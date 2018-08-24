Green Thumb Industries: The Cannabis Stock No One Is Talking About

Through their RISE brand dispensaries and their wholesale efforts, Green Thumb Industries is positioning itself to capitalize on new markets as additional states continue to legalize cannabis before the U.S. Government.

Company Overview

Green Thumb Industries (OTCPK:GTBIF) (Referred to as GTI) is a Canadian listed cannabis producer operating in 8 U.S. states where medicinal/recreational cannabis use has been legalized. GTI began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at a price of C$7.75 per share on June 13, 2018, following a reverse take-over of Bayswater Uranium Corp. Shares of GTI are currently trading at C$10.25 for their Canadian ticker and $7.90 for their OTC listing, up 32% from their listing following the reverse take-over.

GTI was founded by Ben Kovler in 2014; however, operations didn't kick off until 2015 when Peter Kadens was brought on as a Director and CEO. Kovler is set to become CEO on August 29, 2018, as Kadens is in the process of stepping down to focus on personal endeavors. While the CEO transition should go smoothly, it will be interesting to see how GTI progresses with less involvement from Kadens. Together, Kovler and Kadens were able to grow GTI from a new startup planning operations in the marijuana industry to a growing, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis company with 59 dispensary licenses across 8 states that currently generates $11MM in quarterly revenues. GTI also recently announced the addition of a new company director; Wes Moore, a social-entrepreneur who is also acting chairman of Robin Hood, the largest poverty-fighting group in New York.

U.S. Cannabis Market

The passing of Bill C-45 was the first instance of a well-developed nation legalizing the recreational consumption of cannabis on a federal level. This reasonably brought even more attention to the Canadian cannabis companies operating in the cultivation, production, distribution, and retailing sectors. Due to cannabis-friendly listing regulations and recent federal legalization, investors have been strongly drawn to Canadian cannabis giants such as Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), leaving the much smaller American companies to almost fall by the wayside. This is not us disparaging Canadian companies by any means, but rather bringing additional cannabis opportunities to investors outside the better-known Canadian choices.

The U.S. cannabis market is ripe with potential. While the slow progress of legalization on the federal level adds uncertainty to when U.S.-based producers and retailers will be able to provide to the largest portion of the cannabis consumer market, legalization on state levels is progressing quickly and is building a market that will become larger than Canada's as additional states legalize in the near-future. The U.S. cannabis market generated revenues of over $6.5BB in 2016, with New Frontier Analytics projecting the market to balloon up to $24BB over the next decade.

*Note: New Frontier's legalization and growth assumptions are derived from their analysis of each state's/province's regulatory model, illicit cannabis use trends, and past growth data on U.S states with recreational sales. With this information, New Frontier model's out legalization prediction dates and assumed growth in specific markets driven by additional users and cannabis tourism.*

In comparison, the most bullish estimates for the Canadian markets estimate potential max revenues of $2.2BB by 2020 while the U.S. market is expected to reach at least $16BB in annual revenues by the same year.

While projections and estimates will change as time progresses, the overall potential legal U.S. market is far larger than Canada's. The risk this presents to investors is the uncertainty of when U.S. companies will be allowed to provide to their full market and the costs that will continue building up until then. Investors should focus their cannabis investments on their investment horizon; assigning higher risk to cannabis companies operating in the U.S. for the short term, and giving greater return potential to them for the long term.

One positive aspect of the progress of legalization in the U.S. is the bi-partisan support for less restrictive marijuana regulations. While the majority of recreational cannabis is sold in left-leaning states, the medical split is far evener. Up until 2016, right-leaning states have been historically less in favor of amending the marijuana laws than left-leaning states. This began to change drastically when Florida, Montana, and North Dakota voted to create medical marijuana programs while still voting Republican in the Presidential election. This marijuana acceptance shift will be a key driver in progressing the federal legalization efforts and creates additional cannabis markets companies can target while marijuana is still federally illegal.

First-Mover Advantage; Not Disadvantage

GTI is spreading themselves across the U.S. to secure cultivation/production licenses and retail licenses in a variety of states which are trending closer to full cannabis legalization. With a focus on beating their competition to market by obtaining licenses as early as they can, GTI is deploying a first-mover based growth and exposure strategy.

