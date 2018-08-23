Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCMGF) CEO Sandeep Biswas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newcrest Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:NCMGF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 7:00 PM ET

Chris Maitland - Head of Investor Relations

Sandeep Biswas - Managing Director and CEO

Gerard Bond - Finance Director and CFO

Michael Slifirski - Crédit Suisse

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Sophie Spartalis - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Tim Hoff - Deutsche Bank

Paul Hissey - RBC

Peter O'Connor - Shaw and Partners

Chris Maitland

Good morning, and welcome to the Newcrest Mining 2018 full year results conference call. I advise you this conference call is being recorded today Thursday, August 23, 2018. This is Chris Maitland, Head of Investor Relations of Newcrest Mining. With me today is our Managing Director and CEO, Sandeep Biswas; and our Finance Director and CFO, Gerard Bond.

I'd just like to bring to everyone's attention that we have released two different indicative mine plans for Cadia overnight. The one that can be found in the FY '18 briefing book, is correct or the one in the market release for the Cadia expansion pre-feasibility findings study -- study findings, had some rounding errors in it. We will shortly be reissuing this market release with corrected gold and copper grades for a number of years. To put this into perspective, the correction is in the order of 1.1 grams per tonne and 0.1% copper grade. [Operator Instructions]

First, please note the company's disclaimers on the first slide of our presentation. These relate to forward-looking statements, the use of non-IFRS financial information in the presentation and reliance on third-party information. As you may already be aware, Newcrest is a U.S. dollar reporting entity, and all our dollar references made in this presentation refer to U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.

I'll now hand the call over to Sandeep.

Sandeep Biswas

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Today, Gerard and I will take you through our financial results for 2018 but first, an overview of some of the key achievements in the 2018 financial year. First and most importantly, in terms of keeping our people safe and our operations performing to their potential, the year just gone one was of -- in which we achieved a significant improvement in our safety performance. It was another year of no fatalities and we also achieved a 28% reduction in our total recordable injury frequency rate. I'd like to thank everyone at Newcrest who has worked hard to deliver such outcomes by adhering to our safety transformation program.

Second, we achieved our group -- our revised group gold production guidance, which was adjusted down following the Northern Tailings facility embankment slump at Cadia. Pleasingly, this was, in the end, only 2% below our original guidance. This strong production outcome was powered by a record annual gold production at Lihir, which reflects the efforts of the team in making Lihir a strong and successful business. Our all-in sustaining cost for the year of $835 per ounce was a great result. We generated $601 million of free cash flow with all operations being cash flow positive. This free cash flow was used to reduce debt and pay dividends to our shareholders.

Finally, in FY '18, we progressed our growth options further. We acquired a 27% interest in Lundin gold, which owns the Tier 1 Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador. We also announced the completion of the Wafi-Golpu feasibility study update. And yesterday, we released the findings of the Cadia expansion study, which I will touch on in more detail shortly.

Turning to safety. Newcrest has continued to improve its safety performance. For the 2018 financial year, the group at TRIFR was down 28% to 2.4 million man-hours worked. This is the best TRIFR outcome Newcrest has delivered in a very long time. All operations delivered reductions in injury rates. Lihir continued to improve its already impressive position with injury rates falling a further 24% to a very low 0.5 recordable injuries per million hours worked. At Newcrest, we're pleased with this improvement, but want to be absolutely clear that we're continuing our relentless focus on our safety transformation program because we believe it works to keep our people safe. This program comprises NewSafe, Critical Control Management and process safety. The next generation NewSafe program called NewSafe leading safely has been developed and is currently being rolled out across our sites. This will take our safety mindset and behaviors to the next level. The reason we do all this work around safety is to ensure everyone working at Newcrest is safe. We've had almost three years without a fatality and this remains our overarching goal, a company free of fatalities and life-altering injuries.

Turning to the performance of our operations. We produced 2.35 million ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $835 per ounce. Production at Cadia was impacted by the recovery work associated with a seismic event in April 2017 and by the Northern Tailings facility slump in March 2018. To the credit of the team there and a number of people across the company, Cadia recovered successfully from both events. With Cadia restored production the milling rates reaching an all-time high in excess of 30 million tonnes per annum in the month of June. Cadia's all-in sustaining cost per ounce was lower this year, principally due to the higher copper price.

