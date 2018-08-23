The time to add gold is very close. I'm looking to add gold over the next several months.

I currently have my minimum possible allocation to gold.

The Federal Reserve needs to stop tightening before you buy gold.

If You Want To Buy Gold, Watch The Fed

Almost four months ago, I penned a note to subscribers of EPB Macro Research that said I was cutting my exposure to gold to the minimum allowable exposure for the model portfolio strategy. The reason I reduced the position in gold was that the outlook was for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates and reducing the balance sheet, which would surely push short-term rates higher. Since cutting this exposure almost four months ago, gold has fallen nearly 10%.

Gold trades inversely to interest rates. Most of the time, if interest rates fall, gold will rise, and if interest rates rise, gold will fall. There are other factors that play a minor role, such as inflation and the US Dollar, but the direction of shorter-term interest rates is most important.

The reason for the inverse correlation between gold and interest rates stems from the opportunity cost of holding gold which is short-term interest rates.

When short-term rates are ready to move lower again, gold will start to reverse. I will go into more detail below as well as discuss if now is the right time to start buying gold after the recent declines.

For much of the following analysis, I will be using the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). GLD is the easiest replacement for physical gold in a portfolio as the ETF is backed by physical gold holdings and the price nearly exactly matches the underlying asset as shown below.

GLD Vs. Gold Price % Change:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Gold, Interest Rates & Inflation

As mentioned above, gold trades inversely to interest rates. The chart below shows the price of gold on the left-hand axis and the five-year treasury rate on the right-hand axis. The scale on the right side has been inverted.

Gold is highly correlated to the inverse direction of interest rates as interest rates are the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The time to buy gold is when interest rates start to move materially lower.

Five-Year Treasury Rate Vs. Gold Price ($):

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

One other factor that does play in the direction of the price of gold is inflation. Inflation in isolation does not determine the direction in the price of gold despite popular opinion.

The relationship between interest rates and inflation are the primary driver of the direction in the price of gold.

Nominal interest rates minus inflation equates to real interest rates. Real interest rates are perhaps the best inverse measurement to gold. If only one factor can be used, interest rates are more important than inflation but real interest rates are the most reliable determinant for assessing the direction in gold.

The chart below is broken into three time periods.

The red line represents the price of ETF GLD. The black line represents the market's expectation of inflation over the next five years. The purple line represents the five-year treasury rate.

In the first time period, the expected inflation rate was substantially higher than the nominal interest rate. This is a period of "negative real rates." Gold prices soar during periods of negative real rates as it did from 2010 through most of 2012. The best recipe for gold is a time period of rising inflation and falling interest rates.

Currently, inflation is rising, but interest rates are rising faster which is actually increasing real interest rates.

The second time period shows the expected inflation rate and the nominal interest rate moving in-line and gold responded by moving sideways as well.

The final time period shows interest rates rising very rapidly. Inflation has not kept pace with the rise in interest rates. Although inflation has been rising throughout the third time period, the increase in interest rates has been significantly faster causing the real interest rate to rise.

The price of gold performs the worst during periods of rising real interest rates as we have today.

Gold and Real Interest Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Watch The Federal Reserve

Short-term interest rates need to start falling in order for real interest rates to start moving lower and the price of gold to start moving higher.

The short-term Treasury rates are predominately controlled by the Federal Reserve and monetary policy. The time to buy gold is when the expectations for Federal Reserve monetary tightening start to pull back.

The market currently is assessing a 93% probability of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in September according to Fed Funds Futures.

In addition to the rate hike in September, the market is discounting a 63% chance for an additional rate hike in December.

December Rate Hike Odds History:

Source: CBOE, EPB Macro Research

The rate hike in September already is priced in.

The market currently believes there's a greater than 60% chance for an additional rate hike in December, although, after a couple weeks of disappointing economic data and international market instability, the probability is coming down.

As the economic slowdown in both international markets as well as in the United States intensifies, the Federal Reserve may be forced to slow the pace of interest rate hikes and pass on a December interest rate increase. If the Fed changes course and decides to hold rates lower, gold will rise as real interest rates would move materially lower.

It's likely too early for the Fed to signal they may not raise rates in December, and for that reason, it's slightly too early to buy gold. Watch the Fed. If the economy starts to slow or global risk starts to pick up and if rate hikes start to get priced out, gold will rally.

What About The US Dollar

The US Dollar also plays a roll in the direction of gold as the US Dollar and gold, on average, have an inverse correlation. Since 2008, the US Dollar and gold have had roughly a 0.4 inverse correlation with periods of time lower and periods of time with positive correlation.

Rolling Correlation (US Dollar Vs. Gold): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The direction of the US Dollar is not as impactful to the price of gold as interest rates are.

If the dollar moves materially, the price of gold may adjust, but small moves in the dollar are not likely to move gold like the direction of real rates will.

Gold and US Dollar One-Year Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Takeaway

If you want to buy gold, you need to get the direction of real interest rates right. Due to the fact that interest rates can adjust faster than inflation, nominal interest rates are the most relevant driver of real interest rates in the short run.

The Federal Reserve has a major influence over the short-end of the Treasury curve.

Once the Fed blinks on tightening monetary policy, rates will move lower and gold will move higher.

If you want to buy gold, watch the Fed.

