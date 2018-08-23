Dale: 4 Charts To Reiterate #ChinaSlowing And #GlobalDivergences

Below is a 10-minute video on where this theme stands.

Our macro team proactively flagged for our subscribers earlier this year, and we reiterate our #ChinaSlowing theme.

The Shanghai Composite Index is officially in crash mode - down over 24% since its highs in January.

What a difference a year can make.

In case you missed it, the Shanghai Composite Index is officially in crash mode - down over 24% since its highs in January. Meanwhile, Emerging Market currencies and stocks are in complete disarray. In light of these continuing market dislocations (which our macro team proactively flagged for our subscribers earlier this year), we thought it'd be a good time to revisit our #ChinaSlowing theme.

More importantly, where we stand right now.

In this exclusive clip from The Macro Show, Hedgeye Macro analyst Darius Dale digs into the data with four charts that reiterate our #ChinaSlowing and #GlobalDivergences calls.

Watch the full video above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.