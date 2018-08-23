Textainer: A Depressed Stock In A Booming Industry Equals Big Opportunity

As Textainer's results & metrics improve, its obvious valuation disparity with the industry leader will become more obvious resulting in the stock's rise.

The industry leader is trading at a significantly higher valuation multiple to Textainer despite having no structural advantage.

The company was shaken by the bankruptcy of a major customer but it has since overcome the issue.

Textainer is the 3rd biggest player in an industry that is in a boom phase.

In my latest article, I talked about Triton (TRTN) and how its stock price is pricing in the boom that is taking place in the container shipping space. Textainer (TGH) despite being the 3rd biggest player in the industry is in a completely different situation. Textainer's stock has not yet caught up with the same market conditions due to some company-specific issues that are now over.

The company's troubles began with the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping Co. The excerpt below is from the company's 2017 annual report.

On August 31, 2016, Hanjin’s filed for bankruptcy protection in South Korea. [...] We have recovered 93% of the containers formerly leased to Hanjin, with the balance of the containers uneconomic or impossible to recover. [...] At the time of its insolvency Hanjin was the 7 th largest container shipping line in the world and the bankruptcy of Hanjin substantially impacted us [...]

However, this issue is firmly behind them as this quote from its Q4 2017 earnings call demonstrates:

Philip Brewer - President & CEO [...]Before I talk specifically about our results, I would like to put 2017 in perspective. We expected headwinds in 2017 due to the decline in container prices during 2016 and the bankruptcy of Hanjin. And while it was a challenging year, we overcame the challenges are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year financial results as well as our prospects for 2018. [...] After posting losses for the first two quarters of the year, we returned to profitability in the third quarter and continued that momentum during the fourth quarter to finish the year solidly profitable.

The greatest company-specific tailwind going forward is that the new containers it puts to work are priced 20% higher than its historical leases. And as leases expire and get renewed the company will increase its legacy revenue by 20%. Add to that the new business that is generated as customers demand more containers for hire, and it quickly becomes apparent that Textainer will experience strong revenue growth over the coming years.

Source: Textainer's Q2 2018 earnings call slides

Source: Textainer's Q2 2018 earnings call slides

But what I'm telling you here isn't some secret. The company is saying it for a few quarters now. Why is it then that the market prices Textainer at 0.69x times its tangible book value while it prices Triton at 1.65x?

Before we delve into this let me elaborate why I use tangible book value in the first place. Why not P/E? or P/CF? or EV/EBITDA? The reason is that leasing companies are very similar to banks. They have a set amount of assets (banks have deposits, lessors have containers) that they lease (or loan in the case of a bank) to their customers. They make their money from the difference between the interest they collect on their assets minus their cost of funding and operations. As with banks, the key metrics here are price to tangible book value (P/TBV) and return on assets (ROA).

The answer for the difference in valuations lies in the second metric I mentioned, ROA. Triton is generating a 4.67% return on its assets while Textainer a measly 1.64%. If this difference continues to exist, the valuation difference is more than justified. And this is where the opportunity lies.

TGH Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see in the chart above Textainer's valuation generally follows its ROA. And you can see Textainer's ROA plunged to very low levels after 2015 and even turned negative when the Hanjin Shipping Co. blew up. If the company continues to increase its ROA levels, its valuation is bound to follow.

Below are two slides from Triton's investor presentation (they had better slides than Textainer) on market conditions in the container leasing business. The first one highlights that container growth is following global GDP that is steadily growing at a 3%-4% pace. The second slide shows that the leasing industry is increasing its share of container growth over time.

Source:Triton's August 2018 investor presentation

Source: Triton's August 2018 investor presentation

Wrapping it up

I see two possible outcomes for Textainer shareholders.

Outcome 1, is that the container leasing business continues to boom for at least a couple more years and Textainer grows its ROA to around 5% along with Triton's. In this case, its valuation will probably rise accordingly up to 2.4x times its TBV. This will be more than a 200% gain from current prices.

Outcome 2, is that the boom is cut short by some geopolitical event or a recession and the company stabilizes at a 2% - 2.5% ROA which historically commands a valuation of about 1.5x times TBV. This would be more than a 100% gain but at a longer time horizon, probably, as uncertainty would increase under this scenario and the US stock market would probably fall.

I don't see a Hanjin-like situation repeating as the container shipping industry came out more consolidated and thus stronger from this event.

Personally, I like the opportunity and I am currently contemplating if it makes sense to trim some existing position in order to add TGH to my portfolio.

Cheers!

