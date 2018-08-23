Twitter: This Is Not The End

Is the Washington Post article, stating that 70 million suspensions took place, a factual and a verifiable piece? Is it overstating or understating the possible decline in Twitter users?

Twitter dropped by more than 25% (from ~$43 to ~$32), after publishing its quarterly results (Q2/2018). Is the decline justified, and what was it in the report that ravaged shares?

Social Media are gradually maturing, reaching their peak total users (DAUs and MAUs is what will only matter from now on). This will transform the industry, and, like with any other mature business (ex. Coca-Cola), further growth will be linked to demographics (population growth and internet penetration rates).

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), being the larger one among all players, is already showing signs of a user growth slowdown. At this point, the company is trying to "transfer" its Facebook users to Instagram, in order to further monetize its existing user base (twice). Once that process has come to an end, though, Facebook will start "attacking" other players in the industry. And this can hurt Twitter (TWTR).

Facebook is running out of options now that countries like India are pushing for data to be stored where it is collected. Its inability to enter the Chinese market and possible tax rule modifications within the EU, could bring growth to a halt faster than expected. And maturity always means one thing: Lower prospects for capital gains, which translate into investors leaving the stock (unless it decides to pay a dividend).

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) sits on steady ground. Its diversified model (YouTube as a social medium and Google as something totally different) keeps investors focused on financial results rather than DAUs and MAUs or user growth. Unfortunately, for Facebook and Twitter, this does not hold. And Q2/2018 results for the latter company prove exactly that: How investors focus almost entirely on users and not on financial results.

Of course, the reason behind it is the fear that relates to the maturing market of social media, indicating that a war is closing in (Facebook vs. Twitter & YouTube vs. Snap (NYSE:SNAP), primarily but not only).

Beware that the war will not primarily target users (people can have accounts at multiple social mediums simultaneously, and professionals can utilize software like Hootsuite), but revenues instead (Ads and other). The reason why Zuckerberg was "considering to offer an ad-free subscription option" to its users (among other things).

Financials: Was it really that bad?

Before we say anything, take a detailed look at the graph below. Focus on what's after the grey line (the beginning of 2018).

I think it's fair to say that Twitter is doing rather well. Growing revenues (blue line) has a positive effect on all the rest: The gross profit margin (economy of scale effect), profits and cash reserves.

Revenues have been growing at a rate of 24% Y-o-Y (ads and data licensing), picking up pace after 2017. The integration of Smyte should boost the ad value per user. We'll come back to that later. The graph below shows Data Licensing expanding by 29% Y-o-Y. A promising business segment.

The gross profit margin is climbing higher, which means that both the operating and the profit margins are also doing better. In fact, profits reached a new record in Q2, equal to $100 million. And there is still room for Twitter to optimize its operating margin, which currently runs lower than the industry (taking the company's gross margin level into account, Twitter should generate twice as much operating and net profits).

Let me also add, that the company was in the past propping up margins by offering stock-based compensation plans that were linked to the Cost of Goods Sold (probably to salespeople not directly affiliated with the company). In Q2/2018, the value of such plans was cut to half, a sign that Twitter is no longer in need to "lie" about its true organic demand for Ads. Advertising agencies are now joining the club "voluntarily".

Note: Be advised that an EU tax regulation update is still looming and could have an effect on Twitter's gross profit margin or/and net profit margin, depending on how these changes will be implemented (i.e. based on revenues or profits).

Cash reserves have also increased substantially (new convertible bond, profits). In the graph, we can only see Cash and Cash Equivalents ($2.5 billion). Cash and Short Term Investments are equal to approximately $5.6 billion. Of course, some of that money will be used to pay for the convertible bond that matures in 2019. Nevertheless, Twitter is by no means a cash burning machine, even if we take the value of stock based compensation plans into account. Which is a good first step (with no dividends being paid out, this effectively means that Twitter's value is slowly growing quarter after quarter, by default).

The level of debt has increased. The Debt/Asset ratio reveals a 6% increase Q-o-Q. Total debt itself, of course, increased much more, something that is not visible via the Debt/Asset ratio, because assets increased as well. A big part of that debt is linked to the convertible bond that was issued. And although it would be natural for Twitter to leverage its business now that financials have stabilized. In reality, this debt is simply cash temporarily stacked, ready to be used and pay down the maturing bond (2019).

DAU/MAU and bad PR

Now that we've discussed the financials, you might wonder what went so very wrong. Why did Twitter drop by more than 25% (from ~$43 to ~$32)?

The DAU/MAU rate:

Daily Active Users (DAU) is a very important metric for Twitter. News, tweets of public figures, tweets from fire stations concerning active fires etc. are a few examples of what one can read about on Twitter. This type of information can be seen as an essential need and should therefore be accessed on a daily basis. Twitter's news feed can be very helpful, since it allows a user to quickly scan through all the essential short tweets.

Note: Ultimately, the goal of Twitter should be to allow a user to "localize" the information he/she receives on the news feed. So George from California could follow his region's fire station, police station, news agency, friends, his president, his governor, government agencies that announce disease outbreaks, traffic management agencies etc. Consider how useful this would be. One quick morning and afternoon peek should be enough to remain fully informed.

For Facebook, MAU (or WAU, Weekly Active Users) is a better metric. The platform is supposed to be hosting a global community, where friends and family interact. Facebook's latest policy changes that give news agencies a lower priority prove that the company is once again moving towards that direction. A weekly check on "what friends are up to" should be enough. The same goes for YouTube and LinkedIn. So then, why does Facebook have such a huge DAU over MAU rate?

