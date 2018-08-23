Markets At All-Time Highs: Time To Sell Stocks?

It doesn't make much sense to buy a stock only because it's trading at new highs, but it's good to know that strong price performance is a positive return driver over the middle term.

Both at the whole market level and when it comes to individual stocks, buying when prices are strong and near historical highs tends to produce attractive returns over time.

However, the data shows that market strength begets more strength, and rising prices are a positive driver in terms of potential returns over the middle term.

With the S&P 500 index making all-times highs this week, many investors are feeling reluctant to initiate new positions at current prices, and some also may consider taking some chips off the table. This is completely understandable from an emotional and intuitive point of view. If prices are at all-time highs, it looks like it's a good time to be selling as opposed to buying stocks.

However, the cold hard evidence indicates that all-time highs are no reason to stay away from stocks. On the contrary, strength begets strength in the stock market. New historical highs bode well for the indexes over the middle term, and stocks that are performing well tend to continue doing so more often than not.

The following table from an excellent article by Michael Batnick shows how the S&P 500 has historically performed after making fresh all-time highs. In a nutshell, average returns six months and one year following an all-time high have been stronger compared with all other days.

Source: The Irrelevant Investor

Many investors seem to believe that the market is more prone to crashing down after making all-time highs. However, that's not what usually happens.

When stocks are making new highs, chances are that prices will continue doing well in the middle term. The big market crashes usually come after markets have been weak for quite some time and trading well below their historical highs.

For illustrative purposes, the chart below shows the S&P 500 index and its all time-highs level since 1980.

^SPX data by YCharts

Price Strength At The Individual Stock Level

The following quantitative system is based on a simple and straightforward idea. Only companies in the S&P 500 index are considered, which means that the investable universe includes relatively large and liquid stocks. The system then looks for stocks trading near their highs of the year and showing vigorous price momentum.

In particular, the current price has to be no more than 10% below its highs of the last 52 weeks. This is of course a somewhat arbitrary number, but it can be useful in terms of evaluating the impact of price strength on future returns. If the stock is no more than 10% below its highs of the year, this is arguably indicating that price performance is quite strong.

If more than 50 stocks in the S&P 500 index are trading at less than 10% below their highs of the year, the system then buys the 50 stocks with the strongest momentum over multiple timeframes. This is calculated with a ranking system that measures returns over three months, six months, nine months and 12 months.

The main concept behind the numbers is actually quite simple: The system is looking to by only stocks that are trading near their highs of the year. Among such stocks, the system also selects the 50 names with the strongest performance in recent months.

The following backtest builds an equally weighted portfolio with the stocks recommended by the quantitative system, and it evaluates performance since 1999. The portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks, and it has an assumed trading expense of 0.2% per transaction. The benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtesting numbers are quite attractive. Since January 1999 the portfolio produced a total return of 394.8% vs. a total return of 232.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. This means that a $100,000 investment in the market-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth $332,200, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio recommended by the quantitative system would be worth $494,800.

Importantly, the system delivered both higher returns and lower downside risk during the backtesting period. The maximum drawdown for the quantitative system was 42.41% vs. a maximum drawdown of 55.42% for the SPDR S&P 500.

In times of risk aversion, such as the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, stocks in low volatility sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples tend to outperform the market. Since the system gravitates toward these kinds of low-risk stocks in bear markets, this reduces portfolio volatility when reducing risk is most needed.

Statistical research has proven that buying stocks in strong uptrends and trading near historical highs can produce attractive risk-adjusted performance in the long term, and the backtesting data from the quantitative system confirms such findings. However, it's important to keep in mind that these kinds of strategies can go through periods of underperformance.

In times of market reversal, meaning when the market trend is up and it turns down, a quantitative system such as this one will most probably underperform the benchmark. Momentum is a double-edged sword. The stocks that rise the most when market action is favorable are many times also the ones that fall the hardest when the trend changes.

Even in times when markets are moving sideways and there's a lot of sector rotation, buying stocks trading near their highs of the year will clearly underperform a strategy that buys stocks that have pulled back materially in the middle term.

Valuation is a crucial aspect to keep in mind when buying at all time highs. Only because a stock is in a strong uptrend, that does not mean that it’s necessarily overpriced in comparison to the company's fundamental value. However, it makes sense to double check valuation levels when prices are on the rise.

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 50 stocks currently recommended by the quantitative system. For more information, data in the table also includes current price, the 52 weeks price high and the stock return in the past 52 weeks.

Name Price 52 Wk High Pr52W%Chg Align Technology (ALGN) 361.36 385 109.06 IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) 245.89 252.49 60.07 NetApp (NTAP) 82.72 83.6 113.91 Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) 535 539.3 62.67 Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) 45.35 50.15 67.03 Amazon.com (AMZN) 1904.9 1925 98.84 MSCI (MSCI) 173.14 176.88 54.29 V.F. Corp (VFC) 91.7 97 46.49 salesforce.com (CRM) 146.46 149.35 57.37 Cintas Corp (CTAS) 212.42 213.97 58.46 Adobe Systems (ADBE) 255.54 263.83 69.12 Intuit Inc (INTU) 209.69 219.46 54.73 Microsoft (MSFT) 107.06 111.15 47.22 Conocophillips (COP) 72 73.75 64.8 Verisign (VRSN) 153.34 159.11 51.79 Mastercard (MA) 204.31 214.28 53.54 Motorola Solutions (MSI)ç 124.41 125.78 44.31 Hess Corp (HES) 65.19 71.14 68.06 Robert Half International (RHI) 77.5 79.91 77.35 TransDigm Group (TDG) 357.01 377.67 31.34 CA Inc (CA) 43.64 44.25 34.73 Boston Scientific (BSX) 34.47 37.3 28.43 FLIR Systems (FLIR) 61.14 61.76 62.87 Grainger (W.W.) (GWW) 367.6 372.06 127.56 Marathon Oil (MRO) 20.87 22.74 89.38 Visa (V) 141.14 143.14 36.79 PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 86.95 92.35 44.8 Kohl's Corp (KSS) 79.04 82.22 106.48 Illumina (ILMN) 335.78 341.08 73.42 SVB Financial (SIVB) 326.16 333.74 93.65 Copart Inc (CPRT) 63 63.25 98.18 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) 137.48 147.79 62.53 CSX Corp (CSX) 73.73 75.14 50.87 FleetCor Technologies (FLT) 217.57 225.92 53.06 Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) 174.11 176.69 46.38 Mosaic Company (MOS) 29.48 32.32 46.16 Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) 132.72 134.64 72.45 Nike (NKE) 82.64 83.68 54.15 Costco Wholesale (COST) 229.21 230.23 43.82 Centene (CNC) 144.06 145.38 68.1 Advance Auto Parts (AAP) 160.73 161.97 71.83 F5 Networks (FFIV) 184.82 185 59.42 United Continental (UAL) 84.53 86.6 34.54 O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) 328.66 334.02 68.32 Verisk Analytics (VRSK) 117.54 118.21 44.74 Citrix Systems (CTXS) 112.14 116.82 48.94 Sysco Corp (SYY) 75.08 75.33 45.33 Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) 1221.75 1291.44 29.62 HCA Healthcare (HCA) 131.11 132.4 66.17 Resmed (RMD) 107.25 109.97 45.11

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, CRM, MA, PYPL, GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.