate consisting of special nursing facilities and senior housing.

Healthcare Real Estate:

The healthcare real estate is backed by triple net leases meaning the lessee pays for maintenance, taxes, and insurance. This decreases the owner's risk. Even though this is a small portion of MTGE's portfolio it still adds diversification to Annaly.

The senior housing also seems like a relatively good asset to own. Baby boomers are getting old and should be increasing the demand for housing. Ventas (VTR), a healthcare REIT, saw 4.4% growth in income for its triple-net leases in Q1 2018.

Special nursing facilities are a different story. REITs are moving away from this asset because revenue is generated through value-based care. This means that special nursing facilities don't just charge for services, but charge depending on the health of their patients. This results in lower revenue and this means REITs can't add rent escalators like they have on different types of property.

These assets are largely immaterial though. The total value of MTGE's healthcare real estate is around 300 million. This means after acquisition this will make up less than 1% of Annaly's total assets. But the healthcare real estate will still outnumber many of Annaly's hedges. Watch to see if Annaly increase its position in healthcare.

The Purchase of MBS:

The main assets Annaly acquired is more agency and non-agency MBS. With the acquisition of MTGE, Annaly is surprisingly not changing its MBS portfolio that much. MTGE does have 82% agency MBS which is 10% higher than Annaly. But Annaly's portfolio is over 15 times larger than MTGE's by total assets, so no there will be no major changes. Also, MTGE has an 85% hedge ratio which is 10% lower than Annaly, but once again due to portfolio size changes aren't expected.

The Benefits of Acquisition:

So if the purchase of MTGE didn't really change Annaly's portfolio, then why did they do it? A bigger mREIT allows for greater efficiency. As Annaly grows it lowers its expenses per share.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Although it is strange, it seems economies of scale applies to the mREIT business model. This makes Annaly a more attractive a less risky investment compared to other mREITs.

Bigger mREITs are Good:

Annaly brags about how a bigger mREIT can lower expenses and improve profitability. Below is a table of Annaly and its competition.

Name Mkt Cap (USD) P/E ROE Dvd 12M Yld Minimum 1.22B 4.67 7.72% 6.89% Median 3.85B 9.95 15.64% 10.31% Maximum 12.45B 14.88 25.53% 11.25% Average 4.82B 9.91 15.51% 9.74% ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 12.45B 9.15 24.92% 11.25% AGNC INVESTMENT CORP 9.22B 5.58 16.89% 11.20% TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP 3.85B 5.86 22.39% 10.11% CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 3.52B 9.32 18.02% 10.62% MFA FINANCIAL INC 3.45B 11.72 9.97% 10.40% INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL 1.81B N/A 15.64% 10.31% REDWOOD TRUST INC 1.37B 10.57 11.83% 6.89% STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 5.88B 13.43 8.71% 8.72% PENNY MAC MORTGAGE 1.22B 14.88 7.72% 9.42% NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT 6.25B 4.67 25.53% 10.88% BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRU-CL A 4.03B 13.97 9.00% 7.34%

Notice that Annaly has the highest market cap and dividend yield. It also has close to the highest ROE. The only company with a higher ROE is New Residential Investment (NRZ) which I also recommend buying (article about NRZ here). Annaly generates fewer expenses and more return per share. Annaly claims this is partly due to its size. Annaly seems to employ this strategy a lot with MTGE being its 3rd acquisition since 2013. 2013 is also the last year Annaly lowered its dividend. Although a big mREIT doesn't seem to work for all funds.

In fact, it seems a bigger market cap means less ROE. Annaly is an outlier. Annaly is the dot in the upper right-hand corner.

Annaly is always a good Hedge:

A mREIT performs very well in turbulent market environments. If the economy tanks and interest rates fall that will increase the value of Annaly's agency MBS. Below is a look of how Annaly share price did in different market events.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

As you can see Annaly performs well in a variety of different circumstances, but it does really well at preventing losses in a bad recession. At least the 2008 financial crisis seems to back up that claim. Annaly adds great diversification to a portfolio with an added dividend bonus.

Conclusion:

Annaly has managed to maintain its dividend since 2013. Interests rate are rising, but Annaly maintains a hedge ratio of 95%. Annaly continues to make acquisitions and grow its size which is a strategy that only works for Annaly. This doesn't say Annaly doesn't come without risks with its EPS at $0.30 and its dividend at $0.30, but at a dividend yield above 11% why not buy? Annaly has a proven track record of returns. I say buy with short-term turbulence with long-term returns.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.