Twitter has a DAU/MAU rate of 30%, which could translate into monthly active users visiting their feeds once every 3-4 days on average. That's a reasonable rate. I mean, we are not addicts, right?

Facebook's DAU/MAU rate is 64%! This is abnormal. And there is a reason for that:

Those of us who wish to use the lighter version of Facebook on our smartphones have downloaded the respective application. This app then keeps us "linked" with the platform the entire time. And whatever likes or messages we receive set out a notification that will prompt us to check our Facebook page.

Messenger is a great communication tool. No more Skype. One app for it all. If I call someone though, it does not mean that I also visit my news feed. Nevertheless, I am most likely part of the DAUs now.

Consider all the likes one can receive in day (likes on posts or comments I've made on some else's post or a new follower on my corporate page etc.) or messenger calls/messages. This is not actual engagement (that translates into ad revenue) but rather "artificial engagement". Sustaining such a huge rate means that the company will have to bring in new ideas all the time, to keep users "wired". The reason why Facebook is spending enormous amounts of money on R&D. Twitter is not.

PR at its finest:

I checked to see whether any meaningful insider stock sale took place. But I didn't find anything important. Why would I want to check? Well, because when Twitter's CFO decided to boost the company's image pre-maturely, I wanted to make sure that he wasn't protecting anyone from selling at a high price (stock options, RSUs).

Twitter's executives knew they would suspend 1 million users before Q2/2018 results came out. They should have warned investors, prepare them and tell the world why this had to happen (or the CFO should have said nothing/less when the Washington Post talked about 70 million suspensions). Had they done that, investors would have focused on the company's financials, which were exceptional. The whole strategy behind making a corporation more "friendly" towards institutional investors is to "kill" volatility. And one can only do that by (i) sustaining growth and (ii) properly managing the company's image (PR).

Twitter beat expectations for both revenues and EPS. Good PR could have prevented the recent price slump. If the company manages to persuade more institutional investors to buy a stake, volatility will drop, partly because hedge funds will have a harder time shorting the stock (more stability).

I strongly believe that Jack Dorsey needs to become more active, more of a corporate celebrity. The company needs it and investors want someone they feel they can trust (the peril of being CEO of two companies, Twitter and Square (NYSE:SQ)).

The Washington Post

When Citron Research wrote an optimistic report about Twitter, some comments below were somewhat biased.

The infamous Washington Post article "Twitter is sweeping out fake accounts like never before, putting user growth at risk", stated that 70 million users were "suspended". Biased investors were quick to reproduce only that half of the truth. The article itself states that most of these accounts are not considered a threat.

After all, does it really make sense for a social medium that has 330 MAUs to suspend 70 million? It would only make sense if these accounts are mostly non-active in nature. And what does "suspended" even mean? Well, suspension of an account is temporary, and it can last for 7 days or must otherwise be unlocked manually. Of course, media love the drama and Fortune went even as far as to state that "…Twitter removed 70 million accounts".

Now, also make a note of this: In June 21st, 2018, Twitter announced that it bought Smyte. The Washington Post article, although posted in July the 6th, talks about data from May and June. It is rather clear, that at the time Smyte had not yet been integrated. So the reason Twitter bought the company in the first place was most likely linked to the problematic user management system that prompted the suspension of 70 million users. This can be verified by the fact that the buy-out of Smyte was so un-scheduled, that the software company had to instantly and without warning shut out its clients.

So Smyte was bought in order to deal with those 70 million users properly (among other objectives). The older system had flagged so many users, it just wasn't going to work.

Of course, many accounts are probably going to be deleted, which is a gradual "cleaning" process that will eventually lead to an increase in DAUs:

The cleaning process will improve user experience (less abuse), which in turn should increase DAUs/MAUs through time. The same process will also increase the ad value per user, since ad engagement will increase as a percentage of total users (bots do not engage with ads). This means that ads will be sold at higher rates, which is the equivalent of more revenues per user.

The cleaning process will also result in higher quality content to be generated (no auto-messages, spamming and abusive content). This will increase the value of the data licensing business, since the data that are essentially being sold will be original and "honest" (not fake).

Bottom Line

I hope that by now, most of you feel "comfortable" with assessing Twitter's true status. Those of you who still remain skeptical, please comment below and tell me what your worries are, so that I can try and counter the arguments. Engaging in such a way is a win-win for the both of us.

So, allow me now to summarize how I perceive Twitter's current status:

The social medium posted better numbers. 2018 is becoming a turning point for Twitter and for now. That trend remains positive (it could change, of course).

The company's DAU/MAU rate is reasonable and seems honest (~30%). DAUs and MAUs should gradually increase, now that Smyte is cleaning up abusive accounts that kept user experience and quality of content low. Growth in total users is a clouded zone for now.

Twitter still has a PR problem. If there is a department devoted to maintaining a positive image for the platform, re-organizing it should definitely be a priority. There is no way the company will lure in more institutional investors (and confine short interest), if Jack Dorsey remains unwilling to "transform" himself into a corporate celebrity.

At last, Twitter needs to finally address the fake account issue. You can't just leave things "hanging" like this. This type of gap in public messages, leaves a business at the mercy of markets and media, who can choose to interpret the Washington Post's article any way they want (exactly what Fortune did). It's careless and dangerous, especially when short interest is on the rise.

Postscript Note

