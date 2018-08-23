Frutarom Industries Ltd (FRUTF) CEO Ori Yehudai on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frutarom Industries Ltd (OTCPK:FRUTF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Ori Yehudai - CEO and President

Vineet K Kheria - Citi

Katy Hutchinson - Davy Research

Fintan Ryan - Berenberg

Ian Hunter - Investec

Welcome to the Frutarom Industries Ltd. Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call.

With us on the line today are Mr. Ori Yehudai, President and CEO; Mr. Alon Granot, EVP and CFO; and Roy Meltzer, VP of Business Development and IR.

I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respective company's business, financial condition and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated.

Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks and product and technology development, and the effect of the company's accounting policies as well as certain other risk factors which are detailed from time-to-time in the company's filings with the various securities authorities.

Mr. Yehudai, would you like to begin?

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much. Good morning. Good afternoon. We're happy that you could participate in our conference to present Frutarom results for the second quarter for the first half, and more importantly, give some light that we can give on the progressing integration between Frutarom and IFF.

In the second quarter and the first half of 2018, we achieved another very positive milestone in our journey that combine internal growth and improved profitability plus acquisition, a strategy that helped us to double our size every four years, and bring about another record quarter, record half year, double-digit growth in sales, profit and a significant improvement in margin.

EBITDA margin in our core business for the quarter, 23.8%; in the first half, 23%. Reminding you that this was -- 23% was our target for 2020. We are expected to achieve it before. We are achieving it now. And we are very, very positive that a further improvement in margin will occur in the coming few quarters.

Record of EBITDA, $91 million in the quarter, $172 million in the first half. Net profit, a record $53 million and for the half year, $100 million, all that while excluding some negligible one-time cost.

On the 6th of August, the General Shareholder Meeting of Frutarom approved, with the majority of 95%, the merger with IFF. And we are 100% certain that this is the right deal, the right merger. We are extremely excited about it and we are sure that we are bringing about the best, the fastest-growing, the biggest and the most profitable company in our industry. If you allow me, I will elaborate on that down the road.

We are very happy with the continued internal growth in Frutarom, both in our flavor division that is about 73% of our total sales. Internal growth, 6.1%. Our fine ingredients grew in the second quarter by almost 9% -- 8.9%. And they are today around 22% of our total sales, while the trade and marketing business, which is not core -- non-core business of Frutarom, went down in proportion from 7% to only 5%. I believe that this percent will continue to go down, mainly because the other businesses are growing.

The nice improvement in margin is getting very nice support from the significant improvement in the margin -- in the sales and in the margin of the fine ingredient division that achieved a record of 25.5% EBITDA in the quarter compared with only 18.5% last year.

This result comes from the internal growth, the improvement in the mix of its product, the cost structure supported by the steps that we are taking in the last two years, including closing Wadenswill that will happen within a month, and of course, the contribution of the excellent share acquisition we did at the beginning of this year of Enzymotec, which is the largest one, and IBR, the active cosmetic, the smaller one.

The flavor business also achieved a nice improvement in margin. EBITDA margin, 22.9% compared with 21.8% last year. Here again, we see the fruits from the organic growth from the contribution of the acquisition and from the integration processes that we are implementing over the last two years.

We believe that this trend will continue and will support a further improvement in margin. $6 million will come from the closing down of Wadenswill's site, which, as I mentioned, will happen in the coming month. And we are in final stages of selling the site in Switzerland, on the lake of Zurich, for value of about $20 million. We believe this will happen before the year end.

The fast internal growth of Frutarom and the improvement in margin comes from several main factors. The first one is our focus in natural product that are growing much faster than any other product, definitely synthetic. Our solutions that combine taste, health, natural color, natural antioxidants, active cosmetics, and so on are in the right junction, the billions of consumers want to see the food, and this is the area that is growing faster than all others.

The second important differentiation of Frutarom is our customer differentiation. Over 70% of our business with smaller, midsized, and local customers with a special emphasis on the private label sector, that is around 25% -- above 25% of our total sales. These customers are typically growing in the last year and a half, much faster than many of the multinationals, and contribute very nicely to Frutarom profitable growth.