Lihir had its third consecutive year of increased production. Lihir's all-in sustaining cost for the year was higher than the prior year due to increased stripping and lower grade and recovery rates. Telfer rebounded from high rainfall impacts in March 2018 quarter to achieve annual records in FY '18 for tonnes crushed and tonnes milled. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce at Telfer was higher than the prior year due to higher production stripping and the stronger Australian dollar, which Telfer is particularly sensitive too. Gosowong's gold production was adversely impacted by lower head grade for the prior year and that flowed into its all-in sustaining cost outcome. Finally, on Bonikro. As you may be aware, Newcrest announced the divestment of Bonikro in December last year with the transaction completing in March 2018.

I thought it'd be worth highlighting the ongoing success in Lihir's operating and financial performance. Over the last four years, Lihir has been undergoing significant change. Though the site has yet to achieve its full potential, what has been achieved so far is a testament to the commitment and hard work of everyone at the site. Annualized mill throughput has grown from 10 million tonnes per annum four years ago to 16 million tonnes per annum in last quarter FY '18. In the same period, all-in sustaining cost has come down from a peak of $1,250 per ounce to $724 per ounce in the June quarter just gone. There is still more to do as we move towards our 15 million tonnes per annum sustainable mill throughput target, which we aim to achieve by the end of June 2019. In addition, we will continue to progress our aspirational plans to sustainably increase milling throughput to 17 million tonnes per annum. But today, I'd like to call out the 3 years of gold production increases, our 3 years of producing free cash flow in excess of US$300 million per year.

I'll now pass over to Gerard who'll outline Newcrest's financial results for the half.

Gerard Bond

Thank you, Sandeep, and good morning, everyone. The impairments we announced on the 9th of August are the main driver of the difference between our statutory profit of $202 million and the underlying profit of $459 million. This underlying profit of $459 million was $65 million higher than last year. As shown on the graph, the increase was driven by higher realized gold and copper prices. The benefit of these higher prices was partially offset by gold and copper sales volumes, which primarily related to the effects of Cadia seismic event last year and the tailings facility embankment slump this year as referred to earlier. Operating costs are only marginally higher than the prior year, which was primarily driven by increases in mining activity and milling rates at both Lihir and Telfer and higher energy cost generally. The Australian dollar was stronger against the U.S. dollar, which adversely impacted by operating cost and depreciation expense given our Australian dollar cost exposure. Depreciation expense was higher in the year than in FY '17. Offsetting some of these headwinds was the receipt of insurance proceeds of $155 million for the 2017 seismic event at Cadia. $34 million of this was applied as an offset to repair cost that would have otherwise been included in cost of sales with the balance of $121 million accounted for as other income, which is what drives most of that favorable benefit in corporate and other. Income tax expense was broadly in line with the company tax rate at an effective tax rate of 29% of underlying profit.

Onto cash flow. Newcrest generated $601 million in free cash flow in FY '18. As you can see, Newcrest delivered a strong operating cash flow result despite Cadia's production being impacted. Consistent with our objective of expanding our pipeline of profitable growth opportunities, we spent $275 million in the year on investments in 3 entities to own projects or opportunities we consider to be high potential. This investment was partially offset by net cash proceeds of $48 million received following our divestment of Bonikro. Sandeep will discuss our growth opportunities in greater detail later on this call. We also continued to invest in our existing assets. We invested $60 million more than the prior year on production stripping at Lihir and at Telfer. And in addition, we continued our spending on sustaining capital, whilst also investing growth opportunities at Cadia and Lihir as well as progressing Wafi-Golpu. Exploration expenditure was 24% higher than last year comprising both in the increasing greenfield exploration and resource definition activity at Telfer and Gosowong. So despite the challenges in the year and even after the company made substantial investments throughout the year in growth options, Newcrest was able to generate substantial free cash flow in the 2018 financial year.

In fact, as shown on this graph, this is the ninth consecutive half year in which Newcrest has delivered positive free cash flow. The graph also shows the second half of the year tends to be our strongest, which reflects a number of things, including that most of our large shutdowns and maintenance work tends to be done in the first half of the financial year. In total, Newcrest has generated $3.4 billion of free cash flow over the last 4.5 years, which is a great reflection of the value of our focus on safe operations; the Edge program, which looks to safely maximize cash; and the hard work done by everyone in the company.

