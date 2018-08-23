Farfetch Files For Massive Fashion Industry IPO

The platform-model that the company is pioneering is likely thefuture of online shopping, and FarFetch has demonstrated earnest potential whenit comes to scooping up new users.

The market is looking good in more than a few ways, especially now that FarFetch (FTCH), a luxury-clothing company renowned for its chic style, is gearing up for an IPO that could end up valuing the company in the billions. Many investors are wholly unfamiliar with the London-based fashion pioneer, however, and don’t know where to begin when it comes to analyzing the international fashion industry that’s churning out hundreds of billions of dollars each year.

These are the inside details of FarFetch’s forthcoming IPO that investors need to know about, and how the general global fashion industry is looking ahead of the company’s market debut.

The global fashion industry is abuzz

The fashion industry is inundated with gossip and buzz like no other, but with news that FarFetch is finally gearing up for an American IPO chatter about the market’s future is heating up like never before. That’s because FarFetch is by far one of the most respected names in the fashion world not involved in online casino, fitting for the London-based company that’s likely to be pegged at a valuation of a few billion after its IPO. According to files submitted to the SEC, FarFetch intends to debut on the NYSE, and though the company has yet to reveal how much it’s aiming to bring home some people are whispering that as much as $6 billion could be generated during its IPO.

In 2015, FarFetch was worth an impressive $1 billion or so, but the years since then have been very good for the company, which has seen some truly tremendous growth. Sales more than doubled from 2015 to 2017 alone, for instance, and the company has clearly mastered the online luxury clothing market in an unparalleled way. Many critics derided FarFetch’s long-term prospects and claimed that Amazon would soon scoop up the luxury clothing market the way it’s scooped up just about every other market, but the luxury giant has actually managed to successfully corner its market. This is very good news for FarFetch ahead of its market debut, especially since many investors want to see positive results in the digital realm when it comes to sales.

FarFetch is based in London, but the company’s attractive fashion brand extends to cover the entire globe. From New York to Beijing, you can find people wearing designer brands thanks to FarFetch, and the company is now making a big bid to enter the Middle East as a major fashion player. In the recent past, FarFetch also hasn’t been shy about acquiring other companies, and is forging important brand partnerships that will help it push its message to the online masses with the help of young “influencers” on social media.

If FarFetch is really going to bag an IPO worth $6 billion, however, then investors will want to know about its finances. Today, the company has acquired more than one million customers, and revenues in 2017 exceeded a healthy $386 million. Sales are continuing to tick upwards at a dizzying rate, too, especially since customers appear to be going crazy over FarFetch’s digital operations, where most shopping is taking place these days. Not all is well with the company, however – it is, for instance, currently losing money.

Losses are actually growing

Before investors go crazy over FarFetch and its rapidly rising revenues and sales figures, they need to understand that the company isn’t yet profitable and is actually seeing its losses grow worse by the year. Last year alone, FarFetch saw some $112 million go down the drain, a losses thus far in 2018 have exceeded losses from the same period last year. FarFetch’s ability to expand its platform and its profitability potential in the near-future shouldn’t be discounted, though, as the fashion behemoth could very well become the dominant force in digital luxury clothing sales for years to come.

As a company that provides a platform where consumers and brands can intermingle, FarFetch has huge growth potential in a way that linear companies simply don’t. It’s doubtlessly true that the company will continue to see sales spike upwards, because users are continuing to flock to its platform in greater numbers as it grows easier to use and gains a larger selection of offerings. As long as those users keep flocking in, you can expect FarFetch to see its revenue numbers steadily inflate.

FarFetch shouldn’t be viewed as a store you visit to purchase some clothes at, but rather as a platform that essentially acts like a digital shopping mall. Consumers go to FarFetch, and from there they’re easily directed towards their favorite brands, enticing offers, and lucrative deals that net positive returns for shoppers and vendors alike. This kind of business model is absolutely thriving right now, and is largely being seen as the way of the future, which is why many investors are so confident in FarFetch despite the company’s recent losses. At least 79 percent of Americans now shop online, and that figure will soon be closer to one hundred percent than ever before both here and across the world.

Don’t let FarFetch’s losses trouble you too much, as the luxury fashion brand is seeing some astonishing growth and is perfectly poised to ride the growth of the global fashion industry. As the London-based company crosses the Atlantic to debut on the NYSE, expect FarFetch to perform well during its IPO that will doubtlessly help reshape the digital clothing market as we know it.

