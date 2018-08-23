CVS: Analyzing The Pro Forma Financial Statements

The Merger

On December 3rd, 2017 CVS Health (CVS) and Aetna (AET) agreed to a merger agreement valued at about $69 billion. The terms of the agreement consist of CVS buying Aetna for $145 and 0.8378 CVS shares per Aetna share. This merger is bound to change the healthcare industry in big ways as one of the United States' largest pharmacy & benefit manager is combining with a major insurer. Both CEO's have said the merger will increase the focus on in-store services that will lead people to better health while making it easier and cheaper for users. In July, a report came out stating the DOJ won't challenge this merger which is planned to close in 2H of 2018 which will create a company of combined revenue close to $230+ billion and should bring $750 million in synergies in the second full year after the deal closes. In this article I will take a look at the pro forma income statement and balance sheet provided in the S-4 and do a ratio analysis to see how this combined healthcare giant will look after the merger. I will then look at these numbers to see if an investment in CVS right now is worth it before the deal closes.

Ratio Analysis

Balance Sheet

Income Statement

Displayed above are the pro forma balance sheet and income statement for the combined CVS-Aetna company. Unfortunately the pro forma statements are a bit dated with a 2017 balance sheet and year-end 2016 income statement but I this analysis will still display some important information in regards to the combined business landscape and possible investment decision.

Liquidity

The combined company's current ratio calculates out to be 0.89x and the quick ratio at 0.59x. This shows the merged business would not have enough current assets or cash, receivables, and marketable securities to cover its current liabilities. That compares to CVS' a current and quick of 1.01/0.48 and Aetna at 0.91/0.69. The decline in liquidity of the company can be attributed to the large decrease in cash that is being used for the purchase of Aetna. Overall this isn't to concerning as it is expected due to the financing agreement of the merger and should increase over the first full year of operations.

Leverage

With slightly lower liquidity within the company I will next look at some leverage ratios. The merger has created a highly leveraged combined company with a debt to equity of 2.75x meaning that CVS-Aetna business has been funded by almost 3 times more debt than equity. On top of that the long-term debt to equity comes out to be 1.78x. As can be seen in the pro forma balance sheet the change in debt came out to be +$54.6 billion of which $45.6 billion is LTD coming from financing the merger. This large increasing in debt levels sets the debt to asset ratio at 0.73 meaning that 73% of the combined company is financed by debt and owed to creditors. The company would also have a debt to EBITDA of 7.71x using the combined FY16 EBITDA. That being said the operations will be able to go on perfectly fine as long as the status quo stays the same as the interest coverage ratio is 3.81x despite the interest expense more than doubling.

Profitability

Even though the CVS-Aetna business is highly leveraged the company will be able meet its obligations due to the large amount of combined revenue. Looking at profitability ratios shows that company has a gross margin of 19.57%, operating margin of 5.68%, and net margin of 2.36%. This is in comparison to CVS before merger of 16.26%, 5.84%, and 3% and Aetna of 26.6%, 8.73%, and 3.6% for FY '16. Although it may seem the merged company will be less profitable some adjustments made on the income statement that affected these numbers where the cancellation of CVS revenue from Aetna and a reclassification of some SG&A expenses would bring these figures more in line with whats expected. The return on assets and return on equity calculates out to be 2.61% and 9.81% meaning the company would make 2.6 cents on every dollar of assets it owns and 9.8 cents per dollar of equity invested. If one takes out goodwill the ROA is 4.48%, almost doubling the prior number. Looking at all this together it doesn't look great on the profitability side of the business but an investor has to keep in mind the revenue growth rate potential of up to 20% and synergies yet to be realized which will significantly change these profitability ratios. If I take out the supposed $750 million in synergies from these pro forma statements we get a operating margin of 6% and net margin of 2.61%. If only 50% of these synergies are realized it becomes 5.84% and 2.52%. I think that these ratio have to be taken at a discount due to the revenue growth potential in the long term.

Valuation

The biggest question is if buying into CVS now would be a smart decision as the company merges into the healthcare giant by 2H of 2018. I will look at this by calculating the P/E, P/B, P/FCF, P/S, and dividend. First off because CVS is issuing 0.8378 shares per Aetna share the shares outstanding of the combined company will amount to roughly 1.294 billion (I calculated it out to be 1,294,044,380 with some back of the napkin math). With this new number shares outstanding we get an EPS of $4.25 and a P/E of 17.34x, a book value per share of $43.31 and P/B of 1.7x, a sales per share of $179.84 and P/S of 0.41x. The combined 5 year average FCF per share is $6.85 which makes a P/FCF of 10.76x. On a forward looking basis the FY19 FCF per share looks to be $6.42 and gives us a forward P/FCF of 11.48x. The last thing is the possible dividend of the combined company. Right now both companies have a freeze on their dividends but in FY17 CVS paid $2 and Aetna $1.75. This combined would equal a $3.75 dividend and a payout ratio of 88% using the EPS above which is unfeasible for this company right now. Therefore I would expect something at most at 30-50% payout so a dividend between $1.26-2.12 which comes out to a yield of 1.71-2.88%.

Conclusion

The CVS-Aetna combination will change the healthcare industry but may cause some short term strain on the company. According to the pro forma ratio analysis the merged company would have decent to good liquidity, high leverage and decent profitability. It would easily be able to keep operating under the same circumstances as of now without any problems. According to Morningstar the 5 year average revenue growth rates of CVS and Aetna are 8.45% and 11.22% meaning the combine company could have the potential to grow revenue at almost 20% a year. This will surely make a lot of these ratios look much better than these slightly dated pro forma statement do. Along with that one can capitalize on this opportunity by buying CVS stock now as the a valuation metrics using pro forma calculation look fairly valued. I may buy CVS now at the $73 range as I think this healthcare giant to become looks good on a pro forma basis now and will continuously improve in the near future. If CVS' price drops to below $68-70 I will definitely buy the name as it afford me a little bit extra of a discount and extra margin of safety.

