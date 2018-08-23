A Critical Moment For The T-Bond Rally

After an impressive August, longer-dated U.S. Treasuries are testing important price levels which have turned back every rally of this year. In today’s comments, we’ll discuss the critical test of strength for T-bonds now underway. I’ll argue that the short-term weight of evidence favors the bond bulls in their efforts at finally pushing long bonds back to the January highs before the rally peaks.

As explained in my previous bond market commentaries, the bond bulls were expected to regain control of the short-term trend for a final summer rally. The bulls’ takeover attempt began earlier this month and was emphatically announced when the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the widely watched long-term bond proxy, closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average on Aug. 10. This was TLT’s best 2-day performance since May and served as a technical confirmation that the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend was finally turning up again. This can be seen in the daily TLT chart shown below.

Source: BigCharts

As can be seen in the above chart, the bond bulls have consolidated their strength by steadily rallying TLT above its rising 15-day moving average. The relief rally in the 20+ year bond ETF was partly fueled by short covering, as short interest in the TLT had grown in July to its highest level since January. Also bolstering the near-term outlook for U.S. bond prices is the recent unwinding of record short positions in 2-year, 5-year, and especially 10-year Treasury futures.

In making their stand this month, the bond bulls also have enjoyed the benefit of “hot money” demand as foreign investors have sought refuge from the turbulence which has plagued emerging markets all year by buying U.S. Treasuries. This steadily rising demand for T-bonds shows no sign of letup as uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute continues.

Another factor which has helped strengthen the Treasury market has been a remarkably benign inflation outlook. With the exception of crude oil, commodity prices have been weak while the U.S. dollar has strengthened in recent months. Although a strengthening U.S. economy tends to put upward pressure on Treasury yields and downside pressure on bond prices, weakness in the global economy has kept Treasury yields in check this year. Shown below is a comparison of the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) with the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB). As the graph shows, the downward drift of commodity prices since June reflected in the CRB has influenced the decline in the TNX this summer. Typically, when commodity prices are subdued it creates a drag for interest rates.

Source: BigCharts

Providing additional support for longer-term Treasury bond prices is the steady improvement in short-term corporate bonds. As we talked about in the previous bond commentary, rallies in TLT tend to be at their strongest and most sustainable when they are confirmed by strength in the short-term corporate bond market.

Shown below is the daily graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which is my favorite proxy for short-term corporate bonds. VCSH can clearly be seen bottoming since May and is now working on regaining some of its losses from earlier this year. VCSH confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading discipline early this month and has since seen its liveliest rally since May. VCSH has also established a pattern of higher highs and higher lows while its 15-day MA has been trending higher for over a month - the first time this year VCSH has managed this feat.

Source: BigCharts

VCSH has now reached the upper boundary of a 6-month lateral trading range. By closing decisively above the 78.50 level, which represents the trading range ceiling, the corporate bond bulls would send a message of defiance to the bears which would likely have the effect of sparking additional short covering throughout the bond market. Continued leadership in VCSH would also further increase the odds of continued strength in the Treasury bond market by extension.

In spite of the bond market’s summer rally potential, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the dominant long-term trend for Treasury bonds is still bearish. Despite the short-term strength now evident in the bond market, my continued expectation is that the rally in TLT will likely meet with strong resistance at some point in September. I further expect that TLT will ultimately be unable to overcome its yearly high price which was established in January. The longer-term bond market fundamentals are still bearish and favor higher Treasury yields (and lower bond prices). Accordingly, I recommend that long-term investors remain underweight bonds and allocate most of their portfolio to U.S. equities, which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

