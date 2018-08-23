Saudi Aramco's IPO: Halted, Cancelled? What To Make Of It All?

Saudi Arabia will still need to follow through with the Aramco IPO as that's needed to establish the $2 trillion public investment fund.

This is very welcomed news for energy investors as most energy stocks still trade at an implied oil target valuation of less than ~$60/bbl.

We believe the Saudis are trying to aim for a new "price band" of $75/bbl to $85/bbl Brent.

We believe Saudi Aramco's IPO is merely delayed as there was an under the table agreement between the Saudis and President Trump.

Welcome to the what to think about Aramco (ARMCO) edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Understanding the power of incentives, that's what allowed us to predict the 2016 OPEC supply cut agreement, then the subsequent extension for the rest of 2018 at the end of 2017.

The key variable that helped us figure out what OPEC would ultimately do came from our understanding of what the Saudis wanted.

In September 2016, Saudi bank stocks started to tank as the markets fretted over its domestic finances. Saudi foreign reserves were plummeting and the credit default swaps on Saudi debt started to rise. In addition, speculators mounted an attack on the Saudi currency, Riyal, betting that a devaluation was inevitable amidst the low oil price environment.

That year also was the year when Mohammed Bin Salman (or known as MBS) released his 2030 vision and announced that Saudi Arabia was contemplating doing an initial public offering for Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company.

By October 2016, the Saudi's financial situation was becoming obvious to us that their only real weapon in fighting off a domestic banking crisis and speculators' attack on the Riyal was by cutting oil production and thus boosting oil prices. This led us to believe that a supply cut was going to happen.

Fast forwarding to 2017, we knew that Saudi Arabia needed higher oil prices in order for Saudi Aramco's IPO to get the proper valuation of $2 trillion. At the time, we wrote that Saudi would need Brent to be at least $75/bbl to get the proper valuation. As a result, we expected Saudi Arabia to remain steadfast in the production cut agreement into the rest of 2018 to ensure that higher oil prices are secured.

It's now August 2018, and there have been a host of geopolitical events that happened over the last eight months.

US re-imposing sanctions on Iran, Saudi's arch-nemesis. Saudi Aramco's IPO has been put on pause and delayed into 2019 and beyond.

There are several ways to interpret what happened here. Prior to MBS visiting President Trump in March, the Saudi rhetoric was to push global oil storage to the five-year average and targeting oil prices of $80/bbl. But immediately following the visit, Trump brought on Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, both of whom are against the Iran Nuclear Deal. This under the table exchange pushed Saudi plans for an Aramco IPO past 2018 as the media outlets started to report recently.

In addition, judging by the coordinated efforts in June by the Saudis to ramp up exports to the US in an effort to push oil prices lower, we know Saudi Arabia promised Trump in exchange for the sanctions on Iran that oil prices wouldn't spike prior to the midterm elections.

See our article, "No, The Oil Bull Thesis Is Not Over."

Politically speaking, Trump and Saudi under the table dealing to prevent oil prices from spiking in the near term is a political tactic to keep the Democrats from using high oil prices as a weapon against other Republican candidates. Because Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the JCPOA, Democrats could use the high oil prices as a political weapon against Republicans as a demonstration of the President's "reckless" foreign policies. In order to combat such a tactic, Saudi Arabia has promised Trump by rampantly increasing exports into the US, which have led to some disappointing weekly oil storage figures. WTI is still below $70/bbl today despite Iran's crude export losses mounting to ~800k b/d.

Why does this matter for Saudi Aramco IPO?

For the Saudis, this promise to keep oil prices from spiking into the midterm elections jeopardizes the Saudi Aramco IPO plans in the short term. The IPO market is very much a flavor of the month type of investment environment. Investors have to see a bright future in the outlook for oil in order to pay up for the multiples Aramco was trying to obtain. For those of you who have followed oil long enough, do you still remember the "lower for longer" theme touted by the media and sell-side analysts?

With oil prices well above $60/bbl, that narrative has all but died, but the valuation in energy stocks is still depressed considering where oil is trading at today:

This is not rocket science, and most readers will attest that the sentiment for energy stocks remain poor.

The reality is that the oil market is headed for a supply shortage due to 1) higher conventional field decline rates and 2) lack of upstream capex investments. But the market's perception of reality is very myopically focused on the short term, so most people still don't see the shortage that we see coming and instead are focusing on weekly inventory data.

To change that perception, we had originally thought that Saudi Arabia would engineer an artificial shortage by rapidly pulling down exports to starve the rest of the world. With export levels at ~7 million b/d or nearly 15% of all waterborne oil shipments, Saudi Arabia has a lot of power when it comes to starving refineries of the much-needed supplies. But following the under the table dealing, we think this plan was put on hold.

In order to offset the financial needs in the short term as the Saudi public investment fund known as PIF already has made many commitments to investment obligations, Saudi Arabia is pushing Saudi Aramco to buy a controlling stake in SABIC instead. SABIC is a petrochemical maker and is 70% owned by the sovereign wealth fund. By doing this deal, Saudi Arabia is basically transferring wealth internally from Aramco to the Saudi PIF.

But this is not a long-term solution for the Saudis. Even if SABIC was taken private at ~$103 billion USD, Saudi's Vision 2030 plan requires the PIF to be $2 trillion.

This simply means that the Aramco IPO will be delayed into 2019 or possibly later to coincide with when the Saudis think oil prices and sentiment will be at its best.

What does this mean for energy investors?

In the short term, the latest data in Saudi crude exports for August and the shift in strategy in June tells us that Saudi Arabia wants to keep oil prices in a band. We are calling this band the Saudi band:

We think the current band is between $75/bbl to $85/bbl. One of the premises for where we pegged the band is that according to the IMF, the fiscal budget breakeven is $85-$87 for the Saudis.

For energy investors, this price band is very bullish for most energy stocks. We calculate that the average energy stock is trading at an implied WTI price level of $58/bbl. For some names, it's less. If the market starts to believe that this is the price band Saudi is aiming for, we think most energy stocks will be valued at an implied WTI price of $65-$70/bbl. In such a scenario, some stocks will still be 2x-3x from today's price.

Our favorites are California Resources (CRC), Gear Energy (GXE.TO) (OTCPK:GENGF), Meg Energy (MEG.TO) (OTCPK:MEGEF), and Cenovus Energy (CVE) (CVE.TO).

Conclusion

At the end of the day, we believe Saudi Aramco's IPO is merely delayed. The delay coincides with the US re-imposing sanctions on Iran. and Saudi Arabia's promise to Trump to prevent oil prices from spiking prior to the mid-term elections. This under the table agreement would push the Aramco IPO into late 2019. But for energy investors, the Saudi band ($75-$85/bbl Brent) would be very welcomed news as most energy stocks today still trade considerably less than the implied oil price assumption embedded in the valuation.

We continue to see the energy sector as one of the most attractive sectors in the market and our macro analysis continues to point to higher oil prices ahead.

