Salesforce.com: No Edge

Salesforce.com's (CRM) stock has done tremendously well, as it nicely accompanies its revenue growth. During a bull market, when it is easy to make solid returns, investors clamor for growth, and Salesforce certainly delivers this as well as accompanying passionate rhetoric too. However, the problem is that Salesforce's valuation is so stretched that it leaves its shareholders primed for disappointment as the company inevitably misses the Street's expectations.

Salesforce's Q2 2019 earnings are out next Wednesday AH. After a rock solid Q1 2019 earnings result, where revenue was up 22% to $3.01 billion, putting Salesforce on a $12 billion annual revenue run rate, it is evident, there was very positive momentum created in Q1 2019. Shareholders have cheered on an already expensive stock, which has since its Q1 results day rallied by more than 10% in less than 3 months.

The key takeaway last quarter was that Salesforce's top line, at its present run-rate, will be the fastest enterprise software company to reach $13 billion - a remarkable feat.

Furthermore, Salesforce continues to innovate and heavily invest in AI, which allows Salesforce to leverage its Service Cloud together with Einstein Analytics with the end goal of creating a more personalized customer experience. For instance, one of the largest federal agencies in the U.S. has chosen Salesforce's strong ecosystem to improve the services they provide to millions of Americans every day.

Additionally, since the quarter end, there was the rewarding announcement that Gartner for the 12th consecutive year recognizes Salesforce as a Leader in Sales Force Automation. However, for this value investor, this is where the good news finishes.

Have you ever wondered why Salesforce's cash flows are so strong? CFO Hawkins highlights Salesforce's 'operating cash flow yield of approximately 24% [for FY 2019]', which is slightly disingenuous as it essentially removes management's compensation, which is a very real cost of running Salesforce so successfully.

Source: Proxy form - page 35

As the table above highlights for CEO Benioff, Salesforce's management team gets paid substantially well. However, most of the compensation - which reaches above $10 million annually for CEO Benioff alone, comes in the form of stock-based compensation. However, due to a one-off change in the timing of the annual grants from November to March, this benefited Salesforce's fiscal 2018 GAAP results, which improved from 0.8% operating margin to 2.2% in FY 2018.

Nevertheless, to be clear, these stock-based compensation options are very much in the money, with a weighted-average exercise price of $78.40 and the weighted average remaining contractual term was approximately 5 years.

Why does this matter? Because when it comes to Salesforce's stock valuation, in this rare case, I actually recommend readers zero in on its GAAP FY 2019 guidance of $0.49-0.51 rather than its non-GAAP diluted EPS $2.29-2.31, which adds back amortization of intangibles and stock-based expense - which are integral expenses for operating Salesforce.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Superficially, we can see in the table above that the whole sector is trading a premium - which it certainly is. However, some of Salesforce's peers are decidedly safer investments than Salesforce. For instance, whilst Adobe's (ADBE) market cap of $125 billion is quite close to Salesforce's market cap of $110 billion, Adobe's bottom line trades at under 60X trailing earnings, while Salesforce's bottom line is being priced at meaningfully north of 200X forward earnings. This level of valuation leaves Salesforce so risky to invest in, that any slow down and shareholders could quite easily lose substantial amounts of capital swiftly.

Once again, as I have already discussed above, although Salesforce's management proudly puts a spotlight on its robust cash flows (from operations), I do not believe this offers investors the fullest picture. The fact of the matter is that Salesforce's diluted share count continues to trickle up over time, and it ended Q1 2019 at 754 million diluted shares, up 14% from its weighted average in FY 2016.

While one has to commend Salesforce's aggressive pace of growth, I fail to see how its stock is anything less than perfectly priced, leaving no room for execution failures and inevitable missed estimates. Earnings are out next week, with its soaring stock, results day promises to be anything but a non-event.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.