A very good contribution comes from the cross-selling opportunity that we are talking about for several years and we see -- every quarter, we see more fruits from the cross-selling opportunity.

No doubt that the integration with IFF will significantly boost the cross-selling opportunity with additional product, technology and so on that IFF brings to the table for Frutarom customers and all the unique products and offering of Frutarom to IFF customer.

Continued improvement in our geography mix, higher share in growing emerging market and the United States. Here again, the integration with IFF will contribute to even better geography spread while we combine Frutarom's strength with IFF's strength that are much more complementary than really competing business.

The last one is really the successful integration and the efficiency program that we are implementing in the last few years. Here again, we are expecting a very, very significant contribution while integrating Frutarom business with IFF, expecting $145 million savings -- additional savings from the integration with IFF.

The fast internal growth, supported by 14 acquisitions that we made since the beginning of 2017, bring our turnover to a run rate of around $1.6 billion and we have no doubt that 2018 will be again a record year for Frutarom. And we are on the right way to achieve our sales target for 2020, $2.250 billion.

As mentioned before, we committed to an EBITDA margin in our core business of 23% for 2020, but this was achieved in the first half this year and I'm sure that further improvements will be seen in the coming quarters.

Frutarom entered 2018 in its peak and the peak is only the beginning and only part of the journey. A fast-growing company with turnover that doubles itself every four years, strong management, improvement in our core business, sales and margin that will continue to improve down the year -- this year and in the years to come, a global infrastructure supporting more than 35,000 customers in more than 160 countries, 1,200 salespeople, 800 R&D and application people supporting these customers, and that's really a very significant strength of Frutarom and differentiation from our big competitors.

By the way also, differentiation from IFF, but that's why I have such a huge belief in the combination of the two companies. I mentioned before the advantage that we have in our customer focus in today's world where the multinational are not showing such growth as the private label or many of the smaller, midsized, and local customers.

And the junction that Frutarom put itself under a clear strategy in the combination of tasty food, healthy food, and the natural food is the junction that again billions of consumers want to see in their product. Over 75% of Frutarom products are naturals and this portion will continue to grow.

Few words, with your permission, on the financial results. Both the second quarter and the first half, record in sales, profit, and margin. In the second quarter, sales grew by 16.8%, reached $385 million; 22% growth in the first year, reached $768 million.

In our core business, the flavor and fine ingredient, 6.1% in the quarter. Flavors division grew by 16.4%, with organic growth of 6.1%. And the fine ingredient grew faster, 33.7% in the quarter and 32% in the first half. Organic growth in the second quarter of almost 9% and 8.7% in the first half of the year.

We continue to see the improvement in net margin. Gross profit grew by 25%. Gross margin in our core business, 42.2%, EBITDA core business 33.5%, reached $90 million, EBITDA margin, 23.8%. Net profit jumped by 40% to reach $53 million. Net margin, 13.3%. Strong cash flow in the quarter, a growth of 28% to reach $42 million. In the first half, $78 million, cash flow from operation.

We're also happy to say that the net debt to EBITDA is already at the level of two times, reminding you that at the beginning of the year, it was around 2.7. We expected that by the end of the year it will be two, and we achieved the two in the following -- in the first half of the year. Further improvement in cash flow will continue to improve our strong balance sheet.

We continue to implement our successful growth strategy, as I mentioned, both in the natural product and the solutions. We -- since the beginning of the year, we implemented two very important interesting acquisition, Enzymotec and IBR, that we more or less finalized to -- finished to integrate. They both contribute very nicely to the fast improvement in our fine ingredient division, put us in the exciting world of infant and elderly nutrition.

On top of the other natural area, where Frutarom entered in the last three years, like food -- like food protect -- natural food production; natural color, where we became one of the largest five players; natural biotechnology product based on algae; double-digit -- high double-digit growth, expected to continue. Clean label that is helping us again to grow faster than many other customers that we have -- and competitors that we have, bearing in mind that over 75% of our sales are of natural product.

