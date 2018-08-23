FVCBankcorp Begins Efforts For Uplisting IPO To Nasdaq

FVCB is growing smartly and acquiring another bank to expand its existing market penetration and footprint.

The firm provides banking and related financial services to businesses and individuals in the greater Washington D.C. area.

FVCBankcorp has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO on Nasdaq.

Quick Take

FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB) intends to raise gross proceeds of $40.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a full-service community bank, operating in the Washington D.C. and northern Virginia region.

FVCB aims to acquire Colombo Bank with part of the IPO proceeds and significantly increase its penetration in the D.C. market while securing a new footprint in the Baltimore MSA.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company, Customers, & Market

Fairfax, Virginia-based FVCBankcorp was founded in 2007 as a community-oriented, locally-owned and managed commercial bank organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO David Pijor, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Chairman of the James Monroe Bank.

FVCBankcorp serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington D.C. metropolitan and Northern Virginia areas. The company operates through its sole subsidiary, FVCbank.

The bank is generally focused on organic growth, but in 2012, it opportunistically acquired 1st Commonwealth Bank of Virginia, a small savings and loan association based in Arlington.

In May 2018, the bank agreed to merge with Colombo Bank which will add five branches in the Washington D.C. area.

Colombo Bank had been operating under a regulatory consent order associated with its legacy problem assets and deficient internal processes.

Below is FVCB's loan book history and as of June 30, 2018:

(Source: FVCB S-1)

Most of the firm's loans are for commercial real estate and commercial construction followed by C&I business loans and consumer residential.

Management asserts that the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson MSA currently features a declining market dynamic where there has been a reduction in the number of banks serving the market, as shown below:

(Source: FVCB S-1)

A similar dynamic appears to exist for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA as well.

FVCB focuses its efforts on selling services to the small and medium business markets as well as government contractors and professional individuals.

Notably, management intends to 'continue to take advantage of the disruption in our market area, which we believe has created an environment of underbanked customers. Multiple acquisitions of prior competitors in our market provide opportunities to identify and hire additional seasoned bankers in our existing and target markets who we believe will thrive under our banking model, and to take advantage of customer dissatisfaction with, and runoff from, recently merged institutions.'

In short, the firm intends to selectively acquire banks and poach the better bankers as a result of industry consolidation in its market areas.

Financial Performance

FVCB's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growth in net interest income after provision for loan losses

Stable and reasonable net interest margin

Negligible net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company's financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: FVCB S-1)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q2 2018: $17.5 million, 16.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $30.9 million, 20.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $25.7 million, 17.9% increase vs. prior

2015: $21.8 million, 19.1% increase vs. prior

2014: $18.3 million

Net Interest Margin

Q2 2018: 3.4%

2017: 3.4%

2016: 3.5%

2015: 3.7%

2014: 3.6%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

Q2 2018: $0.01

2017: ($0.01)

2016: $0.19

2015: $0.07

2014: $0.03

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $6.3 million in cash and $24.4 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

FVCB intends to raise $40.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Its stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol FVCB.

FVCB doesn't intend to pay a dividend. While not unusual for small community banks, I have seen other community banks pay up to a 1.5% dividend to investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to pay the approximately $18.3 million cash portion of the merger consideration to be paid to shareholders of Colombo, and to cover other cash expenditures connected with the merger (including change in control and other employment related payments and contract termination fees). We intend to use the balance of the net proceeds to us from this offering, which we estimate at [an as-yet-undisclosed amount], to increase the capital of the Bank in order to support our growth strategies, for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, and to strengthen our regulatory capital.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Sandler O'Neill + Partners and Raymond James.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

