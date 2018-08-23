Enservco Share Price Hammered Into And After Earnings, Let's Review Recent Developments

We received additional information regarding a November ballot measure in Colorado, that if passed could meaningfully impact ENSV business in the nearterm.

Management expects a strong finish to the year and the best full-year performance since before the 2014 downturn.

Recent Share Price Performance

Since my initial article on Enservco (ENSV) was released on July 24th the share price has fallen 30%+ and can’t seem to find a bottom. I typically don’t bother speculating on share price movements, especially for microcap stocks. However, given the magnitude of the move it’s worth examining.

A poor looking chart in more ways than one.

I offer two possible explanations:

On July 18 th , ENSV announced expectations that 2Q18 Net Income and Adj. EBITDA to be impacted by management transition costs and continued investments in operational and sales process improvements. Perhaps the stock as traded down as the market digested this information going into earnings.

, ENSV announced expectations that 2Q18 Net Income and Adj. EBITDA to be impacted by management transition costs and continued investments in operational and sales process improvements. Perhaps the stock as traded down as the market digested this information going into earnings. The proposed Initiative 97 that will be on the Colorado ballot this November, if passed it would be a near/medium-term negative for the Company.

Before diving into those items, let’s table with an overview of key macro trends.

Commodity Price Tailwinds Have Persisted

Oil prices have fallen off their July highs and now trade in the mid-$60s. The most recent declines came as the Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories rose 6.9MM barrels for the week ended August 10th versus an expected decline of 2.4MM.

Based on Baker Hughes rig count data, Rig counts in ENSV’s primary service area1 were at 239 for the week of 8/17, down from its recent high of 248 in early June. Keep in mind 50%+ of business comes from the Denver-Julesburg Basin where counts have been essentially flat. Notably they do not have a material presence in the Permian Basin which has faced bottlenecks in recent weeks.

Source: Rig counts from Baker Hughes and WTI spot prices from FRED (St. Louis Fed) compiled by the Author

Despite the recent fall, WTI prices remain above the $45 level cited by management as needed for ENSV to run their fleet near full capacity. This recent analysis of Anadarko’s DJ Basin Potential Well Economics provides some additional evidence sufficient activity may exist in the region at even lower oil prices.

E&P Activity is Stable

The chart below from Natural Gas Intelligence shows that E&Ps are maintaining their capital investment plans, with some modest increases reported recently. Only so much can be taken from this without knowing where spending will be allocated, nonetheless it’s good to that at a high-level E&P companies aren’t cutting spending plans.

We know at least one legacy client that has plans to reallocate assets from the Permian Basin to the DJ is Noble, which can be read about here and here.

Reminder on Temperature

Currently the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast is showing a slight chance for a warmer than average winter. It’s far too early to draw any conclusions from this, but is something we'll pay attention to once winter arrives. Temperatures are a key driver of the Company’s performance – the longer and colder winter, the better.

Source: NOAA

Macro Factors Remain Supportive

Despite recent softness in oil prices, overall macro factors remain supportive of ENSV’s business and are unlikely drivers of the stock’s recent poor underperformance.

2Q18 Profitability Disappointing, Heating Season Outlook Promising

2Q18 Earnings Notes

I reiterate that ENSV generates it's profitability during the 4Q and 1Q heating season, and that profitability during 2Q and 3Q is a relatively longer-term expectation. With that said, it's important to monitor performance and search these interim quarters for any useful insights.

On Aug. 14th, Enservco reported 2Q18 earnings:

An unadjusted net loss of $3.3MM ($0.06 loss per share), revenue of $8.8MM (+24% y/y), and Adj. EBITDA loss of $0.3MM (-$0.1MM y/y).

Management cited higher cost of delivery and anomalously high healthcare costs in the period ($0.3MM higher y/y for this reason).

The net loss was driven in part by different tax treatment y/y (no tax impact in 2Q18 vs. $1.0MM income tax benefit in 2Q17).

Despite the net loss in the quarter, the Company generated solid Free Cash Flow (Operating Cash Flow – CapEx) driven by a ~$3.5MM reduction in working capital and CapEx of only $0.4MM.