Operating as a cannabis producer and retailer in the U.S., GTI does not face the challenges of needing to provide products the market has never seen before nor risk having their technology or strategy surpassed by later industry entrants. For cannabis companies, the FMA comes from being fully equipped to supply the expected recreational market upon legalization. With cannabis, the product and market already exist and are fairly well-understood, alleviating much of the risk associated with providing brand-new products to equally new markets. GTI does not have to offer novel products, they simply need to be the first to open their doors when allowed. Being able to use U.S. states, like Colorado and Washington, that have already legalized cannabis as road-maps, GTI has all the information they need to be able to cater directly to the anticipated markets in other states nearing legalization.

GTI's focus is to enter and establish themselves in states with medical programs that are getting closer to the legalization of cannabis. This creates a long-term market advantage by being able to secure loyal customers early on. Other companies may wait until legalization in various states is certain to avoid extra overhead costs earlier than they deem necessary. While this may keep financials tighter in the short term, they will open their doors months later than first-mover companies and will need to win over customers from companies like GTI, who have been building long-term relationships with their customers, making it unlikely for them to change dispensaries.

State-Specific Breakdown

Cannabis is still federally illegal in the U.S., and while legalization has occurred at the state level, only 9 states have voted to legalize at a recreational level. This adds an additional layer of regulatory risk to companies operating in the U.S. While this uncertainty cannot be eliminated until cannabis is federally legalized, GTI has taken steps to mitigate this risk by basing operations in states that have already legalized or have political catalysts strong enough to infer a high likelihood of legalization in the near future. Utilizing the "first-mover" approach, GTI targets markets that set them up for a highly profitable future assuming the regulatory environment progresses as expected.

To help investors gain an understanding of GTI's first-mover plan and the political environments in states where the company operates, we have consolidated the major political catalysts and first-mover advantages below:

New York

GTI Operations GTI is in the process of acquiring 1 of New York's 10 production license holders with the deal expected to close in Q4 2018. Each New York production license also includes 4 retail licenses. C$55MM of capital has been allocated to the license acquisition and subsequent development and construction of 4 dispensaries.

Political Environment In July 2018, the New York State Health Department released a report that strongly recommended the legalization of marijuana on a recreational level. Governor Cuomo openly supported full legalization and inferred it would occur in 2019 which would lead to recreational sales in 2020-2021 (Based on legalization timelines for other states).



Maryland

GTI Operations GTI had their doors open and product available for the first day of medical marijuana sales in Maryland in December 2017. GTI currently has 1 production/cultivation license, 3 operational dispensaries, and 2 dispensaries expected to open by Q1 2019.

Political Environment Democratic governor's primary winner, Ben Jealous, has openly supported cannabis legalization in Maryland. Jealous will be running against the current governor Larry Hogan, who, despite Maryland historically voting democrat, currently holds strong public approval ratings. Maryland has the most uncertain political environment which could heavily delay or prevent cannabis being legalized on a recreational level.



Ohio

GTI Operations GTI is one of the only companies operating in Ohio that has reached the state set maximum of 5 retail licenses. The company is planning to open their 5 dispensaries throughout 2019 and 2020. GTI is currently in the application process to obtain a production/cultivation license which will give them access to the Ohio wholesale market; giving them the opportunity to increase their product reach within the state.

Political Environment Recreational cannabis sales are not currently legal in Ohio and the first sale of medical marijuana has been delayed leaving more uncertainty surrounding the political and regulatory environment of Ohio than other states GTI operates in. Gaining a production/cultivation license will be crucial to GTI securing a foothold on the states medical market in anticipation of full legalization.



Florida

GTI Operations While GTI does not currently have any open dispensaries in Florida, they are in the process of acquiring Keith St. Germain Nursery Farms, which will give GTI production/cultivation capacities as well as 30 retail licenses for 30 storefronts. GTI anticipates the first batch of their 30 storefronts will be open for business by Q4 2018 and will be supplied by the production/cultivation facility obtained in the Keith St. Germain acquisition.

Political Environment In May 2018, a Florida judge overturned the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana on grounds that the ban was unconstitutional. The Florida Health Department has since filed an appeal which will maintain the ban until the state's Supreme Court releases a ruling. Despite the ban still holding pending a Florida Supreme Court ruling, the patient enrollment rate has more than doubled on a weekly basis, showing the large demand from the smokable consumption market.



