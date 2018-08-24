Structural Etiology Of Pricing Inefficiency

We believe this is caused and exaggerated by passive investing.

Let me open with a question:

What should be the relationship between market cap and earnings multiple?

I find the answer quite elusive as there are valid arguments in each direction. Large caps are generally more stable, so investors may pay a premium multiple to reflect the reduced risk. On the flip side, small caps usually grow faster because each incremental decision moves the needle far more. So, which should trade at a higher multiple, the higher growth basket or the more stable basket?

Given the complexity of the tradeoff and the variance within each group, I think it is difficult to say whether small or large cap companies should trade at higher multiples. Therefore, I would tend to lean toward trading large caps and small caps at similar multiples or rather deferring the decision to company-specific fundamental factors.

The REIT market disagrees with me, with size being a major desideratum of trading multiple. (data from SNL as of 8/20/18)

The 30 largest REITs trade at an average of 18.1X consensus 2019 FFO

The 30 smallest REITs trade at an average of 12.5X consensus 2019 FFO

The market not only gives large cap REITs a premium, but it is massive. The 30 largest REITs trade about 45% more expensively than the 30 smallest. If we expand the focus group to all REITs with a 2019 consensus FFO estimate, we see the same valuation rift among all 170 REITs. Below, we have graphed the number of REITs trading at each integer FFO multiple with those smaller than $3B in market cap in orange and greater than $3B in blue.

The most common multiples for REITs over $3B are 18X, 19X, and 20X, whereas for those under $3B, the most frequently occurring multiples are 10X and 11X with 7 REITs at each of 8X and 15X.

That is a massive valuation difference between the small and the large.

Why might such a divide exist? Is it rational?

If we look at the broader market, the valuation gap between large and small cap is actually in the opposite direction.

(Source)

The Russell 2000, a small cap index, trades at a forward PE of 26.4, while the S&P 500 trades at 17.6X forward earnings. Thus, it appears that the market doesn't simply prefer large cap. There is something weird going on specifically in REITs.

For a more academic explanation of why large caps should not trade at premiums to small caps, we can turn to Fama and French.

Fama-French model

Eugene Fama and Kenneth French famously demonstrated that small caps generally outperform and that value generally outperforms. In fact, they added smallness and value as additional sources of returns in their 3-factor model shown below.

According to their research, smallness and value add summatively to the expected return of a stock.

With large cap REITs trading at such high relative valuations, they appear to be set up for significant underperformance. So, if small caps outperform and value outperforms, why is anyone buying the large cap REITs at these multiples?

The answer is passive investing.

Passive share has gone beyond the threshold at which price discovery can equilibrate market price around fair value. When passive share becomes larger than active share, there is no longer enough discerning capital to match price with intrinsic value.

While there are likely still some active managers buying the high-priced large cap REITs, it may not even matter if most active participants are turned off by the lofty multiples. There is such an influx of passive capital into these names, that the prices are being buoyed beyond rationality.

Since early 1993 (earliest data available from ETF.com), $25.4B have net flowed into the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Source: ETF.com

Spread over decades, it would not be a big problem, but most of the inflows have been concentrated in the current market cycle.

Since the start of 2010, net inflows have been $20.5B

Source: ETF.com

The VNQ is the largest, but there are others contributing toward large cap REIT inflows. The Real Estate Select Sector Spider (XLRE) is fairly new, having been launched when REITs broke off into the 11th GICS sector, and it has already accumulated $2.8B of net inflows.

Source: ETF.com

The Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH) has pulled in another $4.2B since 2010.

As of 8/20/18, the 6 biggest REIT ETFs held a collective $50.4B.

Source: ETFdb.com

To get a sense for how material this is, we can compare it to the market cap of the equity REIT universe. We compiled the data of each of the 20 REIT subsectors which aggregate to a common market cap of $1.075 trillion as of 7/31/18.

