This Stag Is Great, But Its Share Price Is Not

The company is operating well, but share price appreciation may be limited from here.

Photo Source

Stag Industrial (STAG) is an industrial warehouse real estate investment trust or REIT. The company acquires single tenant properties throughout the United States and is able to capture a higher rate of return due to higher risk. With 370 buildings in 37 states the company continues its expansion efforts to become the largest owner of properties in its segment. The shares have been on a tear since bottoming in May at $22.42 a share. Returning to a 52 week high recently of $29.07, investors saw a nice 29.6% gain before accounting for dividends. While the company is performing well, investors should be mindful of future returns until a few more metrics start to shine.

A True Workhorse

STAG is well known for paying a monthly dividend to shareholders. In fact many investors look forward to the dependability of its dividends. While this yield was more attractive when shares were priced lower, it is still not too bad to be collecting a monthly 4.96% yield.

With a history of paying monthly dividends for the past 5 years, the company has been the sort of portfolio tenant investors can count on. Taking a look however, we see the yield is not as attractive when compared to its own historical standards.

Source: Yield Chart

Investors have been able to get a yield above 5.5% more than 28% of the time and a yield of more than 4.75% only 5% more of the time at 33%. This means investors can expect that the stock may be at or near its peak share price due to yield becoming lower than its own historical standard.

While STAG does increase its dividends, it has been making an effort to reduce its payout ratio. In doing so, the dividend growth for investors has been significantly reduced. While some would argue this is for the health of the company, and most would agree, investors always have options for better dividend growing stocks.

Source: Brad Thomas

As we can see, the payout ratio has been slowly decreasing. This would be much more attractive if the dividend grew more than 10% in the past 4 years, but it has not. And while this is certainly making the company more financially apt to downturns, it is certainly not attractive for investors who like to see their dividends growing at a faster pace.

Operating Soundly

The company has been certainly doing a wonderful job at growing its operations. It has identified a market potential of $250 billion dollars, and is actively expanding its portfolio to capture more share.

Source: Stag Investors Presentation

The company currently only holds 1% of assets in the market that meet its standards. STAG also operates in secondary markets. These markets are those outside of major metro areas, but still growing. They offer STAG further enhanced returns because they are not in high dollar property value areas.

While the secondary market occupancy and rent growth are currently on pace with each other, it is important to note that is not always the case. Large companies during economic recessions will more likely choose to cut the secondary market operation over the primary due to a larger population surrounding and logistics reasons.

While the company mitigates the risk of tenant loss through diversification, it may not be enough in a longer cycle recession.

The company has some quality top tenants, but with 4% of annual rent coming from industrial machinery and another almost 4% coming from building products, the lease renewal rates could be hurt easily.

Investors should be aware STAG is improving its lease renewal rates as we saw recently this quarter.

Source: Earnings Presentation

An 84.2% retention rate is quite high when compared to some of its recent quarterly performances. This can vary quarter to quarter and with a small portfolio, one or two tenants not renewing their leases can certainly make this figure swing big in either direction. As the company continues to grow, investors should expect a stabilization in the renewal rate. As it stands the company is currently 95.6% occupied. That means there are about 16 buildings the company has sitting empty at this time.

What is often overlooked is the number of lease expiration's coming due. In the next 3 years, more than 40% of its tenants have the option to not renew their lease. This is quite risky. Using an estimated 75% renewal rate which is inline with recent history, this could potentially leave about $30 million worth of annual rent unaccounted for. Rather large for a REIT that is only producing $300 million in annual rent.

The real risk comes in when we account for the chance of recession. We are currently in the longest bull run in history, and it is quite possible that in the next 3 years we see a recession. This would further increase the risk of tenant loss.

On a positive note STAG is not blind to see when the opportunity presents itself to capture a return, to seize it. Disposing of buildings at a double digit internal rate of return.

It is nice to see that management will take into consideration when it has the opportunity to capture a gain, and reinvest the funds into catching a higher yield or more properties. An active management such as we have seen above, is certain to make sure their business is firing on all cylinders as well.

Operating Performance

STAG in its most recent quarter showed impressive growth.

Source: 10Q

Revenue grew 16.9% and FFO grew 9.8% year over year. This despite the increase in shares outstanding by 13%.

The company also remains fairly leveraged at 4.7 debt to EBITDA.

The important part is ensuring no significant tenant loss, as this could greatly change the leverage. This may also be why management has been slow to increase the dividend.

Valuation

Lastly, taking a look at valuation we see the company is trading below its peers on a price/funds from operations metric.

Source: Brad Thomas

However, compared to its own history, it usually trades at a bit lesser of a multiple.

STAG data by YCharts

That being said, if as an investor you're looking to enter this space, STAG is the cheapest in its direct peer group. (GPT) is being acquired and will no longer count. As long as investors are aware of the risks associated with this investment, it may be a fair price to pay versus competitors.

Conclusion

STAG is operationally sound and performing well. The company is continuing its path towards becoming the market leader in its segment. Investors should be aware of the upcoming lease expiration and the risk of possible recession accelerating tenant loss. The dividend is still attractive to most, however, it would be great if the company could begin growing it at a mid-single digit rate. The attractiveness of the monthly dividend is quickly lost when the investors see little growth is apparent. Purchasing at or near a 52 week high certainly is not the most attractive opportunity, and we would like to see a 15% pullback or a 5.5% yield before entering a new position ourselves. Recently I sold out of the shares after being in the name for 3 years and having a decent amount of capital appreciation. I do look forward to the opportunity to once again own shares, but will be waiting for a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.