Nevada

GTI Operations Nevada has fully legalized marijuana and recreational sales began in July 2017. While GTI did not enter the state in advance of legalization, they currently hold 1 production/cultivation license and 2 retail licenses covering 2 operational dispensaries. Construction is underway on a processing facility that will give GTI the capacity the begin wholesaling to retailers, increasing their product reach outside of their 2 storefronts.



Massachusetts

GTI Operations GTI has 1 operational dispensary providing to medical customers with 2 additional storefronts planned to open at some point in 2019, ensuring that the company will have at least one dispensary open to the public when recreational sales begin. GTI has completed construction on a production facility that will provide product for their storefronts and wholesale to in-state retailers.

Political Environment Massachusetts voted to fully legalize marijuana in December 2016, but delays have pushed the first-sale date from July 1, 2018, to sometime in the hopefully near future. In June 2018, Massachusetts Attorney General, Maura Healey, ruled that local officials can prevent cannabis companies from opening dispensaries until June 2018, a 6-month extension from the original moratorium lasting until December 2018. With 2/3 of the state currently prohibiting dispensaries from operating, this extension delays GTI an additional 6 months but will give GTI an overall advantage as they will not need to wait for licensing approval because of their 2 retail licenses ready to be put to use.



Pennsylvania

GTI Operations Medical marijuana sales only began in Pennsylvania in February 2018 through GTI has had a presence in the state since June 2017 and currently holds 1 production/cultivation license and 6 retail licenses. GTI is operating 3 dispensaries and plans to have the additional 3 dispensaries opened by Q2 2018.

Political Environment While recreational marijuana is not yet legalized in Pennsylvania, medical sales are still occurring despite uncertainties from the Trump administration. With GTI operating medical dispensaries that can add services to the future recreational market fairly easily and a processing facility to cater to the wholesale market, they are taking steps to position themselves to fully capitalize on the new market when cannabis is fully legalized in the state.



Illinois

GTI Operations GTI was awarded 2 production/cultivation licenses and 1 retail license in June 2015, acquired two additional retail licenses and entered into a retail joint venture to bring their storefront and retail license total up to 4 by October 2017. GTI was one of the first companies in Illinois to begin wholesale and retail operations when they opened a dispensary in November 2015.

Political Environment The governor's race is between Republican candidate, Bruce Rauner who is running for reelection and J.B. Pritzker, an outspoken proponent of marijuana legalization. Pritzker has promised legalization as a means to help alleviate the financial pressures currently facing Illinois.



State Population Patients GTI Cultivation/Production Licenses GTI Retail Licenses Cultivation/Production Space Medical Status Recreational Status Florida 21,000,000 129,929 1 30 10,000 Square Feet - Completed Since June 2017 Neutral Political Environment New York 19,800,000 62,256 1 4 Not Announced Pennsylvania 12,800,000 30,000 1 6 70,000 Square Feet - Completed Since April 2016 Neutral Political Environment Illinois 12,800,000 39,808 2 3+1 JV 100,000 Square Feet - 50,000 Square Feet Completed Since Early 2014 Positive Political Environment Ohio 11,700,000 On-boarding 1 Pending 5 Pending License Approval Since June 2018 Negative Political Environment Massachusetts 6,900,000 80,000 1 3 45,000 Square Feet - Completed Fully Legal First Sale Pushed Back To Late 2018 Maryland 6,050,000 46,710 1 5 6,000 Square Feet - Completed Since December 2017 Positive Political Environment Nevada 3,000,000 480,000 1 2 Under Construction - Size Not Accounted Fully Legal First Sale - July 2017

RISE Dispensaries

GTI's direct-to-consumer operations are conducted through their RISE dispensary network. RISE sells medical and recreational cannabis products through 7 dispensaries in 4 states and has announced 25 Florida locations, 5 Ohio locations, a York, PA location, and a Holyoke, MA location to be opened in the coming few quarters. Upon the completion of the announced locations, GTI will be operating 39 RISE locations nationwide in both medical and recreational states with expectations to supply to the recreational markets upon legalization.

RISE focuses on providing a smooth and informative buying experience by striving to provide unparalleled customer service. RISE also operates a "Cannabis Classroom"; an online educational portal informing visitors about the legality of cannabis, its possible benefits in medical applications, and guides on understanding differences between cannabis strains. We greatly prefer a service-oriented dispensary to a lifestyle-oriented on as we feel the general cannabis consumer will likely need education on their purchase and will not want to incorporate marijuana branded clothing into their daily wardrobe. See our previous article for a deeper breakdown of lifestyle dispensaries and the risks associated with their business models.

