Oaktree Capital: Still Flat AUM, Raised Cash Is The Only Chance For A Major Change

The company should act to somehow change its investment approach in order to gain competitiveness.

OAK shareholders keep on tolerating poor performance with respect to the equity market.

If it weren't for Double Line's growth and BDCs, OAK's AUM would be declining steeply.

Last month, Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) released its Q2/2018 results.

The figures confirm how difficult it is for the company to grow its business, in terms of assets managed.

Q2 '18 Q1 '18 OAK AUM $97.5B $97.6B Net Outflows (Open-end funds) $0.9B $1.7B Dry Powder $20.3B $19.6B Double Line AUM $120B $118.9B

Assets managed by OAK were $99.3B a year ago, and this number does not consider $2.1B that the company added to its total AUM amount after becoming the investment adviser of two BDCs: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). Oaktree paid $320M in cash to Fifth Street Management LLC (OTCPK:FSAM) upon the closing of the transaction. Therefore, these additional $2.1B in AUM have been acquired at a considerable cost.

It is also worth mentioning that the invested assets of the two companies totaled more than $2.3B a year ago, which means that even this contribution is currently slowing down (though the QoQ comparison registered the following improvement: 8% quarterly growth from total invested assets of $1943M as of 03/31/2018).

Double Line's AUM was at $108B one year ago (10% Yearly growth), another positive catalyst for OAK AUM that somehow made up for the company's performance.

What about Oaktree strategy to beat Mr. Market?

OAK has always been a dream scenario for value investors. Its philosophy is a sort of mantra for people seeking superior returns while minimizing risks.

Then, which kind of performance should OAK investors expect from their company?

Howard Marks explained it on several occasions. Here is an extract from one of his famous Memos, dated 06/13/2006:

At Oaktree, we constantly tell people the following: In good times, it's good enough to be average. At first glance, that seems like a heretical and far-too-modest goal. But during good times, the average investor makes a lot of money; why shouldn't "average" be good enough? …On the contrary, in a rising market, mere participation should be good enough; outperformance seems superfluous. There is a time when it's essential that we outperform, and that's in falling markets. Our clients don't want to bear the full brunt of a market decline, and neither do we. ...If we can just accomplish these two goals - market performance (or a bit better) in good times and highly superior performance in bad times - we'll end up with above average performance over full cycles; below average volatility; outperformance in tough times (when it really matters); enough resolve to be able to resist selling out at cyclical lows; and a favorable investing experience overall.

Fair enough: OAK aims at delivering market performance when "the sun's shining" and superior performance during "rainy days".

Here is the stock performance since OAK's IPO (which took place 6 years ago, enough to be able to make a fair comparison):

Source - Dividend Channel

Undoubtedly, during the course of the last six years, the sun has been shining over the market. Yet, OAK clearly underperformed S&P 500, blatantly contradicting its honored and respected founder.

Why did that happen? It is hard to figure out.

The IPO price may have been too high, but the secular bond market bonanza played an important role too.

Oaktree's exposure to the credit market: the OAK unitholders' dilemma

In its 2Q/2018 investor presentation documents, OAK listed the increasing rates in the U.S. and the tightening of the global monetary policy among the company's possible headwinds.

They were right: OAK is exposed to a bear bond market because credit is its main investment area:

Source: Company report - Author's elaboration. All data in Billion dollars

The previous table shows how preponderant OAK funds are in the credit area compared to the other asset class. This is not surprising. OAK specializes in distressed debt and has built its reputation investing accordingly over the years.

The problem is that we are now in the middle of a worldwide zero interest rate scenario and the Federal Reserve's first attempts to move away from it has been causing several unpleasant and unintended consequences inside and outside the United States.

As I previously wrote, I think the Fed's tightening policy will end sooner than later and now it looks like many are starting to share my view. But even if I was wrong, what would OAK unitholders gain from it? Little to nothing, I'm afraid.

If American bond yields keep going up, OAK will continue to experience increasing net outflows from its open-end funds, a reduction in its AUM balance and, eventually, a shrinking of the associated fees.

Naturally, at some point, this path will be reversed, as OAK funds' performance gets boosted by considerably higher bond yields. But this scenario will not occur any time soon.

The graph below is also from OAK's latest investor presentation document:

Source: company report

Can you see the issue? In its history, OAK has never experienced high yield bonds returns at such a low level. Ironically enough, the situation started to deteriorate just in 2012, when the company sold its first units to the general public.

How will OAK investment managers be able to find abundant credit buying opportunities in this context?

The company will be gradually forced to look at options in other investment areas in the next years and this, eventually, could change OAK's counter-cyclical value proposition, which is the main reason investors buy OAK's units (I personally consider OAK as a sort of smart edge for my equity portfolio).

Unless, of course, some specific events occur and unlock their value.

Possible positive catalysts for Oaktree

Last May, OAK started pricing $180 million in 6.625% preferred units, with other 10M units at $25 granted to the underwriter.

Then, at the beginning of August, the company announced a $235 million additional preferred, this time yielding 6.55%, with other 1.4 million units, for over-allotments.

This move sparked a spike in interest among investors. Rumors of possible acquisitions and investments spread after the company released the following elusive message:

Oaktree intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the preferred units for general corporate purposes, including to fund investments."

Hopefully, the cash earned will be deployed in a helpful way, for example:

To acquire the rights to advise other BDCs, following the same format as the two previously mentioned BDCs. To invest directly at a corporate level, increasing the size of OAK investment portfolio, including a direct investment in the capital of its BDCs, which currently look cheap. To increase unitholders' equity by reducing the company's liabilities. OAK has a $746M debt, carried at a 4% rate roughly. Even though paying more than 250 basis points of interest in order to get rid of the previous obligations may seem naïve at first, we should also consider that, in this case, the capital structure of the company would change. Moreover, OAK is a partnership and, consequently, is required to distribute its earnings among unitholders ($530M as of 06/30/2018 TTM). I think it would be perfectly reasonable to decide to de-leverage its balance sheet at the expense of a lower distribution. After all, in a rising rates scenario, we can't know if OAK will be able to renegotiate its debt at the same interest rate once it expires.

Conclusions

Last quarter's release confirmed the hardship Oaktree Capital is facing in terms of business growth: its assets under management are not growing overall.

On the other hand, if the company wants to increase its AUM (and, consequently, its fees), right now it could have no other choice but taking more risks or targeting other types of assets. I would not be a fan of either scenario because they would somehow change OAK's value proposition. That's why I prefer to sit and wait at the moment.

We should also consider that the real OAK moat is linked to distressed debt and therefore, margins could be different in case of a significant change in its traditional investment mix.

I could change my attitude in the presence of strong growth events able to unlock value both in terms of equity improvement and business growth.

A considerable retrace of the stock price (not less than 15%) from the current $41 per share valuation could also give a valid reason to start acting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.