FCF was used repay borrowings on the revolver, reducing debt from $28.0MM (5.8x Debt / Adj. EBITDA) at 1Q18 to $23.9MM (4.9x Debt / Adj. EBITDA) at 2Q18.

ENSV ended the quarter with $7.6MM of liquidity ($0.2MM cash, $7.4MM revolver availability).

Source: Company filings and the Author

While some of the high expenses can be explained away, it sounds like that between increased maintenance from higher utilization, wage inflation, and other operating expenses it's difficult for them to achieve profitability at this utilization/revenue level. It’ll very likely take revenues of $9MM+per quarter to generate breakeven EBITDA operating with the Company’s current cost structure.

Looking segment performance, even if you were to adjust the Well Enhancement Segment results for unusually high health care costs, the Segment’s profitability was down despite 20% y/y revenue growth. It also seems the segment’s 2Q17 margins were unusually high, and normalized margins will likely fall somewhere between the respective 2Q figures.

Below is a summary of each segment’s performance over the last 18 months. While management continues to push to develop ancillary revenue streams, it’s clear ENSV still lives and dies by the frac water heating season.

Source: Company filings and the Author

ENSV did continue to make progress deleveraging its balance sheet, and while 2Q profitability was disappointing, I’m optimistic we’ll see sequential improvement in 3Q18 given we’re halfway through the quarter and management’s upbeat tone on 2H18.

Heating Season Outlook

The heating season outlook was a the most positive development we heard as ENSV noted it was securing customer commitments across all basins at levels in excess of last year. Several key commitments came from E&Ps working in the Bakken region where there are longer, colder winters.

We learned that the Frac Water Heating fleet is nearly fully committed for the upcoming 4Q18 and 1Q19 heating season. The Company is now focused on optimizing deployment, which is where you want to be at this point in the year:

So your question is of our fleet how much is committed right now going into the season. Yes, so boy at this stage the majority of our frac fleet is designated to commitments. We've got 80 units and I think all of those will be busy. One of the tasks underway for us right now is to optimize the deployment and so we're evaluating the various customer commitments and aligning our fleet and our teams around maximizing that opportunity but the dynamic is how quickly the season starts and how quickly it gets cold but if we look at the arc of the season I think we'll have all of our equipment fully deployed. Our task is to do that in an optimized way.”

In my view, this accelerates the timeline for reaching the benchmark $85MM revenue level. Recall from my last article:

…Management has articulated a seemingly reasonable roadmap to achieve profitable growth via improved business development execution and greater fleet utilization. Consider this: In general terms, if ENSV could maximize utilization with the new, larger fleet (peak utilization was 80% in FY14) at current rates (as of May 2018), management asserts it would generate $20.0MM of EBITDA on $85.0MM of revenue (versus $12.0MM on $57.0MM, respectively, in FY14 when the stock had a market capitalization of $140.0MM vs. $60.0MM today)

Based on my model, I believe that ~$20.0MM in EBITDA in a year translates to about ~$0.20 EPS. It seems to reason that ENSV may hit this annual run rate as soon as this heating season (understanding this is predicated on a typical winter and no material regulatory changes).

All Models Are Wrong, but Some Are Useful

Model Update

My projections aren’t materially changed as I’d previously modeled a loss in 2Q18, and there are offsetting puts and takes in future periods - I ’ve moderated growth expectations for the Water Transfer business, offset by higher revenues coming sooner from the Well Enhancement segment.

I’ve shown quarterly projections to help readers understand how I think earnings could be generated throughout the seasonal cycle. The projections aren't intended as an exact prediction of the future, rather it illustrates a plausible baseline case leading for achieving profitability based on management commentary and historical performance. As the saying goes - "All models are wrong, but some are useful."

Source:Author

Valuation Update: ENSV Appears Cheap, but Why?

Following the stock’s significant decline, ENSV shares now trade at 4.5x FY19 earnings with and EV/EBITDA of 3.0x.

