Dollar Vs. Gold: Enemies No Longer

After four frustrating months of decline, gold’s short-term fortunes are finally on the cusp of reversing. In the last four trading sessions the gold price has reversed half of the losses it has suffered this month and is signaling that additional relief is likely ahead. In today’s report we’ll examine how the U.S. dollar index has gone from being gold’s biggest threat to its biggest ally as dollar weakness is boosting the metal’s price.

As we’ve focused on in recent reports, the sharp pullback in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) since last week has been the primary catalyst for gold’s recent rally. DXY is now testing a widely watched technical benchmark, namely the 50-day moving average. What makes this significant is that many institutional and individual participants factor the 50-day MA into their trading decisions. I maintain that a decisive close under DXY’s 50-day MA at the 95.00 level would send an undeniable message of short-term weakness to these traders, thereby triggering additional dollar weakness and providing another boost to the gold price.

Source: BigCharts

Aside from dollar weakness, the huge build-up in gold short interest levels of recent weeks should also give gold the extra spring it needs to rally past its most important immediate-term obstacle. I’m referring to the 15-day moving average, which I consider to be gold’s dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend identifier. As we’ve discussed many times in this report, the 15-day MA often acts as a springboard for gold (during rallies) or a barrier of resistance (during declines). How gold reacts to its current test of the 15-day MA will likely pave the way for its next sustained directional move in the coming days.

Shown here is the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite proxy for the gold price. IAU touched its downward-trending 15-day moving average on Wednesday and will try and overcome this obstacle by Friday. A weekly close above the 15-day MA by the gold ETF would mark the first time since June that IAU has been able to achieve this feat.

Source: BigCharts

According to the rules of the technical trading discipline I utilize in this commentary, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA (without a downside gap on the critical third day) is needed to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal for IAU. It’s hard to believe that IAU is on the verge of confirming its first technical breakthrough signal since March. Additional dollar weakness in the coming days, especially if the dollar index closes under the 95.00 level mentioned above would all but guarantee a successful breakout for the gold ETF.

Along with gold, the price of copper is one of the most dollar-sensitive commodities. Historically a bullish gold outlook has been confirmed by an upward-trending copper price. This doesn’t need to be the case at all times, but when both metals have declined due to the dollar’s strength it’s necessary that both metals move more or less in sync. This would tell us that the demand for both industrial and precious metals is rising as the U.S. currency weakens and the commodity-dependent emerging markets strengthen in response to a weaker dollar. Right now the copper price is synced up with gold and is also testing its 15-day trend line (below). A breakout of the copper price above its 15-day moving average along with gold would increase the upside potential of gold in the near term.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration is the silver price, which should also ideally confirm a bottom in the gold price. Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which hasn’t yet managed to test its 15-day moving average. Ideally, SLV should soon catch up with the gold ETF and close two days higher above its immediate-term trend line. Historically, gold’s most sustainable rallies have always occurred when the silver price is either leading or else keeping up with gold’s progression. A confirmed bottom in gold, silver, and copper would be the best possible technical confirmation of returning near-term strength for the metals and would give us greater confidence to initiate a new long position in gold.

Source: BigCharts

Until the gold price remains breaks out above its 15-day moving average, however, I recommend that investors stand pat and make no new purchases in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). I anticipate that a confirmed immediate-term bottom will happen soon, as discussed here. Once the technical requirements for a bottom in IAU are met as discussed in this commentary, we'll look to initiate a new speculative long position in the ETF. For now, I recommend investors remain in cash.