This strong cash flow has been used to reduce debt, strengthen the balance sheet and pay dividends to our shareholders. And as a result, we're well within our financial policy metric. Our leverage ratio has significantly decreased from 1.1x last year to 0.7x, which is comfortably below our target of less than 2x. Our gearing ratio decreased from 17% last year to 12% at the end of June 2018. And considering that 30 June 2014, gearing was 34% and leverage was 2.7x, you can see that the balance sheet is substantially stronger. Our strong cash position increased our liquidity coverage to $3 billion, $2 billion of which consist of committed to undrawn bank facilities. These bank facilities were recently renewed, providing us with committed credit facilities with maturities across FY '22 to FY '24. Finally, we continue to retain our investment grade credit rating, which ensures we have good access to all capital market.

So in summary, Newcrest delivered another year of strong free cash flow generation and a stronger balance sheet. This allowed the Board to declare a final dividend of $0.11 per share, which is a 47% increase over the last year final dividend and a 23% increase in dividends for the year compared with the prior year.

And with that, I'll now hand back to Sandeep.

Sandeep Biswas

Thanks, Gerard. I'd like to talk a little more about profitable growth, our fifth pillar. As announced earlier in the year, by 2020, we aspire to have exposure to 5 Tier 1 ore bodies either as operations, development projects or equity investments. In March 2018, we released the Golpu feasibility study update, which provided further details on the value and pathway for this multi-decade Tier 1 asset. In April 2018, we also announced that Lihir had reached its 14 million tonnes per annum sustainable annualized mill throughput target rate. In July this year, Cadia achieved a throughput rate of greater than 30 million tonnes per annum for the month of June 2018. This feat was achieved with minimal capital spend and yesterday, we also announced the findings of the Cadia expansion pre-feasibility study. This study outlines a path forward for one of our premier gold mines, ensuring it remains Tier 1 for many years to come. I will discuss this in more detail shortly.

On 26th Feb this year, we announced our acquisition of a s27% interest in Lundin gold, who are currently building the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador. We believe Fruta del Norte is a Tier 1 orebody with construction well advanced with it scheduled to come into production by the end of next calendar year. We also continued to hold our investment in SolGold, which owns the Cascabel deposit also in Ecuador. And after conducting an opportunity review, we optimized our portfolio by divesting Bonikro during the year.

Yesterday, we released the findings of our long-awaited Cadia expansion pre-feasibility study. This expansion plan demonstrates our disciplined approach to allocation of capital. Two years ago, we set out to expand Cadia to 32 million tonnes per annum for an expected cost of $310 million. Yesterday, we announced the completion of the pre -feasibility study, which contemplates expanding the plant to 33 million tonnes per annum for $58 million with potential to grow to 35 million tonnes per annum. The study estimates a $252 million saving and in addition, 1 million tonnes per annum throughput capacity.

The project team applied an owner's mindset in delivering an expansion plan with a low capital intensity. We have defined a pathway that resulted in a highly efficient allocation of capital and an attractive IRR. The project has now been gated to a feasibility study, which is expected to be completed before the end of December 2019, subject to board or regulatory approvals. We've now also commenced early work tendering for the next panel cave, PC2 -- 3. We expect this will require an additional $540 million of capital with work expected to start later this year and construction expected to be completed by the end of December 2021. The Cadia expansion project has a potential to deliver an impressive 21% return on capital and ensures Cadia remains a Tier 1 producer for a very long time to come.

Turning to our organic growth pipeline. In recent times, we have entered into new exploration projects in Australia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Chile and the U.S.A. This has delivered substantial exploration ground and proven fertile gold-copper districts, including the Tana Mine in the Mount Isa region in Australia, Jarbidge in Nevada and in the Northern and Southern Andes in Ecuador, Chile and Argentina. We declared the maiden mineral resource at the Antenna prospect within the Séguéla project in Côte d’Ivoire. Exploration continued at our existing sites with drilling ongoing at Gosowong, Telfer and Cadia.

At Gosowong, exploration focused on delivering incremental resource growth around the existing operation. At Telfer, exploration was focused on resource growth around the underground operation at Main Dome. And infill drilling at Telfer's open pits currently underway, will help us define the economics and mine life of this asset. So in closing, we believe that Newcrest has six key competitive advantages in the gold industry, a unique long reserve life position. Three our assets, Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, each have the potential of around 30 years of operation and we do have a lot of gold, over 60,000 ounces in ore reserves.