Also, in the geography mix, we continue to see the improvement. 45% of our sales in growing emerging markets, three times more than where they were five years ago. The growth of 25% achieved in the quarter in Asia, where we have around 10% of our sales. The integration with IFF will bring us a very good boost together.

In Asia, IFF is much stronger than us in this important fast-growing region. In Latin America, over the last five years, we grew our business seven times. In the second quarter, sales grew by 37%. Latin America is today 15% of our sales. Again, IFF is very strong player in Latin America, a lot of integration to be made. The growth in Africa, the growth in Central and East Europe, where Frutarom is the leading player and continued growth in North America.

If I sum-up, we are very happy with the second quarter results. The first half represent the successful implementation of our growth strategy and the milestone that we wanted to achieve, committed to achieve and achieved.

We're very optimistic about 2018, 2019. Internal growth continue based on all the unique property of Frutarom that I mentioned before. We have a very strong pipeline for further acquisition based off -- on 1,200 companies that exist in our arena as potential acquisition, 200 on our short list, and at least, 20 companies in our pipeline in certain points of discussion or negotiation. We believe that in the next coming few months, we'll be able to implement a couple of acquisitions with the strong support of IFF.

And more than all that, of course, we are excited and very, very happy and looking forward to the coming integration with IFF, which represents for us a very significant milestone in the growth of Frutarom.

As mentioned, the integration with IFF, I have no doubt, will create the largest, the fastest-growing, the most profitable company in our area with a unique product offering that I believe no other company could offer and the -- I have no doubt that the integration with IFF will bring a very significant value creation to our shareholders and to all stakeholders, including, of course, our employees and customers.

I want to put a very significant emphasis on the fact that the main rationale for the deal is about faster growth and profitable growth. IFF and Frutarom are very complementary companies. This is true when we look at the customers. IFF is a leading player and have -- as far as I understand, above 50% of revenue coming from the big customers, the multinational that IFF is on their call list. Frutarom is not on the call list of any of them. Frutarom supply these customers niche-added various solutions, primarily natural solution that other competitors don't have.

On the other hand, over 70% of our customers are smaller, midsized customers, special emphasis on private label. This is not the area where IFF spent most of its effort over the years. And that really bring the beauty of the combination of the two companies. These smaller, midsized customers, private label customers really love to have full solutions that Frutarom could offer, natural taste, natural health, natural color, natural antioxidant, much more than the big guys.

And here, this is important part of the faster growth that I believe we will achieve in the coming short and mid-long-term. We are committed, together with IFF, to keep the front end and to keep the service -- the excellent service and the unique proposition that Frutarom brings to its customers.

We have huge cross-selling opportunities. Both companies has, by themselves and together, I believe were achieving the one plus one equal four, a very unique product offering of the two companies, special emphasis on the natural products that Frutarom is contributing.

A very important contribution of IFF's strong R&D and unique product that will be available to Frutarom customers, the healthy -- natural health ingredient, natural color, natural antioxidant, infant and elderly nutrition that Frutarom brings to the table, the acquisition and the algae business that we have in active cosmetics ingredient, where IFF is very strong and Frutarom brings additional strength to the table.

Frutarom developed over the last 12 years a leader -- a leading position in savory solution. IFF is not really in the savory solutions business. IFF is very strong in savory flavors, but not in savory solution for the processed meat, processed fish, and ready meals.

Here, Frutarom is bringing to the table a very significant opportunity for growth based on the platform of Frutarom and IFF and a lot of cross-selling opportunities in the world. I have no doubt that together we are creating the best and the strongest product offering in the industry that it will be very difficult for the competitors to compete with.

As mentioned before, also in the geography side, it's much more complementary than overlapping. Frutarom's strong in Europe, mainly Central East Europe. IFF is stronger than Frutarom in U.S. and in Asia. Together, we are creating, I believe, the strongest sales and marketing organization in the world. I mentioned the technology, I mentioned the solutions, I mentioned the customers, the private label and so on.

