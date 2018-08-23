Can Home Depot Maintain Its Growth Momentum?

It may be challenging for the company to maintain the same growth pace due to lower GDP growth forecast next year.

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) posted strong Q2 2018 earnings with 8% comparable sales growth rate, the best in the past 10 quarters. The company should be able to carry its growth momentum into Q3 as residential investment growth is expected to remain at a high level in the quarter. However, its top and bottom lines growth may be slower next year due to slightly lower GDP and residential investment growth forecast. In addition, its gross margin may continue to face some pressure due to rising CPI and transportation costs. Home Depot's share price is currently fairly valued.

Home Depot's excellent Q2 2018

Home Depot posted very strong Q2 2018 earnings report with 8% same-store sales growth rate. This was much better than the SSSG of 6.3% in Q2 2017. As can be seen from the chart below, its SSSG of 8% in Q2 2018 was also the best in many years.

The strong Q2 2018 earnings also led to management's adjustment of its full-year target. The company now expects 7% total revenue growth, 5.3% comparable sales growth rate, and $9.42 in earnings per share.

Can Home Depot sustain its growth momentum?

Favorable macroeconomic condition in the near-term

Home Depot's Q2 2018 top and bottom lines have benefited from strong economic activities in the United States. As the chart below shows, GDP and residential investment in the United States in Q2 2018 are 4.1% and 3.5% respectively. These numbers are the highest we have seen in many years. Looking forward to the third quarter, United States' residential investment is expected to remain strong at 3.3% year over year (see table below). Therefore, we believe Home Depot's comparable sales growth rate will remain strong in Q3 2018. The story might be a bit different in 2019 as GDP growth and residential investment growth rates in the United States are expected to be much less than the current level. As can be seen from the table below, its residential investment growth rate will decelerate to 1.1% in Q4 2019. Therefore, it may be a challenge for Home Depot to maintain its growth momentum in 2019.

Strong E-Commerce sales growth should continue

Home Depot's e-commerce sales continue to grow at a fast pace in Q2 2018. The company's Q2 2018 e-commerce growth of 26% was much higher than the previous years. In addition, its e-commerce sale growth rate continues to outpace its total sales (8.4% in Q2 2018).

Below are the two charts that show projected and actual retail e-commerce sales and total retail sales in the United States. As can be seen from the first chart below, retail e-commerce sales is expected to grow by 12.8% in 2018 and 11.3% in 2019. On the other hand, the total retail sales are only expected to grow by 3.4% and 3.1% in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Given the fact that Home Depot has outpaced the national retail sales and e-commerce sales growth rates in the past, we believe the company will continue to deliver strong e-commerce sales forward. The reason is because we believe Home Depot's brick-and-mortar stores will actually encourage more online sales as about half of its clients who shop online opt for in-store pickups. We believe its e-commerce sales will also result in total sales as many people whom pickup their items in its stores will also end up shopping other items.

Gross Margin may be a concern in H2 2018 and 2019

In Q2 2018, Home Depot's gross margin of 34% was an increase of 36 basis points from last year. About 46 basis points of gross margin expansion was due to the new accounting standard. If we exclude the new accounting standard, its gross margin actually contracted by 16 basis points. The contraction was mainly due to higher transportation and fuel costs in the supply chain. Looking forward, management believes transportation cost will continue to be a concern. In addition, CPI inflation is expected to remain well above 2% for the rest of the year and well into 2019 (see table below). Therefore, we believe Home Depot's gross margin will continue to be pressured.

Risks and Challenges

We believe the current trade tensions between the United States and many other countries in the world have the potential to push the prices of many products higher if massive tariffs are implemented. Even if the majority of products sold at Home Depot are not impacted by tariffs, if a full-blown trade war occurs, it will affect consumer spending in many other categories. For example, if electronics imported from China are taxed with a hefty tariff, it will impact consumer's budget allocation towards home repairs. Therefore, we believe investors should also pay attention on the development of the trade negotiations between the United States and other countries.

Valuation

We have included in the table below the P/E ratios of Home Depot based on the consensus estimates of its 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Home Depot's price to 2018 EPS ratio of 21x is slightly above its 5-year average P/E ratio of 20.7x. Its price to 2019 EPS ratio of 19.3x is about 1.4x multiple below its 5-year average. This indicates to me that Home Depot is currently fairly valued.

Share Price ($) on Aug. 20, 18 18 EPS (Company Guidance) Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE Home Depot $197.93 $9.42 21.0x $10.27 19.3x 20.7x

Investor Takeaway

We believe Home Depot will continue to grow its top and bottom lines at a fast pace thanks to a strong economy in the United States. In addition, e-commerce sales will continue to be a growth driver to its business. However, we also noted that residential investment growth rate is likely to weaken towards the end of the year and into 2019. Home Depot's share price is currently fairly valued. While we believe the company still has good growth potential, we believe investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback and apply a higher margin of safety.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