Secondly, a low-cost production. Having a lot of gold won't create value unless you can achieve strong margins from its extraction. This year, we achieved an all-in sustaining cost margin of $473 per ounce. We focused on operating our assets to their full potential and driving that all-in sustaining cost down to a first quartile position.

Thirdly, we aim to do what we say, we remain vigilant with safety and have improved our TRIFR by a further 28% this year. We've generated free cash flow in 9 consecutive half years or for the last 4.5 years, generating over $3.4 billion in free cash flow. We also have a good history of achieving the throughput targets for Lihir, which is allowing us to deliver on the potential of this unique asset.

Fourthly, we have organic growth options. These exist at our two largest existing mines, which are Cadia and Lihir and in Wafi-Golpu, another long-life asset in the pipeline. Organic growth is the best form of growth as you already know, own it, you know it well and this helps reduce the risk of expansion or development.

Fifth, we have distinctly strong technical and exploration teams. It provide us the capability to potentially find the next Tier 1 orebody and the capability to maximize the potential of new and future assets.

And finally, we're focused on remaining financially robust so that we can remain in the position of strength to generate superior returns for our shareholders through the cycle. Our commitment to this is evidenced by about record in generating free cash flow and applying that to strengthening the balance sheet and increasing the return to shareholders. This is exemplified by our strong leverage ratio of 0.7x, our low gearing ratio of 12% and our commitment to delivering a return to our shareholders through our dividend policy, which has seen a 47% increase in the final dividend announced yesterday. Combined, these elements make Newcrest a unique offering in the gold industry.

With that, I'll pass back to Chris, who will ask the questions that have been submitted online and I encourage you to submit more for the remainder of the call.

Chris Maitland

Thank you, Sandeep. The first question received online is, what is included in the $689 million life of mine Cadia capital? And does it include all the macro -- future macroblocks? And if so, can you pro rata based on size of the cave?

Sandeep Biswas

The only thing I can think of that's not in the life of mine CapEx is the repair cost for the Northern Tailings Dam facility. Other than that, it's all in there. Look, just pro rata'ing the CapEx for the next cave across the future caves is not necessarily the best proxy because each cave will be different. Some will require infrastructure such as crushing, some won't and they'll be different sizes. So using that as a proxy is not necessarily the right way to think about it.

Chris Maitland

A couple of questions from Mike Slifirski of Crédit Suisse. Looking at the life of mine gold recovery at Cadia is now 71.6, I'm wanting to understand what is the recovery profile going to be looking like and how we get from where we are today in the high 70s and low 80s down to an average of 71.6 over the next 30 years?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, the dynamic in the long term, this is -- we're talking about a 30-year kind of timeframe, is that as gold grades drop due to the gold grade recovery curves that exist, absent doing something else, you will see a gradual decline in recovery and that is what is expressed in the life of mine recovery. However, where we are now, we plan to look at increasing that recovery further. As you'll note from the Cadia study, we're taking into feasibility a couple of options to make a step change in the recovery either through course floatation or through additional grinding capacity to get the grind size back down in order to increase the recovery. So that -- we've done enough work to take that to feasibility study level in the next phase.

Chris Maitland

Another one from Michael is what is the timing on Cadia's mine [indiscernible] its remediation [indiscernible]?

Sandeep Biswas

I think I answered the last one. In terms of timing, we expect to have a result hopefully by the end of this calendar year, but it's a highly technical process. It's a totally independent review. And when the independent board is ready to submit their findings, they will and then we'll absorb that and decide on the best mechanism to repair the dam.

Chris Maitland

Another one from Michael is what's the cost of delivering the average grade recovery at 33 million tonnes per annum? Does it require more grinding and floatation or is there other metallurgical complexity involved?

Sandeep Biswas

Well, I think I've answered that, but the only thing I'd say is the floatation may not be your traditional floatation. It may well be the [indiscernible] floatation, which I think, in the base metals industry, we're the first to implement the plant that we've got commissioning now at the tails of con 1 I think, it is. So we'll see how that goes, but there are a couple of options there.

Chris Maitland

I think it's probably worth making it clear that obviously, this doesn't require a third concentrated train.