Another element that should be taken into consideration when you build your model is the $145 million cost that will go down from operational synergies. A significant part of them will come from the global purchasing organization, where IFF is much, much stronger than Frutarom.

The teams of IFF and Frutarom already worked together for the last two months on seeing the fruits that will be achieved from the global purchasing, some of them low-hanging fruits that we will see, I hope, very soon following the deal.

In addition to that, we are in the final stage of evaluating the best production sites that we want to have for the future. Either Frutarom or IFF doesn't matter. But we will have the best sites and the most efficient structure to be able to give the right level of service to our customers. All these elements really bring my belief in the ability to create value and the belief that one plus one will equal four and not three and not two, definitely not one and a half.

There are two conditions to the closing of the deal. One of them was achieved, the approval of the Shareholder Meeting of Frutarom with a majority of 95%. A very significant progress was made with achieving the approval of the antitrust commissioners in several jurisdictions.

We already got the approval in Israel, in the United States, in Turkey, in Mexico, and Ukraine and we are expecting to achieve the approval from the European antitrust, from the Russian, and the South African one. We believe that these will be achieved in the coming near future so that we will be able to finalize the closing of the deal sooner than what we anticipate when we announced the signing of the deal.

Until we get this approval, two companies, of course, continue to manage as a complete separate companies on one hand, but at the same time, we have our teams dealing with all the sectors and all the important areas of integration in order to ensure an excellent post-merger integration, PMI, that I am sure will be achieved.

The last thing, I personally really believe that, together with the great team of IFF headed by the Chairman and the CEO, Andreas Fibig, with whom I am in very close contact and friendship, we'll be together a global leading company that will create great value to all the stakeholders, including, of course, our very loyal shareholders.

For me, personally, August is the end of 35 years since I joined Frutarom, when it was a $4 million company. Our sales are reaching now above $1.6 billion and I am very, very happy to be part of the continuation of this journey going forward.

We'll be very happy to answer any question or suggestion you might have.

First question is from Vineet Kheria of Citibank. Please go ahead.

Vineet Kheria

Hi. Congratulations on a good set of results first of all and thank you for taking my question. I have got a few of them for you. So, first of all, you've mentioned about the pending regulatory antitrust clearances on European Union and some few other countries. Are we expecting anything unexpected from the regulators in approval?

Ori Yehudai

We don't expect at the moment any difficulty in achieving the approval from the antitrust commissioner. To the contrary, we did got -- we answered all the relevant question. I believe that yesterday the European Commissioner published some announcement that is positive for us. And I believe that we are on the right track to achieve the antitrust approval in the European Union, in South Africa, and Russia.

Vineet Kheria

Okay, that's helpful. Also you mentioned about a few acquisition -- [Indiscernible] acquisitions. So, are those acquisitions on hold till the deal closes? Are we -- we can expect certain acquisitions in the upcoming months?

Ori Yehudai

No, there is no restriction and we are working together with IFF and IFF's blessing. There are some acquisitions that are in a very advanced situation and there is no restriction and we are not waiting for anything and we will see more acquisition in the coming future.

Vineet Kheria

Okay. And finally, the last one from my end. When do you expect the tax ruling from IT to avoid withholding taxes on the merger consideration? Maybe you still expect it?

Ori Yehudai

Can you repeat the question, please?

Vineet Kheria

Yes. When do you expect the tax ruling from IT to avoid withholding taxes on the merger consideration? Do you still expect it?

Ori Yehudai

I think we are expecting it very, very soon. And of course, everyone will get the information when we have it.

Vineet Kheria

Okay. Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for the excellent question. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Katy Hutchinson of Davy. Please go ahead.

Katy Hutchinson

Hi Ori, and congratulations on a great set of results again.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much.