While they do not try and create a full lifestyle out of their brand, RISE aims to create a warm and inviting environment with a strong collegiate feel. The clean design of their storefronts and display shelves help entice customers to enter, and the stellar customer service and purchasing experience keep them coming back.

RISE also aims to cater to a wide variety of consumer needs and wants by offering over 1,000 unique products sourced from GTI and various popular wholesalers. Just over 300 of the products in RISE stores are sourced from GTI, giving them the highest unique product count of any U.S. competitor and putting GTI in the same field as large-scale Canadian producers Canopy Growth and Aphria in terms of product offerings. GTI offers consumers the choice of over 50 strains of flower as well as wax, budder, shatter, live resin, tinctures, edibles, creams, and trans-dermal patches, providing one of the most through in-house product lines available today. This wide product selection helps drive the high annual profit levels GMP Securities projects for high populous states like Florida.

Wholesale Operations

GTI currently operates cultivation facilities in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, enabling them to not only supply their RISE locations but additional dispensaries in the area, helping to increase their product reach while generating additional revenues the RISE locations could not match alone. GTI is in the process of expanding the production capacity of their Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania locations as well as constructing an additional facility in Nevada. The planned expansions should bring GTI's facility space up to well over 200,000 square feet with around C$45MM in CAPEX budgeted for the construction process. Through their wholesale operations in Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, GTI has managed to get their products onto the shelves of 122 of the 125 dispensaries currently open in the three states.

Competitor Overview

As a cannabis producer operating and focusing on the U.S. cannabis market, GTI faces stiff competition from a variety of private and public producers and retailers. GTI's largest direct public competition consists of MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF), Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF), and iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQB:ITHUF). Of their public peers, GTI holds the most cannabis licenses across the largest assortment of states in addition to operating more than twice the facility space as their closest competitor. The following chart compares GTI to their closest public competition across a variety of crucial business aspects.

Green Thumb Industries MedMen Enterprises iAnthus Capital Holdings MPX Bioceutical Corporation Liberty Health Sciences States Operating In FL, IL, MA, MD, NV, NY, OH, PA CA, FL, MA, NV, NY FL, MA, NY, VT AZ, MA, MD, NV FL, MA, OH States With Cultivation/Production Facility FL, IL, MA, MA, PA NV, NY FL, MA, VT AZ, NV FL Facility Square Footage 180,000 47,400 67,900 11,000 25,000 Cultivation/Production Licenses Obtained 8 3 4 2 2 Retail Licenses Obtained 58 41 39 1 34 Revenue - Last Quarter $11.0MM $7.25MM $0.75MM $6.25MM $1.00MM Market Cap $139MM $141MM $327MM $206MM $179MM Enterprise Value $121MM $200MM $358MM $237MM $159MM EBITDA ($1.3MM) ($29.3MM) ($9.2MM) ($5.7MM) ($8.8MM) Enterprise Value/Revenue Annualized 2.8x 6.9x 119.3x 9.5x 39.8x

Financing And Financials

GTI began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol GTII on June 13 following a reverse take-over of Bayswater Uranium Corp. In connection with the RTO and exchange listing, GTI raised around $67MM through a brokered and a non-brokered private placement. Shortly after GTI IPO'd on the CSE, they were approved for listing on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker GTBIF and began trading July 9. On August 2, GTI completed a secondary offering round which brought in $62MM in additional funds. The total value of the convertible debentures which still need to be converted to equity is $45MM.

GTI is set to report Q2 2018 earnings on August 28, 2018, one day before Kadens assumes the role as CEO. GTI reported Q1 2018 revenues of $11MM, or 66% of total 2017 revenues, and EPS of ($0.01). While net income is still negative at ($1MM), GTI saw strong financial improvement across all aspects of their operations. Gross margin increased quarter-over-quarter from 37% to 43% while operating expenses decreased as a percent of sales from 68% to 55%. Improvements in expense management and gross profit helped bring GTI to an EBITDA margin of (12%), the closest to break-even since the company began selling cannabis. GMP Securities forecasts positive EBITDA by Q4 2018 and FY2018 revenues more than tripping FY2017 at $61MM and $17MM, respectively.