Sandeep Biswas

I think we can say for the numbers we're talking about of 33 and potentially up to 35, that's through incremental debottlenecking with low capital intensity as opposed to going and building a third concentrator. I think that's been a huge positive coming out of the work as I alluded to in my speech. That return on CapEx and the capital efficiency of that, saving $250-or-whatever million, that's a big plus.

Chris Maitland

Fantastic. Another one from Michael. Why do we use different gold prices and copper prices for the Cadia PFS than what is used for the Cadia reserves?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, on the reserves, we normally try to take a pretty conservative view and prudent view of long-term prices, whereas, what you'll see in the Cadia PFS is more a reflection of our current thinking as to what the medium term prices are more likely to look like.

Chris Maitland

And obviously, we want to move the reserve prices on a year-over-year basis, it causes a great deal of volatility.

Sandeep Biswas

Correct.

Chris Maitland

Another one from Michael. What is the current estimate for the Telfer closure cost if it was to shut in the next two years?

Sandeep Biswas

We don't disclose provisions by site. For all sites collectively, it's currently around $330 million.

Chris Maitland

That is all the questions, which we have that have been submitted online. I'll ask the operator if you can turn to any who are waiting on the phone.

Michael Slifirski

A couple, if I may. First of all, on Telfer. The guidance page in the debriefing pack, I think, seems to make it clear that you account for about '19 and '20, but beyond '20, the statement remain in reserves, if any, subject to ongoing study. Yet you showed guidance for out to '23 of CapEx. So I'm just trying to put all that together, so is that sort of basically preempting the reserve revision that was maybe preempted by the right? I'm trying to understand what you're actually guiding there, is it a 2-year plan that's locked in and anything beyond that is somewhat discretionary?

Gerard Bond

Michael, it's Gerard here. We've provided the same duration of forward look this year than we did last year, two years. The qualifier is subject to ongoing reserves and study is that which we apply for all of the life of mine plans that we've loaded today. The idea of showing the cut-back time is to show what the forward CapEx profile is expected to be, but all of these things are subject to the market and operating conditions of the day. And those works can be stopped or accelerated depending on the gold price of the day. And as you know, very well, it's the Aussie dollar gold price that matters most for Telfer.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, understood. But I guess Telfer is a little different in that you've sort of preempted through your write-down that what you thought was there is not there and you made it pretty clear in your last -- in the June quarter or just after that reserves were under review. So the drilling that is going on now is infill to try and demonstrate that what you think is there is there but not to grow the reserves. Is that the way to think about it?

Sandeep Biswas

Well, it can go both ways. I mean, there is drilling going on to see what else is around at Telfer but in terms of that drilling that's referred to, you referred to, yes, it's to firm up our confidence in what is actually there. And if at that point it needs to be updated up or downwards, then we'll do that.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. Can I return briefly to Cadia and the question submitted on that? I'm still little confused in that, we can see what recovery has been the last 12 months or so when Panel Cave 2 has been a significant contributor to the ore mix, also high-grade. But the average that you're saying now, the 71-odd percent recovery, if we're getting -- if you're achieving 77%, 78% now and that's on the 1.1-plus gram material, does that imply that there's something below 71% towards the tail end? And when I look at that sort of long-term guidance of around 0.5 grams, that seems to be sort of most of the life. So I'm a bit confused as to when we should apply that recovery that's below life of mine average of 71%?

Sandeep Biswas

I think I understand the question now. Okay, I see the way you're doing your numbers. Look, I think, and we don't publish the grade recovery curve, I mean, that's the thing that will ultimately tell you when to do what. But I think the way to think about it also is we're go into a feasibility study to make a step change -- potential step change in recovery. I think -- to think that we're going to sit here and do nothing as time goes on to increase our recovery, I'm not sure is quite right. But at the moment that's all we can tell you. We don't give recoveries by years going forward nor do we publicize the grade recovery curve.

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please ask your question.

Daniel Morgan

Just a question on Lihir. Can you maybe step through and talk about the kind of targeting in concept of 17 million tonne per annum target. It looks like the mine plan that you provided on Page 29 of your pack -- your briefing pack, you're talking about 70 million to 80 million tonnes of milling during FY '18 period which is 14 million to 16 million. Just want to understand a bit more about the perhaps stretch target to 17 million, can you just walk through that?