Thus, the REIT ETFs are about 5% of total market cap. Beyond the ETFs, there are other passive holders such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) which, in addition to iShares US Real Estate (NYSEARCA:IYR) and iShares Cohen & Steers REIT (BATS:ICF), has other funds which combine to own as much as 10% of the outstanding shares of many large cap REITs. Vanguard also has huge passive holdings beyond the VNQ, causing its ownership of large cap REITs to often be in the teens.

Source: SNL Financial

Another large holder of REITs, often in the 5% range, is State Street Global Advisors, which is mostly passive money.

Thus far, we have only talked about the REIT-dedicated ETFs. Many large cap REITs are in the S&P 500 and, therefore, in the various ETFs that track the S&P 500. REITs are also in the Russel 1000 and the Dow. As the ETFs tracking these are quite numerous, it is difficult to get an exact dollar value of REITs owned through these vehicles.

Summing this up, we feel confident that purely passive large cap REIT ownership is above 30% of market share. If we add in semi-passive capital, I suspect the total is over half of the REIT market cap.

Why this matters

Passive investment is agnostic to relative value. By design, it does not discern between the overvalued and the undervalued. This leads to 2 things:

Exacerbation of overvaluation Mitigation of price discovery

These are separate forces, but they are working in the same direction. Exacerbation of overvaluation is a concept I have discussed before. Essentially, the indices and ETFs are market cap weighted, which means they buy more of the stocks that have gone up. If a stock that is not quite big enough to be in the index goes up materially and becomes big enough for the index, it will be added and then bought by the ETFs tracking the index. Conversely, if a stock is barely big enough to be in the index and it drops, it may be removed from the index and consequently sold by the ETFs.

As such, passive ETFs will perpetually buy stocks AFTER they go up and sell stocks AFTER they go down. It creates extra momentum for the stocks that are already up, thereby exacerbating whatever degree of overvaluation is present.

Perhaps the bigger issue here is the mitigation of price discovery. Stock-pickers and active investors are far from perfect, but let us assume that they generally buy undervalued stocks and sell overvalued stocks. The impact of this active money would be to bring market prices closer to parity with intrinsic value, and the magnitude of this impact is determined by the ratio of active money to the market cap of the securities it is buying and selling. I believe passive share has gotten sufficiently large that the active capital no longer has the ability to create parity. The small portion of capital that is still active is spread too thin with more mispricing than it can correct.

Passive capital is undiscerning by nature, and its prevalence is the etiology of the significant pricing inefficiency present in the REIT market today. I feel confident suggesting that large caps should not trade at a 45% premium to small caps. As an illustration of the distortion present in the market today, let us look at the difference between the REIT index and REITs as a whole.

When REITs are NOT capital weighted, they have a fairly normal distribution with a mean FFO multiple of about 15X.

However, the index has a mean FFO multiple of just under 19X.

Source: SNL Financial

This means the index constituents overwhelmingly consist of the REITs in the red circle below as this is the only way they could average to almost 19X FFO.

In other words, the index overwhelmingly consists of high multiple REITs. This rift between the large caps and the small caps creates both a danger and an opportunity.

The danger

The stock market has never been through a recession with passive share anywhere close to where it is today. ETFs and other passive instruments existed during the financial crisis, but they were a fairly small portion of the market at that time. Nobody knows what will happen when a recession hits with passive share somewhere in the vicinity of 50%.

What has been indiscriminate buying for the last 8 years could suddenly become indiscriminate selling.

The opportunity

Small cap REITs have been overlooked with many of the high quality small caps trading at multiples between 8X and 12X. Careful stock selection within this group can provide a trifecta of higher expected return potential:

Value

Growth

High current dividend yield

If the danger suggested above were to manifest, I believe the small caps would actually become the safe havens. The indiscriminate selling of ETFs would not directly impact the stocks that are not in the ETFs.

I am not suggesting that small caps are always better or that one should blindly buy small caps. Instead, I am suggesting that given the relative undervaluation of small cap REITs, it may be a good pool in which to look.