Katy Hutchinson

Thank you. So, just two questions from my side. And just in light of your 23% core business EBITDA margin target and you've obviously achieved that already, could you just provide us some more color on where further large advancement can be seen and what levers you have there, particularly in light of the inflationary environment that's clearly in the F&F sector at the moment?

And then secondly, you might just provide us with a brief update on the Enzymotec acquisition. Is the margin performing to your expectations? And you might just provide some more color on your plans for the business going forward? Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for the excellent questions as always. I think I mentioned in the last two quarters that I personally believe that the 23% will be achieved in the second half of the year, partly supported by a good integration that I was expecting of Enzymotec. We mentioned that Enzymotec itself contributes about 1% to the improvement in Frutarom -- in total Frutarom EBITDA. And you see the nice improvement, of course, in fine ingredient business where Enzymotec is much more important as a percentage.

A further improvement will come from global purchasing organization, where I'm sure we can achieve at least 1% further improvement. No doubt that, together with IFF, we will achieve more than that. $6 million addition will come from the closure of Wadenswill that will happen within a month. And not less important for me, after so many years, if you grow 6% organic growth, you don't increase your expenses accordingly. And naturally, a further improvement in margin will occur every quarter while maintaining this nice internal growth.

As far as Enzymotec is concerned, I am extremely happy. I know that many people had big questions -- put a big question mark about this step, which was -- some people said, different than what we have done in the past. My answer was, it's not different and I don't think it was different. We expected Enzymotec to contribute over $20 million to our EBIT. This will happen. We see a further growth -- a very nice double-digit growth in the core business of Enzymotec in the infant nutrition, in the PS nutrition.

As we committed, Enzymotec loss last year around $11 million on the VAYA business, which is a B2C business that is not necessarily Frutarom strategy for the long run, but we said that, for the time being, we'll add more products, we'll grow the business as we are able to do, and the business now is in breakeven and we start being profitable, we believe, in the near future.

So, this, of course, brings a very nice improvement in the overall results of Enzymotec. We reduced the cost of the business to a more reasonable cost base. We mentioned before that the cost was not reasonable. We have today, I think, less than half of the people that Enzymotec had before. And sales are much higher than what they were before. And further cost -- and further improvement, you will see in the second half of the year.

Katy Hutchinson

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you.

The next question is from Fintan Ryan of Berenberg Bank. Please go ahead.

Fintan Ryan

Good afternoon gentlemen. Just two questions from me please. Firstly, in terms of the organic sales growth that we saw in Q2, I'm wondering if you could give us more color around, like, what were the key drivers of the growth between both fine ingredients and flavors. And equally, within the flavors segment, was there any reason for the sequential deceleration from the very strong Q1 that we saw?

And also, can you give us a sense in terms of between -- within the organic sales growth that you reported in the core areas, what's the contribution from volumes and what's pricing? And would you expect to see an acceleration in the pricing contribution over the coming quarters, given where raw materials are? Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Yes. First of all, we are very happy with organic growth of 6%. This was more or less the number that is slightly above what we committed to, which was 5%, but we said that 6% to 7% is achievable. And we are achieving 6% to 7% organic growth over the last two years, two and a half year.

I personally -- and I think I said it very clearly in the first quarter. I don't think that one quarter is representing -- I mean, it can be few days more in a quarter or a few days less in the quarter, so I feel that the growth that we are achieving in the first half is very representative for the coming year and more -- the organic growth come from -- in the flavor business, comes from the geography that are growing faster, comes from most of the region and most of our businesses. Some naturally are growing faster and some slower. Of course, these we are working on improvement.

The fine ingredient division is growing more or less in the same level and grow even more before, mainly based on the product mix that is much better. The new acquisition of Enzymotec and IBR are growing faster. New products in natural extraction are growing faster. The health ingredient is growing faster. Antioxidants are growing faster. So, we continue to see the positive trend there.

I might surprise you by saying that we do see some inflation in raw materials, but this is limited to, for example, vanilla, where Frutarom is not very strong; citrus, where Frutarom is strong; and some other products.