Sandeep Biswas

Yes, so what you see in the pack is what we're essentially saying an average of around 15 million. I mean, we're targeting to be there at 15 million by June next year, but we have an aspiration to go beyond that, potentially up to 17 million. So the sort of things that you start looking at when you go towards 17 million tonnes is how do you balance your floatation capacity and your order class capacity and your grinding capacity to make sure that if you go up in tonnes that you're also making sure that you don't have a disproportionate loss in recovery. So Lihir has distorted the effect that we go up in tonnes, you will lose some recovery and then we work on recovery project and get that back up and then go up again. So for example, you saw 16 million tonnes rate in the last quarter, that doesn't mean we're at 16 million tonnes average. So I think that sawtooth of taking tonnes up and then working on recovery projects, which are all part of the Lihir program under the T2 initiative, we want to be able to see incremental growth in tonnes without loss in recovery, hopefully increasing recovery and also most importantly, you start to see that all-in sustaining cost start coming down. That's the pathway for Lihir.

Your next question comes from the line of Sophie Spartalis from Merrill Lynch.

Sophie Spartalis

I think a lot of the operational questions have been asked. Just a final one on Wafi-Golpu. There has been some talk from the press that the PNG government is looking to look at mining lease durations and royalty. So can you just maybe give us an update as to how you're seeing the fiscal situation over at PNG as you look to bring on the Wafi-Golpu mine?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, there's a lot of noise around the potential New Mining Act, which has sort of has been going since 2009 from recollection. So look, there may or may not be changes to the act going forward, but we are very firm in our position that the existing projects, such as Wafi-Golpu, the Fruita River project and LNG and what have you, that they be granted their leases under the current mining act. And that certainly, absent something different happening, that's certainly our expectation.

Sophie Spartalis

And then just in terms of timing then on the Special Mining Lease, I understand that there was some expectation that you could have got it by the end of this year. Is that now looking to extend into next year given this uncertainty?

Sandeep Biswas

Well look, we've submitted all our paperwork, the EIS, all the other various documents and the government is working with us and we, with the government, to go through those -- the due diligence they have to do to give us those approvals. Look, it's very hard to predict in PNG how long that will take. I mean, there's certainly a desire by the government to try and do something this calendar year but there's also a lot of material to go through. So I think that's more on the critical path for us than any potential change to the mining act, which may or may not occur.

Sophie Spartalis

And then just a question for Gerard. Just on the financials. You obviously extended the duration of the notes by I think 2 years. You've obviously got some CapEx savings out of Cadia. So it seems as though the balance sheet looks like it's in a pretty good position. Are you still happy to build the cash? Can you maybe just talk about potential capital management initiatives?

Gerard Bond

What we extended were the bilateral bank facilities. The notes remain as they are. So we're in a net debt position of a shade over $1 billion. And in the near term, absent anything else, yes, we will continue to accrue cash and cover that debt. And the first maturity on that first bond is in FY '22, which is not that far away. But we have a lot of flexibility and -- but for now, absent its application to anything else, we will continue to accumulate cash and offset that -- our remaining net debt balance.

Sophie Spartalis

So even though you're well below your financial metrics or your target metrics, you basically still want to get that net debt number even lower?

Gerard Bond

It's not an objective in and of itself. Our first objective is to grow the business and then you'll see as announced in the Cadia expansion, we'll have an amount of capital to apply. You can see the CapEx guidance this year is a little high -- this coming year is a little higher than what we spent last year. So we will firstly grow the business then apply it to further strengthen the balance sheet and balance that with return to the shareholders. And as you see, we've increased dividend payment today as part of that.

Sandeep Biswas

Sophie, let me add to that. As I've said many times in the past, we view those metrics as a range. You want to be low in the range, as low as possible, in the period where you're generating cash and not putting a lot into growth projects. What this allows you to do is when you do put the money into the growth projects, you can come back up the scale if that's what the outcome is without breaching our target. We don't operate to a point position. It's a range and that's how we think about it. It's temporal and it has to be if you look at the nature of capital investment and allocation in our industry.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So maybe just in terms of your capital commitments. We obviously all know about Cadia, just in terms of Fruta del Norte, what's the sort of CapEx required there over the next 12, 24 months?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, Fruta del Norte already has debt facilities in place and is financed right through to the completion estimate that is currently out there for FDN. So we don't have to tip money in to finish that project.