On the balance sheet, GTI sits cash heavy Following their $62MM secondary offering with $102MM in cash & equivalents ready to fund the New York license acquisition and additional RISE locations planned to open in the coming months. Property, Plant & Equipment was up 20% from Q4 2017 with expectations for it to rise substantially over the coming fiscal year due to construction finishing up on GTI's facility expansions and their increased dispensary count. Supplying these operations should not be a large issue as GTI ballooned their inventory 92% from $2.7MM to $5.2MM due largely to the construction of their Pennsylvania and additional Illinois facility. An aspect of their assets worth highlighting is the surprisingly small $188k goodwill balance. Excessive goodwill balances have become regular in the cannabis industry (See Canopy's acquisition of Hiku), and seeing GTI grow at such fast rates without taking on large piles of goodwill indicates a conservative-minded management that will find the best opportunity rather than the first one. GTI also sits debt light at $16MM in total liabilities. Their $8MM in current liabilities is primarily of their accounts receivable and accrued expenses, which make up 70% of current liabilities. As of Q1 2018, GTI had working capital of $105MM, giving them ample liquidity should issues arise with their construction or delays in regulatory approval for cannabis. Their fully diluted share count, accounting for the secondary offering and the conversion of outstanding options and warrants, is 141MM shares outstanding. With higher revenues and EBITDA, and lower liabilities and goodwill balances than their competitors not appearing to be reflected in the share price, GTI presents investors with a fantastic way to get cheap exposure to one of the dominant U.S. cannabis stocks.

Investment And Company Risks

Construction And Expansion

GTI has planned operations for 8 states and is currently in the construction process of building production facilities in 4 of the 8. This exposes investors to risks that would negatively impact the share price if GTI does not remain within budget and on schedule for their ongoing projects. These facilities also require large investments of the company's capital and have no guarantee that they will fully return their construction costs within a reasonable time frame.

Cannabis Legality In The U.S.

Given that cannabis is still federally illegal in the United States, GTI is exposing itself to governmental risks outside of its control. The success of GTI in the long-term is entirely dependent on cannabis becoming federally legal or being legalized on a state level in every state GTI is planning operations for. Cannabis is still a schedule 1 narcotic under the current regulatory structure meaning that has been classified to have no acceptable medical benefits. Full legalization would require this aspect to change, yet decades of lobbying efforts have made little progress to date. GTI's share price would be negatively impacted by the current laws remaining in place for the foreseeable future and are dependent on a change in state and/or federal law.

Expiration Of Leahy Amendment

The Leahy amendment prohibits the use of federal funds to interfere with medical marijuana where laws have been passed legalizing it on the state level. This has been a critical factor in the progress medical marijuana has made in the U.S. as it alleviated the risks of government agencies raiding growing operations and storefronts. The Leahy amendment is set to expire in late September 2018 and will go to Congress for the decision to be included or excluded from the next year's federal budget as it acts impacts the use of funds in various spending bills. Should the Trump administration elect to exclude the Leahy amendment provisions in the 2019 federal budget, GTI would be at risk of having their operations federally disrupted despite their operations being legal within the specific state. These risks would have a negative impact on GTI's share price as it would severely disrupt their current operations and growth plans.

Likely Regulations On Recreational Cannabis In The U.S.

In the scenario where recreational cannabis is federally legalized, it is likely that the U.S. government would establish guidelines and regulations relating to the cultivation, processing, packaging, and distribution. While GTI is setting up their operations under the state guidelines, which would be expected to be what the federal regulations would be based on, there is the constant risk that the new regulations would introduce additional and unbudgeted costs that are required for full compliance. In this instance, GTI could have their current cost structure disrupted which could have a negative impact on their share price. While GTI can comply with the tightest state regulations in an effort to already be compliant with the anticipated regulations, there is no guarantee their operation will be compliant and that the necessary changes will not drastically increase the company's costs.

Putting It All Together

Federal legalization may be keeping Canadian cannabis in the spotlight, but investors would serve themselves well to keep the American market in mind. Progress across state-level legalization, coupled with a market several times the size of Canada, is setting up cannabis companies operating within the U.S. for billions in annual revenues, assuming they can secure their portion of the customer base. GTI provides investors with a phenomenal opportunity to get U.S. cannabis exposure. Operations across 8 states with large expansion plans are setting GTI up to continue their dominance over their competition, demonstrated through their revenues and EBITDA strength. While an uncertain regulatory environment is the only thing holding the company back, GTI is currently positioned to become one of the most dominant public U.S. cannabis companies in operation today.