On the other hand, we did see some prices going down like spices, seasonings and some others. So, altogether, we don't see any major inflation in raw materials. And that's why the part of price increases is very, very small, maybe 1% out of the total growth of Frutarom. So, the majority comes from growing our market share in the market, above market.

Fintan Ryan

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you.

The next question is from Ian Hunter of Investec. Please go ahead.

Ian Hunter

Good afternoon Ori, Alon, Roy. Just a couple of questions maybe. Firstly, on the fine ingredients division, you did allude to it in your remarks there that there's a really strong margin expansion that has been in the first two quarters. Are you are quite happy for seeing that as a base for your margin now going forward? Are you looking to grow on that, rather than it just being at certain particular circumstances giving strong margins for those two quarters?

And maybe, secondly, the only place where I saw there's a slight divergence from what I was expecting in your reported was in the acquisition contribution in flavors. And I'm just wondering if you can give us an idea. I was looking for maybe slightly more than the 7.2% that seems to be in the numbers. And I'm just wondering if that's just the cause of seasonality of the businesses that you're bringing into the system over this year or where one or two of the business maybe didn't perform as expected in this quarter.

Ori Yehudai

I will start to answer the first question. I'm not sure I fully understood the second one; maybe you'll help me, but let's start with the fine ingredients margin. The fine ingredients margin, we believe, is sustainable. There's nothing exceptionally good in these numbers. The significant improvement comes primarily from almost 8% internal growth and more so -- much more from the acquisition of Enzymotec and also supported by IBR, which is the higher profitability in the total average.

But as I mentioned, only Enzymotec that is bringing 1% to total Frutarom. That means that if fine ingredient is 22%, you can take 4%, almost 5%, 4.6% comes from Enzymotec. So, that's why this is not something that is one-time or anything special that happen in this business. I apologize, but I'm not sure I understood the question about the acquisition and the growth.

Ian Hunter

Yes. Okay, okay. Sorry about that. I mean you acquired so much already. I find it very difficult sometimes with all the acquisition stuff in. I have got about eight companies. I'm looking in flavors that I've added in the acquisition line. And if I look at what the revenue of each of those was at that time that you announced the acquisitions and I put it into my numbers, I would be looking at a slightly more growth -- slightly more contribution from acquisitions in the second quarter.

The first quarter, I think it was about 11.6, and it's down now to about, let me see on my note section, yes, it's down 3.1. And I was just wondering if that's just because there's some seasonality with some of the businesses or is it as you were expected basically and we should be looking for that level going forward.

Ori Yehudai

I want to maybe just clarify one fact that I'm not sure is being taken into consideration. Two acquisitions that we announced, Mighty is not yet consolidated in Frutarom results because we still have less than 50%. We'll have more than 60% -- we'll have 60% as agreed in the next coming two, three months. This is the regulation in Thailand as far as foreign investment, including in real estate and things like that.

So, you don't have the Mighty results there. And you don't have the Bremil results there because this was also concluded only very recently. So, you don't see it in the second quarter. I think that if you don't take these into consideration because they are not included in the financials, you have a nice internal growth in the acquisitions that we did.

Ian Hunter

That's excellent. That just explains it for me. Thank you very much.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you, my friend.

Ori Yehudai

Yes. Thank you very much for your support. Alon, Roy, myself, we are at your disposal to give you any light that we can about the integration with IFF. I really suggest that you deeply look into the Frutarom-IFF model with the expected internal growth, the expected savings. And I believe that you really have a beautiful opportunity for value creation in the combination of these fascinating companies that I believe, again, we'll be the fastest-growing, most profitable company, and the most interesting company in the flavor-fragrance area.

And I personally want to thank you for all your contribution in the last 22 years where Frutarom was -- it still is, but was a public company, started being a public company 22 years ago with a market cap of $13 million. The deal with IFF is around $7.1 million. So, we have some nice value creation. But the past is not important, let's look at the future. There is a huge room for further value creation in the future. So, we are at your disposal. And we thank you -- and I thank you very much for your continued support.

