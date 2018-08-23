Nvidia's Impregnable Fortress Turing

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 23, 2018.

Nvidia's (NVDA) new line of Turing architecture graphics cards for gaming introduce a number of new technologies never before seen in consumer graphics cards. These include dedicated hardware for machine learning and for a graphical technique called ray tracing. Nvidia has now created an impregnable position for itself at the very pinnacle of PC gaming.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveils the RTX series of gaming graphics cards at Gamescom. Source: Nvidia.

New Turing graphics cards offer unparalleled graphics fidelity

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang introduced the new line of Turing consumer graphics cards (RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, 2070) at a special event ahead of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. Huang already had revealed the key elements of the Turing architecture at a SIGGRAPH 2018 keynote.

I was even surprised at the speed and agility Nvidia demonstrated in bringing Turing to the consumer market, and I imagine that I was not the only one surprised. But this has been a hallmark of Nvidia's success for some time.

In addition to conventional graphics cores, Turing offers Nvidia's Tensor Cores that can host machine learning computations at ASIC-like speeds. Tensor Cores have been a feature of Nvidia's highest performance Volta GPU which is used in hyperscale datacenters and supercomputers such as the U.S. Department of Energy's Summit supercomputer, which is the world's fastest.

The development of the Tensor Core is another example of the agility of Nvidia. The Tensor Cores are in effect specialized machine learning ASICs that have been embedded into the silicon of the GPU. Rather than wait to be ambushed by the numerous machine learning ASICs in development, Nvidia seized the initiative and co-opted them.

For Turing, Tensor Cores host AI functions that are used to improve performance and resolution in graphics rendering. One application, called Deep Learning Super Sampling, uses the AI to upsample a lower resolution image to higher resolution. The AI also helps reduce the workload for the centerpiece of Turing's new capabilities, ray tracing.

Ray tracing is a standard technique in the world of cinematic digital rendering. Before the advent of Turing, large server-based render farms were required to perform this function. One of the thrusts of Nvidia's pro-grade Quadro RTX Turing cards is to replace traditional render farms.

But what exactly is ray tracing? Ray tracing has its origins in the physics of light. One way to represent light is as a “ray” that represents the propagation path taken by light. Light will generally propagate in a straight line, unless it intersects a reflective (shiny) or refractive (transparent) medium. You can think of a ray as an arrow in space that indicates the path and direction of light propagation.

Ray tracing in computer graphics differs from traditional rasterization. Rasterization is the backbone of modern computer graphics. In rasterization, three dimensional objects are mathematically converted to two dimensional images, as indicated in the diagram below.

Source: scratchapixel.com.

Rasterization doesn't say anything about the lighting of an object, although it's possible to simulate lighting effects in rasterization. The current generation of “photo-realistic” games does a good job of simulating lighting effects, but a lot of additional work is required.

Ray tracing deals directly with light sources, so it can automatically reproduce lighting effects such as reflection, refraction, shadow, and indirect lighting.

Source: Slideshare.

Much of what has to be added to a rasterized scene can be gotten “for free” in ray tracing. Of course, it isn't for free in terms of computation. Ray tracing has been so computationally intensive that it couldn't be used in real time.

That's the key innovation of Turing. It allows raytracing in real time on a single GPU. This is made possible by new RT Cores that provide hardware acceleration of the ray tracing computations.

Ray tracing also is facilitated by the Tensor Cores hosted AI, which allows high resolution scenes to be generated with fewer “rays” than would have to be cast without the AI. Real-time ray tracing allows for dramatic lighting and reflection effects, as shown in the trailer for Battlefield V:

Effect on competition

There probably will be some debate for a while about the value of ray tracing in games. Some will try to claim that it doesn't provide sufficient enhancement to be worthwhile. There has been a general trend in computer games toward greater and greater visual realism. Ray tracing was the logical next step.

Game developers had taken rasterization about as far as it could go. Developers will adopt ray tracing not only because of its greater visual fidelity, but because it will make their jobs easier. Lighting effects that were difficult and time consuming to produce using rasterization can be created automatically with ray tracing. Now that ray tracing is affordable, both for content creators and consumers, it will inevitably replace the older rasterization techniques.

This is why Nvidia's RTX, which is used to refer to its ray tracing software stack and to Turing cards, is rapidly being adopted as a new graphics standard. It has been incorporated into Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing standard and is being incorporated into the Vulkan graphics APIs as well. It's also going to be part of Epic Games' Unreal Engine.

It's clear that Nvidia has been preparing its RTX technology for some time and laying the groundwork with developers. The first step was to give developers something to work on, even if it was massive and massively expensive. This was accomplished when Nvidia first demonstrated RTX at the 2018 GPU Technology Conference. At the time, Nvidia demonstrated RTX real time ray tracing running on a DGX Station which consists of four Volta GV100 GPUs:

The next step was to give developers a more affordable platform, both for game development and for testing, which is all important. This step was accomplished at SIGGRAPH with the introduction of the Turing Quadro pro visualization cards. At SIGGRAPH, the above real time cinematic was demonstrated running on a single Turing card.

But of course, developers would still need to see a market for RTX-enabled games in order to be properly motivated, and that couldn't happen until and unless RTX capable gaming cards could be put into the hands of consumers.

Nvidia has moved aggressively to seize the high end of the graphics card market. Nvidia's bold vision of ray tracing as the next level in PC computer graphics would have seemed unfeasible even a year ago. By innovating in hardware and software, Nvidia has taken the abstruse technology of ray tracing and made it accessible to consumers.

It will be difficult, if not impossible, for Nvidia's competition to develop RTX-enabled graphics cards without infringing on Nvidia IP both in the form of hardware and software. I believe that Nvidia's competitors will be forced to make a choice between licensing RTX technology from Nvidia or being relegated to second tier rasterized games. That's assuming that Nvidia is willing to license RTX, which I doubt.

Turing and RTX are about to create an impregnable position in high-end gaming for Nvidia.

Investor takeaways

Nvidia's fiscal 2019 Q2 earnings report has been the occasion for a number of articles about Nvidia on behalf of shorting the stock. I've considered writing rebuttals to some, but rather than waste time on that, I'll offer some general observations that speak to the validity of the short thesis.

With Turing and RTX, Nvidia has demonstrated both its capacity for long-range planning as well as its speed and agility. Clearly, RTX and Turing have been in the works for a long time, probably for years, and most of this was shrouded in secrecy. If someone had said to me three years ago that the capabilities of a digital rendering farm could be reduced to a single graphics card, I would have thought this technical hubris.

That's the kind of long-range vision Huang has often demonstrated. It's bold, possibly even a bit arrogant, and it may not always result in success. But when it does succeed, as in the case of Turing, the results are spectacular.

At the same time, Huang has demonstrated considerable agility, as in the Tensor Core example I cited above. It's this combination of foresight and agility (along with very deep pockets) that will allow Nvidia to prevail in the face of the inevitable competitive challenges.

The principal argument used on behalf of the short thesis is the fact of these competitive challenges. Such challenges always exist for technology businesses. What the bears would have us ignore is how well Nvidia has dealt with those challenges.

The most untenable aspect of the short thesis is that Nvidia's success is somehow a fluke. There's no accident here. Nvidia rolled out RTX in a very systematic, carefully planned way. Turing itself was years in development, and this was coordinated with RTX software development.

Nvidia has completely out maneuvered its competition in PC gaming, and while they go back to the drawing boards, Nvidia keeps moving forward. Nvidia will keep doing the same thing in its other key growth markets of autonomous machines and hyperscale computing. I remain long Nvidia and rate it an exceptional buy.