Gerard Bond

And Wafi-Golpu, Sophie, I'll refer to that release of last year where we kind of guided as to the content and shape of debt capital expenditure.

Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan from UBS.

Daniel Morgan

I was just wondering if we could talk about some of the issues that Cadia has had like the tailings slump. Can we just get a quick update on what's happening with tailings and remediation and a fix here?

Sandeep Biswas

So in terms of tailings, we've obviously commissioned the Cadia ore open pit as a tailings facility. I mean, this was always something that we had in plan for further down the track. But obviously, that had to be brought forward as a result of the tailings dam slump on the north dam. In terms of the north dam, the position remains stable. There's been no movement. We await the results of the independent review panel. And when we have those results, we will affect the right repair methodology. Hopefully, we will get that report by the end of this calendar year, but it's really in the hands of the independent review doing -- do a thorough root cause assessment and then we'll take it from there.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you. And Telfer, just wondering, does it still belong in the portfolio? It's got less cash generation than others and it seems like it's got less growth potential than some of your other projects. Can you just talk about does it belong in the portfolio?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, certainly at the moment, it does. We're looking to see and define its mine life as per the previous discussion and we're doing some drilling and we're doing some further evaluations of the block cave underground. I think what we've said is that the large caves may not work, but we're certainly looking at micro caves, which may yield a different outcome for Telfer. But we're not in love with any assets. I mean, if there's a market price out there, as I've always said, and larger than what we value it for, then we're always open for discussion. But at this stage, we want to make sure that we have the right plan for Telfer that maximizes the full potential of that asset.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Slifirski from Crédit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Michael Slifirski

The comments before about exposure to Tier 1 assets and happy to take them through equity exposures. What's the endpoint to that? So is initial equity investments just a journey towards ultimate control or is there something about badging the company that you just want to be associated with Tier 1 assets in terms of perhaps worrying the North American market. Just trying to understand where it really sits? Is it a long-term gain to get control or you're happy to sit with equity exposure because you think it makes -- you look better to the North American market?

Sandeep Biswas

So the principal thing about that, Michael, is to have whatever exposure that we think is deemed to Tier 1 orebody. These things are as rare as hen's teeth, as you know. So obviously, if we can have 100% or we have control that's the preferred position, but there are certain ore bodies out there we're taking a minority interest, which may or may not grow over time. It serves a long-term interest of the shareholders, mainly because of the quality of the deposit, the exploration potential and the long life of the asset and many things change over time. But you're better off being in than out in something that's so rare.

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Hoff from Deutsche Bank. Please ask your question.

Timothy Hoff

Just a couple of little things to cover off on. I was just wondering what copper price is used for your all-in sustaining cost assumptions?

Gerard Bond

Did you get that, $2.70.

Timothy Hoff

$2.70. Okay, excellent, excellent. And at Lihir, just knowing the cost sort of holding on an all-in sustaining cost basis, but you're jumping up in production. Is that a balance between sort of, I guess, grades and your throughput, how you're looking -- or how that asset is actually running? Is it sort of getting benefits of higher production flowing through to the lower cost?

Gerard Bond

I think it's -- so there's two aspects to this. The first one is what you say. So when you're ramping up a facility like that and trying to get stability as you go up, typically it's very hard to truly optimize your cost. There will be an effect of volume increases, which will reduce the all-in sustaining cost. But the thing that is that Lihir as well we're doing a lot of mine development work like pre-stripping and what have you. If you'll remember, back a few years ago, we canned the big $1.5 billion odd project get the Kapit with a lower-cost option of $225 million in a new mine plan. That was around doing sequential cutbacks or strips through stages to get to Kapit, and that's what you're seeing now reflected in the stripping cost, which is -- comes in under the all-in sustaining cost category.

Timothy Hoff

Okay. And just around your corporate cost. I noticed those jumped up a little bit. Is that likely to hold or is it going to -- or do you think it will normalize back?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, we'd always like to see corporate cost lower, so it's a constant struggle. But yes, it's -- it's at that level, I mean, we've got a lot on at the moment, but that will go up and down depending on what we've got on.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Paul Hissey from RBC.

Paul Hissey

Guys, just I guess a comment, if you will on the move you announced the other night to I guess make a more formal presence in the U.S. through both Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Does that represent an incremental change in your thinking or just that you have a growing pool of interests, which sit in a different time zone or is it just something you've been meaning to get around to for a while to help investors in that part of the world?