Source: Author

Note that many of the companies in the table above have negative free cash flow. ENSV's minimal CapEx requirements should not be overlooked when considering its valuation. While Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) are in a different league and provide a far larger range of services, their metrics are another point of reference:

HAL – EV/EBITDA 11.0x, EV/FCF 26.7x, & Debt/EBITDA 2.5x

SLB – EV/EBITDA 15.7x, EV/FCF 30.9x, & Debt/EBITDA 2.6x

The question isn’t if ENSV is cheap, but rather why is it cheap? To revisit the explanations, I offered at the beginning of the article, it’s possible the stock traded down on poor earnings. Yet, the solid outlook should quell concerns the quarter may have raised. A more likely reason is recent regulatory developments in Colorado.

Regulatory Uncertainty in Colorado: Initiative 97

Enservco Operating Geography

ENSV operates in many different basins nationwide, but is focused in the DJ Basin which largely falls in Colorado (ENSV HQ is located in Denver). I estimate that 60%+ of revenues still come from this region based on historical company presentations1. Below is a map of the Niobrara shale play in the DJ Basin.

Source: NGI

Potential Initiative 97 Impact

Initiative 97 would increase the required distance in Colorado between drilling sites and homes from the existing 500 ft. to 2,500 ft; existing wells would be grandfathered in. This has been an ongoing issue, but on August 6th we learned that Initiative 97 petitions received enough signatures to appear on the November ballots (though I understand this may be contested).

The initiative requires a majority vote to pass, and if it were to become state statute and it would have a meaningful near-term impact on drilling in Colorado. Based on a recent study by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the new requirements would leave 54% of Colorado’s total land surface off limits to new oil and gas development, including 78% of the land in Weld County which sits in the heart of the DJ Basin. While existing wells are grandfathered in, per BTU Analytics, of Weld County grids that have a breakeven of 50% or less, only 27% of that land would be open to future development.

Mitigating Factors

ENSV CEO Ian Dickerson had this to say on the topic:

…This has been – this is kind of an acute dynamic but this has been an ongoing political dynamic in Colorado for many years. Nobody knows what the exact results going to be. In general what we're seeing with our customers and other service providers is a kind of stay the course of approach. My view is that we're positioned pretty well because if the worst-case scenario were to play out we've got a mobile fleet. So we will move our equipment to the basins that are most active and that's an ongoing dynamic for us. Obviously, if there was a massive shutdown here would have some impact on us but I think relatively speaking we're going to be in a very good position to respond and that would mostly be by just redeploying a portion or all of the fleet in the worst-case scenario, but we're keeping a very close eye on it. It will be interesting to see if that legislation goes through how the E&Ps might respond longer laterals or other ways of working around those restrictions, but we'll have plenty of time to be organized around how to redeploy our fleet.

He continued:

…So we will keep a close eye on it but again, I mean the way I look at is the DJ is a great basin for us. But we have had a lot of basins we operate in and if we need to redeploy a portion or a majority of our fleet we can do that rapidly and efficiently.

The potential impact to the industry appears it may be greater than the impact to ENSV given its relative mobility. There’s also good reason to believe the measure will not pass as it as it would come at a massive economic cost to the state – tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of lost GDP (and tax revenue). Further, the oil lobby and state Republicans are putting on the full court press against the initiative (it’s been supported by the state Democratic Party).

If the initiative were to pass, the long term impact may partially be offset by the Trump administration’s push to open more public land for energy development in the state.

My Take on Initiative 97

I believe this is a serious risk, though the degree and timing of possible the impact aren't clear. Here are three key considerations in my mind as I incorporate this risk into my ENSV investment thesis:

The Company has the balance sheet to withstand an operational interruption ($7.6MM liquidity at 2Q18) and fleet mobility to adjust. I do not believe survival is an issue, so I don’t know if the stock’s floor is $0.60 or $.30, but feel strongly that it’s solidly above zero. I believe this would likely delay the Company’s return to profitability and set back the investment thesis at least a year. I’m not able to assign a realistic probability of this occurring, but am assuming 45/55 chance of it passing given the economic consequences.

This is an oversimplified approach, but that's framework I'm using for factoring in the Initiative 97 risk.

Conclusion

Absent Initiative 97, I’d feel extremely bullish on the stock at this price given my expectations for the upcoming heating season. Regulatory risks have added question marks. Even so, at the current depressed levels I believe the upside potential is such that the stock still offers a favorable risk/reward profile.