Sandeep Biswas

I think you sort of wax and wane, certainly in my time here, but I think we've arrived at the position where a lot of our investors are in North America. There's a lot of potential investors that -- the feedback we get, that would like to invest in this, but they just don't know us well enough. So I guess what you'll see is obviously a more increased presence in us being in North America and showing off the company in terms of what we can do and encouraging investment but we've come to the point where having a permanent presence in Toronto is a good thing in terms of that market understanding our company better. It's more a reflection of that.

Chris Maitland

I think we've had a few more questions from the spot on online, which we will quickly just go through. The first one was for Cadia, can you talk about the incremental cost changes in the plant configuration that will be required to debottleneck the 35 million tonnes per annum that are not included in the $58 million capital cost?

Sandeep Biswas

Look, inevitably around Cadia, this will revolve around secondary crushing or some other form of comminution. The ball mill and coarse ore separation that we're talking about is more about recovery improvement. Coarse ore floatation -- there's those 2 aspects that we'll obviously have a look at. Look and there may be odd conveyer you've got to upgrade and a few things like that as well. But our focus is on doing it within the existing footprint more or less and not go for the sort of big bang contrary option.

Chris Maitland

And with Cadia again, the feasibility study progressed assuming 30 million tonne option or will it confirm if the 35 million tonne option is feasible and the better outcome?

Sandeep Biswas

Yes, I think it's bit of both. It will certainly lock down the 33 million tonne option a lot closely, but also aggressively pursue whether the 35 million tonne option is something that we can commit to by the end of the FS.

Paul Hissey

And continuing with the Cadia. Timing of the permit, having to push for 32 million tonnes or 35 million tonnes and could the part expansion be completed prior to the third cave coming online?

Sandeep Biswas

Depending on what the feasibility is. Certainly the expansion to 33 million tonnes could be completed prior to the third. I don't know yet the full scope of getting to 35 million, even if that makes sense. The permit -- well, I mean, that's kind of in the hands of government, but we're certainly getting all our papers in place and what have you. We're currently permitted to 32 million.

Chris Maitland

And at the moment we're at -- we cannot apply for another permit beyond that 32 million until we have the Northern Tailings facility bridge corrected. Once that's done then we can apply to go to the 35 million or whatever tonnes we'd like to go for at that time. Those are the last of the questions we've had online. I will just check with the operator. Are there anymore calls?

Your next question comes from the line of Peter O'Connor from Shaw and Partners.

Peter O'Connor

Just further to the last question on the regulatory approvals of Cadia. Is it a binary outcome and is there a risk that the regulator, even subject to the tailings dam being satisfactorily remediated, not allowing a lift above 32 million and is that in your thinking if the -- was that in the PFS or the FS study? And if you do get the yes, do you go 35 million just to get -- put in once, or do you do it in 2 steps? That's my first question. Secondly, back to Lundin, I'm just intrigued by your investment. It's a great investment in Tier 1. Wondering though, the return you get from that is really only dividends going forward, or was there any other way you see a return of cash?

Sandeep Biswas

So look, as it stands obviously, it's through dividends, but we also have two 50-50 exploration joint ventures, which we manage north and south of FDN. So our investment isn't just only in the FDN orebody it's about the district. We find that as hardly -- kind of high potential for further exploration find and that was another key driver of getting in. But as it currently stands, it will be through dividends. But that's as it currently stands. In terms of your first question, look, we have a view that we will fix the north tailings dam. We've done the all technical work that I think demonstrate that we can safely go to 32 million tonnes and we'll see whether we can go beyond that. And I think that should pass the scrutiny of the regulator. But as you say, it is always up to the regulator as to whether they approve the application. But I think we can -- that's something that we can demonstrate that we're on top of from the time we submit the application.

Peter O'Connor

It would again reasonably conclude that the regulatory oversight is as big a part of decision-making as your own FS, that could decide the size of the project?

Sandeep Biswas

Well, our view is if we do the technical work right, which is what we're doing, that will stand the scrutiny of the regulator at the time.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Sandeep Biswas

All right. Look, I think we'll end the call there. Thanks, Chris. Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone on the line for making the time to join us today. And that concludes our 2018 financial year results call. Have a great day.

